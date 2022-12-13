Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Goose Island Beer is getting a new address
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Goose Island Beer is moving its brewpub from Clybourn Avenue to the new Salt Shed entertainment venue at the site of the former Morton Salt complex on Elston Avenue. Crain’s says the new Goose Island space will open by the end of next year.
wgnradio.com
Video: Your Hometown – Bronzeville
Jon Hansen visits the Chicago neighborhood of Bronzeville and stops by locations including Bronzeville Salon Suites, Peach’s Restaurant, Carver 47 and De La Salle Institute. Listen this Thursday, December 15, for a full day of special features about Bronzeville.
wgnradio.com
Bronzeville is serving up chicken and waffles
General manager of Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles in Bronzeville, Brian Mills, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the history of the restaurant and where chicken and waffles originated from. He also shares details about the variety of soul foods they serve and why it’s a great addition to the Bronzeville neighborhood.
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to corned beef and cinnamon buns
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Helfeld’s Deli. Located at 1750 W. North Ave. in Chicago, they are known for their corned beef, salami, and matzo ball soup. Lt. Haynes also reviews Cinnaholic, located at 1295 N. Milwaukee in Chicago. They are known for serving a variety of cinnamon rolls, like classic, pumpkin spice roll, and very berry.
wgnradio.com
Be cautious when buying handmade gifts this holiday season
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to discuss why you should be cautious when buying handmade gifts online and the increase in tech support scams. He also shares details about scam emails that claim they’re from PayPal.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Front Porch Christmas returns to Irving Park
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. CTA Primed To Buy Land Along Red Line Extension’s Path As Transit TIF Gets Key City Approval: The deal will allow the Cook County Land Bank to secure dozens of Far South Side properties until the CTA is ready to take them over to expand the Red Line.
wgnradio.com
This Week in Chicago History: Pat Sajak, Tina Fey, and John Wayne Gacy
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include Rod Blagojevich’s arrest, John Wayne Gacy was identified, Pat Sajak’s first appearance on “Wheel of Fortune,” and more.
wgnradio.com
David Hochberg: Here’s why car loans and credit card bills are becoming more expensive
Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of WGN’s “Home Sweet Home Chicago” David Hochberg joins Bob Sirott to talk about why car loans and credit card bills are costing us more and if you can use a reverse mortgage to purchase a home. He also shares details about a new program that helps realtors sell homes and another program that’ll help listeners save money when purchasing and selling homes. He hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.
wgnradio.com
Apply now for Obama Center food and beverage contract
"Everybody's got a shot." Even small mom and pop operators are encouraged to apply for the coveted contract. “I encourage everybody to apply,” is how Joshua Harris, director of community engagement and government affairs for the Obama Foundation puts it. The RFP to run the restaurant, cafe and catering at the Obama Presidential Center may appear daunting — a requirement for $5 million dollars in annual revenue and five years of experience — but Harris says everybody has a shot at it. He says small storefront and neighborhood restaurants and caterers can form coalitions that could satisfy the requirements, much as a handful of smallish builders banded together for the construction contract. Harris says the overall goal is for the best and most diverse food that Chicago has to offer, not “the typical ham and cheese sandwich shop you see at some museums.” The application process began December first with a handful of key dates on the timeline:
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Credit card and personal loan delinquencies are expected to rise next year
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Chicago cloud-software company Nerdio has raised $117 million in new funding and the company plans to add staff next year. Nerdio specializes in software that manages virtual desktops using Microsoft’s Azure platform. Crain’s reports the funding round was led by a Washington, DC venture capital fund that’s previously backed Jellyvision and Built In.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: You could get fined or towed for blocking bike lanes
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Winter Weather Got You Down? Go Outside, Exercise To Combat Seasonal Affective Disorder, Experts Say: It’s tempting to hunker down and stay indoors, but experts advise getting outside and staying active whenever possible.
wgnradio.com
King Tut Immersive takes a unique look at a story not-well-known on Germania Place
In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain to discuss the new Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light, now playing at Lighthouse Artspace on Germania Place. As creative consultant Richard Ouzounian explains, in the tradition of its predecessors (the Art of Van Gogh, Kahlo, Monet) this exhibit is a 360 degree immersive experience, but its not a display of the jewels found in the tomb of the ancient king. Rather it tells the story of King Tut’s journey from death to the after-life. We watch King Tut’s passage as he escorts the sun through the underworld each night to rise again each morning. A stunning visual and narrative exhibit….if you are a fan of the previous artist exhibits, then this one is quite different, but just as fun. Plus, Richard tips his hand about the next exhibit in the works….and it is a VERY exciting one that is sure to be huge!!! Listen to find out what it will be.
Comments / 0