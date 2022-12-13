Garrett Flanagan, who created the Night Train recipe for New York’s Pebble Bar, always found a touch of bitterness to be missing from the classic Manhattan recipe. Adding two amari to the Manhattan template, he ended up creating a Manhattan-Boulevardier hybrid, the ideal after-dinner drink. “The overproof bourbon is exposed to more bitterness through the Cynar and Amargo Vallet,” says Tim Sweeney, head bartender at Pebble Bar. “The collision of the two amari gives the drink a near oxymoronic quality of having both boozy dark and buoyantly light characteristics.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO