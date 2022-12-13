Denise Salcedo Discusses WWE NXT Pre-Show Panel Experience, Backstage NXT Vibe, Who Was Nice To Her, And More! - Exclusive

Stunning news dropped this week when former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released from her contract after losing the title on Tuesday night to Roxanne Perez. It was indicated that management felt like they had to act swiftly "based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page," which is exactly what they did. A new report from Fightful that was released earlier today notes that things seemed "very hasty" when plans were changed. Sources were notified only about fifteen minutes before "NXT" began that a major title switch was going to take place during the show.

1 DAY AGO