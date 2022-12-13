Denise Salcedo Discusses WWE NXT Pre-Show Panel Experience, Backstage NXT Vibe, Who Was Nice To Her, And More! - Exclusive

Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Makes Bold Statement About The Hardy Boyz' Legacy
The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in pro wrestling history, with many fans adoring the team for over two decades. The duo has been known to do stunts in matches that have looked dangerous, especially Jeff Hardy, who is currently suspended from AEW due to a DUI in June. Despite many fans loving The Hardy Boyz for memorable moments throughout their careers, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts does not seem to feel the same.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Naomi's Future In WWE
Naomi, and former tag team partner Sasha Banks, have not been seen on WWE TV since they walked out of "WWE Raw" on May 16, 2022. In walking out, the duo placed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships they had won two months prior at WrestleMania 38 on John Laurinaitis' desk. Despite neither woman making her way back on screen, both Banks and Naomi have made public appearances outside of WWE, such as the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere."
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross Reveals One Of The First WWE Stars To Reach Out After Release
While Drew McIntyre has publicly declared his rage against Karion Kross, off-camera the Scottish wrestler went out of his way to provide moral support when Kross was let go from WWE in November 2021. During an appearance on "Cheap Heat," Kross revealed that McIntyre was "one of the first people...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Calls Former WWE Executive 'The Antichrist'
Arn Anderson spent time as a performer for WWE in the late 1980s and early 1990s and later on, worked backstage for the company. Most wrestlers have signature moves in pro wrestling, with Anderson's being his infamous Spinebuster, sometimes referred to today as a Double-A Spinebuster. While with WWE, Tony Schiavone would often not call the Spinebuster by its actual name, and Anderson discussed why he believes that may have happened on "Ask Arn Anything."
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Sends Message Following Reported WWE Release
Mandy Rose is reportedly gone from WWE, but the former "NXT" Women's Champion still remains in the public eye within her own parameters. Rose's apparent release earlier this week shocked the wrestling world, and the leader of Toxic Attraction took to her FanTime page to address the feedback she's received from her subscribers.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Discusses Her Plans For Life After Wrestling
Liv Morgan has had quite a year, winning Money in the Bank and cashing in on Ronda Rousey to become "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion for the first time. After getting her start in 2014 as part of "NXT," Morgan went through several character transformations over the years before really shining across 2021 and 2022. At only 28 years old, it'd make sense if her in-ring career lasted a little while longer. However, that doesn't mean she isn't thinking about the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Returning To Independent Promotion
It looks as though former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will make a return to independent wrestling in the months to come. Following the signing of a new contract with AEW in October, the word going around was that Moxley would take far fewer independent dates than he had in the past. Since then, Moxley hasn't appeared for promotions like GCW. However, that is set to change in February, with Moxley advertised for DEFY Wrestling's YEAR6 anniversary show.
wrestlinginc.com
Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown
The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Holiday Party
It's that time of year when everybody is getting in the festive spirit and holding their annual Christmas work parties. In WWE's case, they reportedly held their holiday bash last night for employees working in the offices at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut. Notably, the gathering was said to have taken place at the same time that "WWE NXT" aired in Orlando, Florida, which saw the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Roxanne Perez end the 413-day reign of Mandy Rose as "NXT" Women's Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Message To WWE Fans Ahead Of SmackDown
WWE's shows feel more important every time "The Tribal Chief" rolls around, and it appears the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois will be no different. For the first time since The Bloodline's victory in the WarGames bout at Survivor Series, Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe this Friday, and atop his agenda is the possible coronation of Sami Zayn as a full-time member of WWE's top faction.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Situation Behind The Scenes When Mandy Rose Lost The NXT Women's Championship
Stunning news dropped this week when former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released from her contract after losing the title on Tuesday night to Roxanne Perez. It was indicated that management felt like they had to act swiftly "based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page," which is exactly what they did. A new report from Fightful that was released earlier today notes that things seemed "very hasty" when plans were changed. Sources were notified only about fifteen minutes before "NXT" began that a major title switch was going to take place during the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Still Has Voice Mail On His Phone From Deceased WWE HOFer
Jeff Jarrett is a WWE Hall of Famer whose legendary career spans 36 years and counting. In that time, he's enjoyed several World title reigns, started his own wrestling promotions, and worked for WWE, WCW, AEW, and countless other companies. He also worked alongside one deceased Hall of Famer whose last voice mail is still on his cell phone.
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Casts Doubt On WWE Star Returning From Injury
14-time World Champion Randy Orton has been sidelined with a back injury from the WWE since his last match in May, losing to The Usos alongside Matt Riddle to unify the tag titles. It's been reported since that the injury is much more severe than many had originally thought within the company, with Orton being sidelined throughout the rest of 2022, and a timeline yet to be determined, if ever, for a comeback.
WWE SmackDown spoilers from Chicago, Illinois
WWE taped matches for next week's SmackDown following their live broadcast on Friday night.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Keeps WWE Character 'Locked In My Basement'
Now that she has officially made her return to wrestling after a victory over Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at Full Gear, Saraya is no longer facing questions about her in-ring future and being medically cleared. Now, there's just a lot of curiosity regarding who will be her mystery partner in Los Angeles on January 11 for "AEW Dynamite" and whether or not that partner could be revealed as Sasha Banks. She's also apparently receiving inquiries on if she has any relation to former WWE star Paige.
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Confirms Backstage WWE Story About New AEW Hire
After leaving WWE back in 2020, the company's former Vice President of Global Television Production Mike Mansury has now made his way over to AEW, stepping in as a Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. During a recent episode of "Ask Arn Anything" on AdFreeShows, AEW coach and onscreen manager Arn Anderson shared his thoughts on the company's latest hire, confirming that Mansury was next-in-line for Kevin Dunn's position at WWE, essentially running the production side of the company's major shows.
wrestlinginc.com
Kylie Rae Reveals WWE Star Caught Her 'Crying Hard' Backstage After Debut
Kylie Rae was admittedly overcome with emotions following her WWE in-ring debut against Dana Brooke, which aired on this week's "WWE Main Event" on Hulu. According to Rae, she was bawling uncontrollably in the backstage area and had to be comforted by "Raw" superstar Mustafa Ali. "One of the best...
wrestlinginc.com
WOW Drawing Higher Ratings Than Any Wrestling Show Not Produced By WWE Or AEW
Just based on the television ratings, it's plain to see that AEW and WWE are the two most successful wrestling companies in the world right now. But the wrestling promotion that's being watched third most may come as a surprise. New York Times and Wreslenomics.com's Brandon Thurston worked in tandem...
