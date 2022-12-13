In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain to discuss the new Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light, now playing at Lighthouse Artspace on Germania Place. As creative consultant Richard Ouzounian explains, in the tradition of its predecessors (the Art of Van Gogh, Kahlo, Monet) this exhibit is a 360 degree immersive experience, but its not a display of the jewels found in the tomb of the ancient king. Rather it tells the story of King Tut’s journey from death to the after-life. We watch King Tut’s passage as he escorts the sun through the underworld each night to rise again each morning. A stunning visual and narrative exhibit….if you are a fan of the previous artist exhibits, then this one is quite different, but just as fun. Plus, Richard tips his hand about the next exhibit in the works….and it is a VERY exciting one that is sure to be huge!!! Listen to find out what it will be.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO