Port Charlotte, FL

NBC2 Fort Myers

Man arrested after leading deputies on chase that ends in crash in North Naples

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after leading deputies on an overnight chase that ended in a crash in North Naples. Holley Delton Jones of Lehigh Acres was driving a bronze GMC Yukon on Wiggins Pass Road near U.S. 41 N. around midnight when deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of pulling over, Jones picked up speed and drove recklessly through traffic and a convenience store parking lot.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port disaster clean up to be put on hold for the holidays

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the piles of debris begin to shrink, so will the crews as North Port aims to give their disaster clean up workers a break for the holidays. According to the city, they have picked up 2.3 million cubic yards of debris—and that number is still growing. To give you an idea of how much that is—Hurricane Irma produced 50 thousand cubic yards.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice South Jetty walkway reopens after weather clears

VENICE Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has reopened the South Jetty walkway Friday morning after it was closed because of high winds during Thursday’s storm. Humphris Park, at 2000 Tarpon Center Dr., remained open for parking and access to Jetty Jacks concessions.
VENICE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Amazon van catches fire at Fort Myers warehouse

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — An Amazon van burst into flames near several other transport vehicles. According to the San Carlos Park Fire Department (SCPFD), the fire sparked at approximately 11:24 AM at 8270 Logistics Dr. SCPFD said heavy smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the van...
FORT MYERS, FL

