ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Man accused of breaking into jewelry cases at Johnson City Walmarts, stealing nearly $6K in items

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXp6D_0jh2szEP00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Monday after police allege that he broke into jewelry cases at two local Walmarts in January 2021.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Crime Watch

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Michael Needham was taken into JCPD custody on the following charges:

  • 2 counts of burglary
  • 2 counts of theft over $2,500
  • Vandalism under $1,000
  • 2 counts of possession of anti-theft device

The release states Walmart reported shopliftings at the stores on Browns Mill Road and W Market Street on January 15, 2021. Surveillance footage reportedly showed Needhman and another man “enter the stores and break into jewelry cases at both stores.”

Court docs: Both victims of Bristol shooting were shot in head

Police report that $5,953 worth of items were stolen during the incidents.

Needham was arrested in that same month in Shelby County, Kentucky and was later transferred to Sullivan County, Tennessee.

Needham was then transferred from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $43,000 bond. He is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

Man arrested after assaulting woman in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been arrested and charged after assaulting his girlfriend in Johnson City early Thursday, according to authorities. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Liberty Bell Blvd. Investigators say James Rutledge assaulted his girlfriend by choking her, throwing her across...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man charged with aggravated robbery after road pursuit in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man faces an aggravated robbery charge after Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies say they pursued his vehicle following a robbery call at a Blountville convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Joshua Bates, 36, was arrested after a chase that started near Northeast State Community College and ended near the intersection […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Man found with stab wound charged with assault

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) investigators say a man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault after officers found him with a stab wound. According to a release from the JCPD, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Liberty Bell Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police found a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bluff City man sentenced for construction company wire fraud

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man is facing just over two years of prison after fraudulently transferring over $344,000 from a Johnson City construction company. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Jack Vicars, 49, of Bluff City was sentenced to 27 months in prison […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

Dog saves owner from Johnson City apartment fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ellen Hanson said her 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Sir Scruffy, saved her from death in the apartment fire off North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive last Wednesday. The apartment fire displaced 26 people, according to the American Red Cross. Hanson told News Channel 11 her dog’s barking woke her up […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified

A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating hotel robbery

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officers are investigating a robbery at an Americourt Extended Stays hotel on Wednesday. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, officers were called to the Americourt location on 1900 American Way around 5:30 Wednesday evening in reference to an alleged robbery. Patton said that details will […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

2 Northeast Tennessee men convicted in internet crimes against children investigation

Two Northeast Tennessee men have been convicted in a multi-year internet crimes against children investigation. The arrests were two of 18 made as part of an investigation by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. Virginia State Police released details of the investigation Friday, but many of the defendants are already in prison.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Jonesborough PD searching for missing 19-year-old with special needs

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are searching for a missing Jonesborough man with special needs last seen Friday around noon. According to a Facebook post from the Jonesborough Police Department (JPD), Justin Crow was last seen around Allison Drive at approximately 12 p.m. Friday. Crow has special needs that may keep him from returning home […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

A home for the holidays: Elizabethton woman receives Holston Habitat home

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for Christmas, an Elizabethton woman is stepping into her new house. “Today’s a fabulous day,” said Laura Kelly, Executive Director of Holston Habitat. “We are here to celebrate Patti as she achieved her dream of having an affordable home.” Patti marks the 317th family served by Holston Habitat […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Garage fire destroys Lee Co. home

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Jonesville Volunteer Fire Department (JVFD) crews responded to a structure fire that destroyed a home on Thursday. According to JVFD chief Michael Twigg, crews were dispatched to a residence in the 150 block of Shavers Ford Road around 7 p.m. Thursday night in reference to a fire. When they arrived, […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy