4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Intoxicated CEO Attacks Woman With a Sex Toy on ThanksgivingAnthony JamesFort Myers, FL
Storm Damage in North Port
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX.
Homeless man breaks into Cape Coral church for a cup of coffee
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A homeless man was arrested after attempting to break into a church located at 133 NE Pine Island Rd. for coffee. According to authorities, a cleaning crew inside Centro Cristiano Church heard a window break and spotted James Reed, 54, trying to enter the church.
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase that ends in crash in North Naples
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after leading deputies on an overnight chase that ended in a crash in North Naples. Holley Delton Jones of Lehigh Acres was driving a bronze GMC Yukon on Wiggins Pass Road near U.S. 41 N. around midnight when deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of pulling over, Jones picked up speed and drove recklessly through traffic and a convenience store parking lot.
North Port disaster clean up to be put on hold for the holidays
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the piles of debris begin to shrink, so will the crews as North Port aims to give their disaster clean up workers a break for the holidays. According to the city, they have picked up 2.3 million cubic yards of debris—and that number is still growing. To give you an idea of how much that is—Hurricane Irma produced 50 thousand cubic yards.
Man seriously injured after alligator attack on Sanibel
SANIBEL, Fla. — A man was hospitalized after an alligator bit him on the arm. According to Sanibel Fire Department, a 25-year-old man was attacked around 11:06 AM along a pond near Bailey’s General Store located at 2477 Periwinkle Way. A press release from the City of Sanibel...
CRAZY VIDEO: 2 Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck
Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected out of the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
Motorcyclist caught performing dangerous stunts on Cape Coral roads
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A dangerous biker riding on Cape Coral Parkway gets caught on camera swerving through traffic on one wheel. The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) said it can arrest the person behind the wheel for reckless driving. “We just have to continue to remind our residents...
Two men wanted for lurking around several Southwest Florida jewelry stores
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Authorities are searching for two men who “appear to be working in tandem tampering power breakers” at several jewelry stores around Southwest Florida. An unknown man went to the back of Bradley’s Fine Jewelers, located at 14260 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers, on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV near I-75 exit ramp in Venice
VENICE, Fla. — A Nokomis man riding a motorcycle died after a crash near an I-75 southbound exit ramp and Jacaranda Blvd. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at approximately 1:05 PM. The 22-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound in the inside lane of Jacaranda Blvd....
Two hurricane debris drop-off sites closing in Cape Coral
Cape Coral city leaders said once the sites are closed the city’s contracted hauler will begin demobilizing and restoring both sites, to their pre-hurricane condition.
Convicted felon arrested in overnight Naples crash
Collier County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the overnight pursuit which ended in a vehicle crash in North Naples
Venice South Jetty walkway reopens after weather clears
VENICE Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has reopened the South Jetty walkway Friday morning after it was closed because of high winds during Thursday’s storm. Humphris Park, at 2000 Tarpon Center Dr., remained open for parking and access to Jetty Jacks concessions.
Amazon van catches fire at Fort Myers warehouse
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — An Amazon van burst into flames near several other transport vehicles. According to the San Carlos Park Fire Department (SCPFD), the fire sparked at approximately 11:24 AM at 8270 Logistics Dr. SCPFD said heavy smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the van...
Mass resignation from Upper Captiva Fire includes Fire Chief
At Friday’s fire board meeting, the Fire Chief, Jason Martin, and 40 of 46 firefighters resigned from Upper Captiva Fire. This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.
Owner confronts burglar breaking into Fort Myers Beach home
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A man who broke into a Fort Myers Beach home on Pearl Street got quite a surprise when the homeowner showed up. The owner, who was at a neighbor’s house at the time of the break-in, got an alert on his cell phone that “his door was locked, unlocked, and locked again,” according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
One wanted for stealing $1,000 in cash from car in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — One person is wanted after stealing $1,000 in cash from a car on Saville Avenue in Bonita Springs. The car burglar then nonchalantly walked away with the money once confronted by the victim. Authorities are asking anyone with information on the person to please contact...
Firefighters’ quick response saves historic home in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The North Fort Myers Fire Control District rescued a historic home off Bayshore Road from fire after responding to another call. According to a Facebook post from the North Fort Myers Fire Control District, Firefighter Drews and Firefighter Dix noticed the flames after responding to a medical emergency on Dec. 13.
LaBelle man accused of stealing materials from construction sites
LABELLE, Fla. — A family-owned construction company said they are now behind in home building, but not due to supply chain issues. They said it is because of thefts and break-ins. One man is now behind bars after being caught red-handed. “From lumber, to rebar, to blocks, you name...
Immokalee convicted felon arrested after drone captures him hiding in woods
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An Immokalee man was arrested after Collier County deputies found him hiding in the woods, trying to escape a traffic stop. Christopher Martinez, 37, was stopped by a patrolling deputy near South 5th Street and Palmetto Avenue for a traffic violation, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
Cape Coral couple saves two dogs dumped from vehicle in Levy County
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral couple happened to be in the right place at the right time after they saved two dogs who were kicked out of a moving vehicle in Levy County. It’s the last thing Tom Messina and his wife Gayle were thinking would happen on their road trip home.
