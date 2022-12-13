ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Consumer Fraud: Scams Spike on Facebook, Zelle, PayPal — What You Need to Know

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mK18V_0jh2tFFO00

It’s no secret that phone calls, text messages, emails and websites are a minefield of frauds and scams — yet millions of Americans are victimized every year, and the numbers keep rising. In 2021 alone, nearly 2.8 million people filed fraud complaints with the Federal Trade Commission , CNBC reported. That was up 70% from the previous year and a new annual record.

See: 9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money
Find: 3 Easy Tips to Turn Your Credit Woes into Wows

If recent trends are any indication, the fraud numbers will be similarly grim when the 2022 figures come in. A new report from data analysis and background check company BeenVerified found a spike in scams involving Facebook Marketplace and P2P cash transfer apps such as Zelle and PayPal over the past year. There has also been a big increase in crypto and romance scammers who use WhatsApp.

The BeenVerified report was released last month and was based on an analysis of more than 165,000 scam calls and texts reported over the past three years. It found that the profusion of scam angles in 2022 “dwarf the years that preceded the pandemic.”  Among the highlights:

  • The number of reported Facebook Marketplace scams grew 184.8% over the past year. These included numerous cases where sellers reported losing products to scammers who sent fake checks or other bogus cash “payments” as well as buyers who sent money but never received the product.
  • User complaints related to Zelle scams grew 86% during the past year. One of the top Zelle scam formats involved fraudsters who put fake rental listings on the web and collected money for rentals that don’t exist. There was also a rise in pet scams following the same pattern.
  • PayPal-related scams grew 31.8% this past year, often involving cash payments for products that were never sent.
  • Scams involving WhatsApp rose 32.1% over the past year, partly because the app has become a gateway for romance and sextortion scams as well as for fake cryptocurrency investment opportunities.

One problem is that many consumers might have a “false sense of security” about P2P platforms, said Robert Lowry, VP of security at BeenVerified — especially regarding Zelle, which is run by a company jointly owned by Bank of America, Truist, PNC, US Bancorp, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Capital One .

“The move from the banks that own Zelle to reimburse victims of fraud is one that speaks to the rapidly shifting landscape of peer-to-peer payment solutions,” Lowry told GOBankingRates in an email statement. “It’s a good sign for consumers using these apps that all banks may move to protect these types of payments as they do for traditional banking transactions when someone is a victim of fraud.”

To avoid becoming victims of fraud , consumers should “thoroughly vet” the people they send money to over P2P platforms, Lowry added.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think People Should Invest In Crypto?
More: Top 10 Richest People in the World

Here are some recommendations to guard yourself against fraudulent phone calls, texts or emails:

  • Don’t respond to messages. Doing so can draw attention from scammers who will attempt to convince you there’s a problem. Instead, directly call the company in question to check any fraudulent activity claims.
  • Never click links from sources you don’t know or trust. Links can potentially download malicious software such as ransomware, spyware or viruses.
  • Don’t provide personal information unless you know and trust the person requesting it.
  • Don’t give anyone remote access to your device.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Consumer Fraud: Scams Spike on Facebook, Zelle, PayPal — What You Need to Know

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...
ConsumerAffairs

Here are the top 10 scams of Christmas

Consumers should keep their guard up against scams all year long. But the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says scammers tend to step up their game during the holidays when people are more active online and making contributions to charity. The FTC has published a ranked list of the most common...
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023

Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
WUSA9

Don't get stuck with bogus Forever stamps

WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service is issuing a warning as the number of counterfeit stamps being sold online continues to escalate. Postal officials say if you are looking online for a good deal on postage stamps and see a substantial discount of up to 50% or more off an order of United States Forever stamps, it may be too good to be true.
WASHINGTON STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
226K+
Followers
16K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy