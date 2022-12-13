Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Longstanding Old Navy Store Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergSolon, OH
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Related
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Astros better not steal Yankees outfield trade target from Diamondbacks
It would be a new level of cruel for the Astros to take the Yankees’ lunch in low-tier trade discussions in addition to postseason battles. According to Bob Nightengale, though, Houston has butted their heads into the Yanks’ (rather underwhelming) conversations surrounding their left field vacancy. First came...
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to resurrect career of struggling first baseman on MiLB deal
The Yankees may have their primary focus on the top remaining free-agent players on the market, but signing low-key options to minor-league deals is always a solid strategy that can pan out at an extremely cheap price point. General manager Brian Cashman has brought in several players who have struggled...
Baltimore Orioles' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Adam Frazier
The Baltimore Orioles agreed to terms on a one-year, $8 million contract with free agent infielder and outfielder Adam Frazier. After adding Frazier, here's a look at the Orioles' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
overtimeheroics.net
Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade
Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Manny Machado future with Padres in question amid latest report
Manny Machado’s future in San Diego with the Padres is in question based on reports that he could opt out of his contract following the 2023 campaign. In fact, Jon Heyman recently reported that Machado is expected to opt out of his deal, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, and […] The post Manny Machado future with Padres in question amid latest report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Anna Boxberger, New Chicago Cubs Pitcher Brad Boxberger’s Wife
The Chicago Cubs added Brad Boxberger to their team in December 2022, and fans welcomed his family to the franchise, too. Brad Boxberger’s wife, Anna Boxberger, has been with him almost as long as his MLB career. She also participates in philanthropic ventures with other MLB WAGs in every team her husband has been part of. But the pitcher’s fans know very little about her background, which makes them curious to find out more. We reveal more about the “Box’s” wife in this Anna Boxberger wiki.
Red Sox make eye-opening Eric Hosmer decision
The Boston Red Sox have not had the best offseason, losing shortstop Xander Bogaerts last week to the San Diego Padres. Now they have made a decision to move on from 1st baseman Eric Hosmer, who has been designated for assignment. The Red Sox acquired Hosmer from the Padres at the trade deadline last summer, […] The post Red Sox make eye-opening Eric Hosmer decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Yankees’ Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks trade update won’t surprise anyone
The New York Yankees are already strong contenders for the early winner of the MLB offseason. One, they’ve kept Aaron Judge in the Bronx (despite the Giants’ best efforts). Secondly, they just recently signed ace pitcher Carlos Rodon to boost their starting rotation. However, not all is well in New York, as they’re still struggling […] The post RUMOR: Yankees’ Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks trade update won’t surprise anyone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Orioles sign former All-Star infielder to 1-year deal
The Baltimore Orioles made their first splash in free agency on Thursday, adding an All-Star talent to their middle-infield setup. According to Jon Heyman, the Orioles and free-agent second baseman Adam Frazier have agreed to terms on a one-year deal that’s expected to be worth a total of $8 million. Via Heyman on Twitter: “Adam […] The post Orioles sign former All-Star infielder to 1-year deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
Will the latest move by the New York Yankees reignite their rivalry with the Boston Red Sox?. No, absolutely not. But the Yankees did sign a player away from the Red Sox organization, which always will be an intriguing storyline to follow -- especially since pitchers such as Garrett Whitlock, Adam Ottovino and Franklin German have had success flipping from the other side of the rivalry to Boston.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Carlos Correa signing massive contract
Carlos Correa has landed with a new team, on an enormous contract. The free-agent superstar shortstop has signed a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the news late on Tuesday night. While the 13 years and $350 million...
RUMOR: The 3 Royals players who could be available via trade this offseason
The Kansas City Royals are evidently in a rebuild of some sort after going an atrocious 65-97 last season, which put them at the bottom of the AL Central. As they look to give younger players more of an opportunity in 2023, it appears the organization could make a few trades this winter.
Andrew Benintendi: Grading the White Sox’ 5-year, $75 million contract
The Chicago White Sox were one of the most disappointing teams in the American League last year, failing to make the playoffs after winning the American League Central Division a year earlier. They hope to have a stronger team on the field in 2023, and adding outfielder Andrew Benintendi may help them achieve that goal. […] The post Andrew Benintendi: Grading the White Sox’ 5-year, $75 million contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers
Reports came out earlier this week that the Milwaukee Bucks almost pulled off a three-team trade for Phoenix Suns outcast Jae Crowder, with the hold-up being the Houston Rockets’ desire for a first-round pick for their involvement. However, the Bucks have stiff competition for Crowder’s services, with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks involved in […] The post RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joey Gallo agrees to one-year contract with Twins in ‘make-or-break year’
Joey Gallo is headed to Minnesota. Gallo and the Twins have agreed to a one-year contract worth $11 million, sources told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, with Jon Heyman first to report the deal. This will be Gallo’s fourth different team since the 2021 season. The slugger was dealt from the Texas Rangers to the New […] The post Joey Gallo agrees to one-year contract with Twins in ‘make-or-break year’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Yankees pitcher eyed as backup if Carlos Rodon chase falls short
Following the departure of starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, the Yankees are still looking to plug a huge gap in their rotation. After all, Taillon logged 177.1 innings for New York, the second-most in the team behind only ace Gerrit Cole. While Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Severino (returning from a severe injury) are still in […] The post Ex-Yankees pitcher eyed as backup if Carlos Rodon chase falls short appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards star Kyle Kuzma planning big free agency decision amid trade rumors
The has been a lot of buzz surrounding Kyle Kuzma of late as the 27-year-old ponders his future with the Washington Wizards. Kuz has a player option on his current deal, which simply means that he could walk away as a free agent this offseason if he so chooses. The Wizards are well aware of […] The post Wizards star Kyle Kuzma planning big free agency decision amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Rangers could make key post-Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney signing
The Texas Rangers are looking to build a winner for the 2023 season. They have already signed Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney to boost the rotation. However, the Rangers could look into signing former New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Rangers signed infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last […] The post RUMOR: Rangers could make key post-Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dansby Swanson set for massive payday based on this Carlos Correa stat
It was well known that each of the premier shortstops in free agency, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson, were in line for big contracts this offseason. However, Carlos Correa’s recent 13-year, $350M dollar deal with the San Francisco Giants bodes extremely well for Dansby Swanson based on a specific statistic, per […] The post Dansby Swanson set for massive payday based on this Carlos Correa stat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1