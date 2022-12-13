'Unglamorous' Day in the Life of a Flight Attendant Looks Pretty Darn Incredible

Where do we sign up?

For those who love flying, seeing new places, and don't mind working with people (some of whom will almost certainly be very cranky), being a flight attendant might be the perfect job. It seems like it's more of a lifestyle than a career, though; it's definitely not the same experience as a more traditional 9-5 gig. That doesn't mean every moment is exciting... but after what we've seen on TikTok, we might be ready to submit an application!

One flight attendant on the app, @annacardamon , shared a video of what a day in her "unglamorous" life looks like (though it did turn out to be a pretty special day in the end). If anything was going to convince us to drop everything and take to the skies, it's this.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The video started with her leaving home and saying goodbye to her dog so that she could leave for work — a pretty typical start to the day for many of us. Lucky for her, the flight she was working that day happened to be headed to Paris, a dream destination, and once she arrived, she checked into a hotel and made plans to hang out with the other flight attendants who were there with her.

She took a long nap, followed by a chocolate croissant and a cappuccino, and went sight seeing before dinner. Just a visit to the Eiffel Tower, picking up macarons, and strolling down the Champs Elysées, no big deal! After she met up with the other flight attendants, it was time for drinks, dinner, and crêpes for dessert, ending her day on a sweet note.

If this is an unglamorous day in her life, what does a glamorous one look like?

A whirlwind trip to Paris while at work — anyone else ready to make a career change?