Sierra Sun
Truckee Rotary club busy in community, thankful for support (opinion)
The 2022 edition of the Rotary Cadillac Ball, The Kentruckee Derby, was an outstanding success. Great fun was had by all and funds were raised to support programs and activities in our Truckee community throughout the year. Sending a huge hug and thank you to all of the Rotarians, spouses...
Sierra Sun
Truckee Donner Public Utility District holds final meeting of 2022
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors held its last board meeting of the year last Wednesday. The bulk of the meeting dealt with typical year-end tasks, including approval of purchases and contracts for 2023, appointment of the board leadership positions for next year, and approval of the 2023 board meeting schedule. In addition, General Manager Brian Wright recognized important new hires and promotions and shared that the district had recently been recognized for its performance on safety.
Sierra Sun
Nevada County offers classes for building standards code update
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The 2022 California Building Standards Code Update (Title 24) will be effective Jan. 1. To prepare the community’s contractors for the update, the Nevada County Building Department and the Nevada County Contractor’s Association are offering a series of educational classes. “These codes update...
Record-Courier
Valley mourns loss of outdoors advocate Carlo Luri
Longtime trails advocate and Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce board member Minden resident Carlo Luri was remembered on Thursday not long after his sister Marina Luri-Clark posted the news of his death to Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart and unimaginable sadness that I share the news of my...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Western Placer agency approves expansion project plans
The Western Placer Waste Management Authority (WPWMA) board of directors has voted to certify the final environmental impact report (EIR) for the agency’s Renewable Placer Waste Action Plan, verifying the document complies with the California Environmental Quality Act. Directors have also voted to approve one of two initially proposed plan concepts that allow for expansion of WPWMA operations across its existing properties, including facilitating a local circular economy.
Sierra Sun
NV County supervisors recognize outgoing elected officials
TRUCKEE, Cali. — The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 13, recognized their colleagues, District 3 Supervisor Dan Miller, Auditor-Controller Marcia Salter, Assessor Sue Horne, and Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz, for their collective 120 years of public service, including 72 years at Nevada County. Supervisors also...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe, Truckee communities granted $347k to improve mental, behavioral health services
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and Foundation on Wednesday announced $2.46 million in mental and behavioral health grants to be awarded to community-based organizations in nine mountain communities across North America, including Lake Tahoe and Truckee. This is the fifth year grants were awarded, with aggregate...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Conservancy pushes forward with acquisition of Motel 6
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy Board on Thursday approved actions allowing the Conservancy to continue pursuing acquisition of 31.2 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe. The Board updated its authorization for the Conservancy to pursue the potential...
Sierra Sun
Eating in Tahoe on a budget
Lake Tahoe is known for crystal clear water, sought after mountain slopes, endless hiking options and some gourmet dining experiences. But what about finding quality food without emptying the wallet? Tahoe has that covered as well. Empanash. Looking for delicious carnivorous or vegetarian options? Empanash has all bases covered, no...
KOLO TV Reno
Fundraiser for Lyon County Fire member who lost home in fire being organized
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community support for a family who lost their home in a fire. The family had a member who was part of the North Lyon County Fire District. Eight people were displaced by a fireplace malfunction. Now, a...
Sierra Sun
North Tahoe USASA awarded Sustainable Truckee sponsorship
TRUCKEE, Calif. — North Tahoe USASA is partnering with Visit Truckee-Tahoe, the official tourism authority for Truckee, a mountain town dedicated to sustainability with ambitious climate goals. USASA was awarded a Sustainable Truckee sponsorship from the organization to promote the North Tahoe Series and Futures Tour, a ski and...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: 4 fathers killed in Granite Bay crash, Modesto plan to increase police transparency, Starbucks 3-day strike
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Paradise Post
New gondola spans California’s biggest ski area
Starting Saturday, a new gondola will begin carrying passengers on a 2.4-mile ride over what is now — at 6,000 acres — the largest ski area in California. The gondola links two popular ski resorts in North Lake Tahoe, Alpine Meadows and Olympic Valley, in a 16-minute ride with views of the lake and the Sierra, according to Palisades Tahoe, the company that owns the resorts.
activenorcal.com
The NorCal Town Named ‘Rough and Ready’ Once Seceded from the United States
The only way you’ve probably heard of Rough and Ready, California is if you’ve driven on Highway 20 between Yuba City and Grass Valley. In fact, the small town in Nevada County has a population of less than 1,000 people, but its rich history, and interesting name, has caught the ire of many local historians.
goldcountrymedia.com
Nov. 20 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 20. The decedent was identified as John Ford, 38, of Sacramento, according to Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were suicides at...
Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
FOX Reno
Investigator put tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car, lawsuit alleges
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A private investigator placed a GPS tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's personal car, a lawsuit filed in the Second Judicial District Court in Washoe County Thursday alleges. The complaint, obtained by News 4-Fox 11, claims private investigator David McNeely...
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe man arrested for 2013 murder
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A South Lake Tahoe man is facing charges in a nearly-decade old murder. Joseph Geisenheimer, 38, was arrested Tuesday at the Safeway on Johnson Boulevard. South Tahoe Now reports Geisenheimer was wanted in the 2013 killing of Robert James III. El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
