Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Here are some places on campus to capture memorable graduation pictures
For many graduates, commencement is an important event to capture both as a memory in the moment and to look back on. Here are some spots around campus to take your cap and gown pictures. Sample Gates. A classic spot for any student, visitor or graduate is the Sample Gates...
touropia.com
12 Best Things to Do in Bloomington, Indiana
A vibrant college town, the bohemian Bloomington lies in the center of the state, just an hour’s drive southwest of the capital Indianapolis. Thanks to Indiana University and its large student body, the city has a lively, youthful feel with plays, concerts and art shows all constantly taking place.
Indiana Daily Student
Where to buy IU and Bloomington merch
Although many graduates are leaving campus behind and looking toward bigger things, their university will always have a special place in their life. For those graduating seniors and their parents who want a small piece of IU or Bloomington memorabilia, here are the places to visit before leaving college behind.
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: There is a lot to do around Bloomington before break
Whether it's within the Sample Gates or down the infamous Kirkwood Avenue, there are many opportunities offered to get outside and enjoy your time before leaving campus. For some, this semester sees off students who will be moving forward with various life goals that IU helped them achieve in various ways.
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: A guide to navigating Bloomington’s food scene
Bloomington is for the foodies. At least, that’s what they claim. However, it can be overwhelming to know where to begin. Whether your first semester at IU is coming to an end or you are graduating at the end of the week, it is never too late to try out a few new restaurants in town.
This 250 Acre Campground of Tiny Homes is the Perfect Indiana Getaway
The tiny-home movement has become increasingly popular with some folks wanting to reduce to a smaller footprint, but tiny living isn't suitable for every lifestyle all the time. Fortunately, you can live the tiny life for a short while with this Indiana getaway. Get Ready for a Getaway. Look. We...
bsquarebulletin.com
Don Griffin kicks off campaign for mayor with catchphrase: “Believe in Bloomington”
On Thursday evening at the Griffin Realty offices on College Avenue, Don Griffin kicked off his campaign for mayor of Bloomington with a gathering of around 50 people. Griffin is running for the Democratic Party’s nomination, in what will be at least a three-way field, that includes Susan Sandberg and Kerry Thomson. The catchphrase of Griffin’s campaign will be: “Believe in Bloomington.”
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Making new friends
Wednesday was a special day for children enrolled in Headstart at Tri-Cap. They were invited to participate in the Cops and Kids program offered through the local Fraternal Order of Police #138 Wood Capital Lodge. Members of the local law enforcement family were teamed up with the special shoppers to...
bcdemocrat.com
Maintaining, honoring & inviting: Family takes over business at Artist Colony shops
Mother-daughter duo Tonya and Maryrose Augsburger cheerfully greet any and all who enter their new store in downtown Nashville, which opened its doors to the public at the beginning of last month. Named Kith &Kindred, the store invites friendship and connection to those searching for gifts and goods from both...
Indiana Daily Student
IU supports creating two new degree programs, forensic science and school psychology
The Indiana University Board of Trustees supported incorporating two new degree programs on various campuses during a meeting Dec. 1-2. Both degrees — forensic science and school psychology — will prepare students in academic and professional capacities. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will have to approve the degrees, according to an IU News article.
inkfreenews.com
Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
Indiana Women's Basketball: Alyssa Geary's Status for Morehead State Game
Indiana head coach Teri Moren updates forward Alyssa Geary's injury status ahead of the Morehead State game and talks about how needed the Hoosiers' 10-day game break was to get some "dinged up" players ready to go.
wamwamfm.com
Robert W. “Bob” Davis
Robert W. “Bob” Davis, 78, of Washington, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Bob was born June 16, 1944, in Washington, to the late Gladys Purdue Davis and Robert L. Davis. Bob was a Navy signalman on the admiral’s staff who graduated from Washington High...
WANE-TV
Stretch of I-69 in southern Indiana now open to traffic
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A 12-mile-long stretch of I-69 north of Martinsville is now open. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer to reaching the finish line,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’m looking forward to seeing continued progress over the next two years as we complete the long-awaited and needed direct connection between Evansville and Indianapolis and beyond.”
Woodson Still Has Plans For Indiana Big Man Logan Duncomb
There are times when Indiana could use more size on the floor, and Indiana coach Mike Woodson is still hoping he can turn to 6-foot-10 sophomore Logan Duncomb. He's been under the weather lately, but Woodson hopes to see him again on the floor soon.
cbs4indy.com
Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
wbiw.com
New playground being installed at the Avoca-Marshall Township Recreation Park
AVOCA – Through assistance from the Lawrence County Community Foundation, the Avoca-Marshall Township Recreation Park is set to install a new playground as well as provide an ADA compliant bathroom for community members. The park was leveled and prepared for the new equipment on November 4th, 2022, with equipment...
Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt
Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
wamwamfm.com
Kristy Jean Tredway
Kristy Jean Tredway, 43, passed away at her Vincennes residence, December 5, 2022. She was born in Washington on January 17, 1979, to Merlin and Betty (Leighty) Tredway. Kristy was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her children. Those who now mourn Kristy’s passing include her father, Merlin Tredway,...
Comments / 0