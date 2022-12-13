ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

touropia.com

12 Best Things to Do in Bloomington, Indiana

A vibrant college town, the bohemian Bloomington lies in the center of the state, just an hour’s drive southwest of the capital Indianapolis. Thanks to Indiana University and its large student body, the city has a lively, youthful feel with plays, concerts and art shows all constantly taking place.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Where to buy IU and Bloomington merch

Although many graduates are leaving campus behind and looking toward bigger things, their university will always have a special place in their life. For those graduating seniors and their parents who want a small piece of IU or Bloomington memorabilia, here are the places to visit before leaving college behind.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: There is a lot to do around Bloomington before break

Whether it's within the Sample Gates or down the infamous Kirkwood Avenue, there are many opportunities offered to get outside and enjoy your time before leaving campus. For some, this semester sees off students who will be moving forward with various life goals that IU helped them achieve in various ways.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: A guide to navigating Bloomington’s food scene

Bloomington is for the foodies. At least, that’s what they claim. However, it can be overwhelming to know where to begin. Whether your first semester at IU is coming to an end or you are graduating at the end of the week, it is never too late to try out a few new restaurants in town.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

Don Griffin kicks off campaign for mayor with catchphrase: “Believe in Bloomington”

On Thursday evening at the Griffin Realty offices on College Avenue, Don Griffin kicked off his campaign for mayor of Bloomington with a gathering of around 50 people. Griffin is running for the Democratic Party’s nomination, in what will be at least a three-way field, that includes Susan Sandberg and Kerry Thomson. The catchphrase of Griffin’s campaign will be: “Believe in Bloomington.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WOMI Owensboro

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Making new friends

Wednesday was a special day for children enrolled in Headstart at Tri-Cap. They were invited to participate in the Cops and Kids program offered through the local Fraternal Order of Police #138 Wood Capital Lodge. Members of the local law enforcement family were teamed up with the special shoppers to...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

IU supports creating two new degree programs, forensic science and school psychology

The Indiana University Board of Trustees supported incorporating two new degree programs on various campuses during a meeting Dec. 1-2. Both degrees — forensic science and school psychology — will prepare students in academic and professional capacities. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will have to approve the degrees, according to an IU News article.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Robert W. “Bob” Davis

Robert W. “Bob” Davis, 78, of Washington, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Bob was born June 16, 1944, in Washington, to the late Gladys Purdue Davis and Robert L. Davis. Bob was a Navy signalman on the admiral’s staff who graduated from Washington High...
WASHINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Stretch of I-69 in southern Indiana now open to traffic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A 12-mile-long stretch of I-69 north of Martinsville is now open. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer to reaching the finish line,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’m looking forward to seeing continued progress over the next two years as we complete the long-awaited and needed direct connection between Evansville and Indianapolis and beyond.”
MARTINSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

New playground being installed at the Avoca-Marshall Township Recreation Park

AVOCA – Through assistance from the Lawrence County Community Foundation, the Avoca-Marshall Township Recreation Park is set to install a new playground as well as provide an ADA compliant bathroom for community members. The park was leveled and prepared for the new equipment on November 4th, 2022, with equipment...
AVOCA, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt

Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Kristy Jean Tredway

Kristy Jean Tredway, 43, passed away at her Vincennes residence, December 5, 2022. She was born in Washington on January 17, 1979, to Merlin and Betty (Leighty) Tredway. Kristy was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her children. Those who now mourn Kristy’s passing include her father, Merlin Tredway,...
VINCENNES, IN

