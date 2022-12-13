ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

Man who dragged North Carolina deputy with car on Christmas sentenced to at least 17 years

By Justyn Melrose
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYUvy_0jh2uFHb00

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rural Hall man will spend the next 17 years, at minimum, behind bars after he dragged a Forsyth County deputy with his car on Christmas Day of 2021, according to the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office.

Ricky Wallace Simon pleaded guilty to several felony charges on Friday. He was sentenced to a minimum of 225 months, or 17 years and nine months, up to a maximum of 282 months, or 23 years and six months.

14-year-old grazed by gunshot during drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, police say

The D.A.’s office said that, while the Christmas assault was what directly led to Simon’s arrest, the suspect had been on a 10-month crime spree beginning in March 2021.

On March 1, Simon assaulted Anthony Kellum by hitting him in the eye with the butt of a rifle after an argument.

On May 8, he fired several shots into a home on the 3500 block of Yarborough Avenue in Winston-Salem and shot two men, Adrian Panchi-Colon and Damien Artis. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On June 3, officers executed a search warrant at his home hoping to find Simon. He was arrested, and officers found a stolen Sig Sauer P365 handgun.

Coastal Carolina backup QB accused of slamming woman on sidewalk after she refused sexual advances

He was out of jail on bond when deputies found him speeding at 1 a.m. on Dec. 25. He was driving a red Ford Mustang on U.S. 52 North. When the deputy pulled him over, they stopped in a parking lot.

Simon was following instructions until a second deputy arrived with K-9 Rex, a drug-sniffing dog. As the K-9 deputy and Rex approached Simon’s car, he jumped back in and tried to drive away.

The K-9 deputy tried to get into the car through the passenger door, but Simon sped up, dragging the deputy several feet down the road.

K-9 Rex managed to get into the car. The K-9 caused Simon to crash and helped get the suspect into custody.

A concealed handgun, 34 grams of heroin and 14 grams of cocaine were seized from the vehicle.

The deputies involved were out of the hospital and with their families in time for Christmas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

Related
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem man facing charges after assaulting deputy

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting a deputy in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., when PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, assaulted him.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties

Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Man wanted in Rockingham County after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in an attempted trailer theft and high-speed chase. Investigators say that the suspect attempted to steal a trailer from a property in Reidsville on Friday morning. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it detached […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem Police Chief prepares for retirement

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Chief Katrina Thompson has nearly 30 years of experience in Winston-Salem. At the end of the month will soon leave her corner, upstairs office for the last time. "It is bitter sweet. A lot of it is knowing that the family that I have...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

3 wanted in NC pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 N. Church St. after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Finding the location of Guilford County’s only recorded lynching

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One local group is uncovering a centuries-old secret in Greensboro. The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has spent the last 4 years researching the only documented lynching in Guilford County. It has led them to the area near downtown Greensboro where this may have happened. Before it was the Church of […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Police release picture of suspect in Salisbury bank robbery

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have released a picture of the person they say is responsible for robbing a bank on Tuesday. The robbery happened at the F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Boulevard just after 4 p.m. Police say the robber walked into the bank, handed a note to the teller, took an undisclosed amount of money and then left on foot.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTW News13

Officer charged after allegedly bringing vape into North Carolina detention center, sheriff’s office says

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A detention center officer has been charged after he allegedly brought a vape into the Rockingham County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Paul Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden, is charged with bringing contraband into a detention facility. Jefferies was hired about three months ago, the sheriff’s office said. […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Large law enforcement presence on US 220 in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating in Randleman on Thursday night. The investigation is underway on US 220 near New Salem Road. FOX8 crews are on the scene and working to find out the nature of the investigation. The road is currently closed. This is a developing story.
RANDLEMAN, NC
thestokesnews.com

Deputy cut loose after DWI charge

A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

97K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy