People addicted to opioids rarely get life-saving medications. That may change.

Doctors and researchers have known for decades that safe, easy-to-use medications are a game-changer for people addicted to opioids. Buprenorphine and methadone reduce cravings for opioids and ease withdrawal symptoms, helping people avoid relapses and deadly overdoses. “If somebody has access to these life-saving medications, it cuts their mortality risk...
New Jersey public sector workers call for $350 million in aid to offset state health care premium hikes

Unions, labor organizations, and elected officials representing hundreds of thousands of New Jersey public sector employees are pushing back against double-digit hikes to health care premiums for workers covered under state insurance plans. Public agencies and their employees who participate in the State Health Benefits Program face premium rate increases...
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested Monday in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by the two countries following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.
