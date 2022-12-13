Missing Aubrey Plaza now the White Lotus has ended? Add crime thriller Emily the Criminal to your watch list immediately

Following her dazzling performance on the latest season of The White Lotus on HBO, fans are craving even more amazing roles by Aubrey Plaza.

The White Lotus season 2 just wrapped up, but folks can catch the 38-year-old actor in the generally well received crime thriller film Emily the Criminal, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January but is currently available to stream on Netflix.

The 90-minute movie was written and directed by John Patton Ford and also stars Theo Rossi of Sons of Anarchy fame, Megalyn Echikunwoke and Gina L. Gershon, who previously appeared in PS I Love You.

WHAT IS EMILY THE CRIMINAL ABOUT?

Aubrey stars as protagonist Emily Benetto, a Los Angeles college graduate who is majorly in debt mostly because of her inability to land well-paying jobs following a felony conviction.

While working as an independent contractor delivering food for a catering company, Emily is introduced to a company that can supposedly help her earn $200 an hour.

Fans quickly realize that the shady gig is actually a credit card scam mostly led by a a handsome middleman named Youcef (Theo). The two characters eventually join forces to take the business to "the next level" until things get much more complicated.

HOW CAN I WATCH EMILY THE CRIMINAL?

Emily the Criminal first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January of this year. A month later, distribution rights for the film were bought and the production was released to theaters in August of 2022. Following its theater run, the movie was released on Netflix on December 7, 2022 - just a few days before the last episode of The White Lotus season 2 aired. Fans can therefore stream Emily the Criminal on Netflix right now.

WHAT ELSE IS AUBREY PLAZA STARRING IN?

In addition to her relatively recent roles on Emily the Criminal and The White Lotus, Aubrey has appeared in the critically acclaimed Funny People in 2009, currently available for streaming on Hulu, the 2014 zombie comedy Life After Beth (now on HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime) and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates from 2016 (you can watch this on Amazon Prime).

Aubrey has also produced and starred in fan favorite Ingrid Goes West back in 2017. In the movie, she takes on the role of protagonist Ingrid Thorburn who, following the passing of her mother, "escapes a humdrum existence by moving out West to befriend her Instagram obsession, a Los Angeles socialite named Taylor Sloane," reads an official synopsis of the production. "After a quick bond is forged between these unlikeliest of buddies, the facade begins to crack in both women's lives -- with comically malicious results."

If you haven’t yet seen the film, you should add it to your must-watch list (find it on Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max!) - it’s one of Aubrey’s most hilarious performances!