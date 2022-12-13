Read full article on original website
On This Day – Dec. 15, 1780: French Admiral Charles-Louis D’Arsac Chevalier de Ternay dies at Hunter House
Admiral Charles-Louis D’Arsac Chevalier de Ternay, born in Angers, France 1723, was in command of the French Navy, who transported the army of Lieutenant General Rochambeau, commander of the French expeditionary forces in America. The French, as allies, are the only foreign land and naval forces ever to establish themselves in America. The French fleet arrived in Rhode Island waters in the first half of July, 1780.
Battle of Rhode Island Association receives grants from the Society of the Cincinnati and the National Trust for Historic Preservation
The Battle of Rhode Island Association was the recipient of two grants from two chapters of the Society of the Cincinnati. The Society of the Cincinnati is the nation’s oldest patriotic organization, founded in 1783 by officers of the Continental Army who served in the American Revolution. Its mission is to promote knowledge and appreciation of the achievement of American independence and to foster fellowship among its members.
Governor McKee taps National Guard to help run warming station
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s governor said Wednesday that he activated the state National Guard to help run a warming station in Providence for the homeless. The move comes as Democratic Gov. Dan McKee faces a lawsuit over his decision to evict people camping in tents outside of Rhode Island’s State House.
Rhode Islanders invited to kick off the New Year with #FirstDayHike at Fort Wetherill State Park
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) invites Rhode Islanders to kick off 2023 and celebrate the New Year by joining a #FirstDayHike at Fort Wetherill State Park in Jamestown on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors. Last year, nearly 85,000 people rang in the New Year, collectively hiking over 176,366 miles throughout the country on the hikes. This hike, the seventh such event DEM has hosted, is set for 11 AM to 1 PM.
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
Now Hiring: 55 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area. All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport. 4M...
What’s Up Today: Thursday, December 15
Today’s newsletter is 881 words — a wicked good 5-minute read. 🪦 On this day in 1780, French Admiral Charles-Louis D’Arsac Chevalier de Ternay died at Hunter House in Newport. He was the first foreign admiral buried on U.S. soil. 🚧 RIDOT yesterday announced that the...
Newport Polo accepting beneficiary nominations for Charity Ball
Newport Polo is excited to announce the search for a beneficiary of its 22nd annual International Polo Charity Ball. For over two decades, America’s First Polo Club has hosted the annual sellout gala to benefit a charitable organization in the community, and bring together hundreds of enthusiastic attendees for a classic black-tie ball.
Obituary: Roger H. King, Jr.
Roger Hamilton King, Jr., 81, a well-known national art expert, Newport gallery owner, television station advertising executive, entrepreneur and longtime Newport civic leader, passed away on December 11, 2022 at Village House following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Sandra FitzGerald King of Newport.
Newport City Council to host workshop on goal setting on Jan. 4
Newport City Council will kick off 2023 by gathering for a City Council Workshop. The workshop will focus on “Goal Setting”, according to a meeting notice from the City. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 4 at 6 pm in the Council Chambers of Newport City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
Obituary: Doris Frances Hanmer
Doris Frances Hanmer, 96, of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully with her son Rory by her side on December 7, 2022 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence, RI. She was the wife of the late Tracy Alphonzo Hanmer. Doris was born in Jersey City, NJ to...
What’s Up Today: Friday, December 16
Today’s newsletter is 1,061 words — a wicked good 5-minute read. 🎸 The John Pizzarelli Trio will perform at The JPT this evening. Read our interview with John here – What’s Up Interview: Jazz Guitarist John Pizzarelli playing Jane Pickens on Dec. 16. 🎶 Here’s...
What’s Up Today: Wednesday, December 14
⚓ Newport’s new City Council will host its first Regular Council Meeting this evening, here’s what’s on their docket. 📺 When Sabina Matos was a candidate for her first full term as lieutenant governor, she set her priorities as affordable housing, broadband, and tourism. Now, we’ll ask her how she hopes to address each of these issues during a 4 pm live virtual video conversation today. Read More/Watch.
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend (December 16-18)
With 2022 winding down, there are only a couple of weekends left to get out and support live music. We’re previewing a few shows below … have a great weekend!. Friday: The Friday Songwriter Series at Foolproof Brewery in Pawtucket is back this weekend with a trio of Rhode Island’s best – Allysen Callery and Bill Bartholomew will join host Steve Allain in a warm evening of music. Enjoy a winter brew or two and check out some great music beginning at 6:30PM. Click here for details.
Open Houses: 12 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, December 16 – 18, 2022. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
