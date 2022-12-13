Read full article on original website
‘Goliath of a problem’: Delaware overdose deaths skyrocketing even as state reaps millions from opioid settlements
Delaware overdose deaths continue to skyrocket even as state and federal officials spend tens of millions of dollars a year to keep people alive and guide them into treatment. Those disparate realities were punctuated in recent days by two announcements from state officials. First, state health officials announced Thursday that...
A major drugmaker plans to sell overdose-reversal nasal spray Narcan over the counter
Drug maker Emergent BioSolutions is seeking approval from the Food and Drug Administration to sell Narcan over the counter, without need for a prescription. The medication, an easy-to-use nasal spray version of the drug naloxone, has a strong track record reversing deadly opioid overdoses, which have soared in recent years largely because of the spread of fentanyl.
People addicted to opioids rarely get life-saving medications. That may change.
Doctors and researchers have known for decades that safe, easy-to-use medications are a game-changer for people addicted to opioids. Buprenorphine and methadone reduce cravings for opioids and ease withdrawal symptoms, helping people avoid relapses and deadly overdoses. “If somebody has access to these life-saving medications, it cuts their mortality risk...
New York Attorney General Asks Federal Judge in Florida to Dismiss Donald Trump’s Attempt to ‘End-Run’ New York Fraud Suit
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a federal judge in Florida to reject former President Donald Trump’s second attempt to “end-run” her fraud lawsuit against him in Manhattan. “This action is Mr. Trump’s second improper attempt to collaterally attack and end-run around rulings that have been...
New Jersey public sector workers call for $350 million in aid to offset state health care premium hikes
Unions, labor organizations, and elected officials representing hundreds of thousands of New Jersey public sector employees are pushing back against double-digit hikes to health care premiums for workers covered under state insurance plans. Public agencies and their employees who participate in the State Health Benefits Program face premium rate increases...
How Medicare Advantage plans dodged auditors and overcharged taxpayers by millions
In April 2016, government auditors asked a Blue Cross Medicare Advantage health plan in Minnesota to turn over medical records of patients treated by a podiatry practice whose owner had been indicted for fraud. Medicare had paid the Blue Cross plan more than $20,000 to cover the care of 11...
Dark chocolate might have health perks, but should you worry about lead in your bar?
Dark chocolate has long been touted as having health benefits. We’ve been told it can improve our moods, decrease inflammation and even increase blood flow. But some researchers are now warning of heavy metals in some of our favorite dark chocolate bars. Consumer Reports tested 28 dark chocolate bars,...
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested Monday in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by the two countries following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.
‘Tripledemic’: Philly schools looking at data to determine if masks will return after holidays
The ongoing “tripledemic” of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu) and coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the U.S. and in the Philadelphia region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, multiple regions of the country are “nearing seasonal peak levels” for RSV. Meanwhile, the CDC...
4 cases of Legionnaires’ disease identified in Pennsauken, Camden County
This story originally appeared on 6abc. The New Jersey Health Department and the Camden County Health Department are warning residents to be cautious about Legionnaires disease after new cases were discovered. Legionnaires’ disease is a bacterial disease that can be contracted through breathing in small droplets of water that contain...
Delaware takes aim at health disparities that show higher rates of diabetes and other ailments for Black residents
Despite greater access to care in recent years, health disparities across different races and ethnicities in Delaware remain a persistent concern, particularly for chronic illnesses. Two new efforts in Delaware hope to better address those issues that lead to a disparity of health outcomes. Last month, the state launched an...
