Man accused of breaking into jewelry cases at Johnson City Walmarts, stealing nearly $6K in items

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Monday after police allege that he broke into jewelry cases at two local Walmarts in January 2021.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Michael Needham was taken into JCPD custody on the following charges:

2 counts of burglary

2 counts of theft over $2,500

Vandalism under $1,000

2 counts of possession of anti-theft device

The release states Walmart reported shopliftings at the stores on Browns Mill Road and W Market Street on January 15, 2021. Surveillance footage reportedly showed Needhman and another man “enter the stores and break into jewelry cases at both stores.”

Police report that $5,953 worth of items were stolen during the incidents.

Needham was arrested in that same month in Shelby County, Kentucky and was later transferred to Sullivan County, Tennessee.

Needham was then transferred from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $43,000 bond. He is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

