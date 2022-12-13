Read full article on original website
Related
Driving with Christmas Lights on Your Car in Illinois: Is it Legal?
It's that time of year again! The trees are adorned with twinkling lights, the air is filled with the sound of holiday music, and people all over Illinois are getting into the spirit by decking out their cars with festive decorations. But is it actually legal to drive around with Christmas lights on your car in Illinois?
5 Romantic Getaways to Treat Your Sweetie To In Illinois This Holiday Season
If you're stumped on what to get your better half for Christmas this year, why not gift them a quick Illinois getaway where you can both soak in some romance and a whole lot of relaxation? It's the perfect gift for them, and YOU benefit too, so let's chalk that up as a major win/win!
America’s Longest Running Christmas Parade is in Illinois
The longest running Christmas parade in America, is held right here in Illinois! I mean, it stops and then restarts the next year, it's not nonstop or anything... :) AmericanProfile. The state of Illinois is known for a lot of good things. The pizza thick like a cake, the baseball...
Is it Illegal to Drive Below the Posted Speed Limit on Illinois Roads?
Driving too slowly can be just as dangerous as driving too fast. It can cause accidents and confusion on the road, and it can also be a traffic violation. But is it actually illegal to drive below the posted speed limit in Illinois?. I was wondering about this while driving...
Weekly Holiday Happenings in Central Illinois: Dec. 14
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With so many events happening throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, we are continuing to put together a list of some of the merriest things to add to your calendars. Every week, we will share a new list of Holiday Happenings, so be sure to check back for more events to […]
This Recipe Apparently Keeps Your Real Illinois Christmas Tree Fresh
I've kept my Christmas tree fresh for over 3 years and not one needle has fallen off, but that's probably because it's a pre-lit, fake tree that I put back in the box at the end of every holiday season. But there have been several years I did go out...
This Is The Coldest City In Illinois
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
Do You Remember The Wisconsin Winter That Barely Had Any Snow?
The winter of 1968 in Wisconsin was a surprising and unusual one. Despite being known for its cold and snowy winters, this year was almost entirely snowless. At the time, Wisconsin was experiencing a mild winter overall. The average temperature for December through February was 22.2 degrees Fahrenheit, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. This mild weather was due to a shift in the jet stream, which brought warmer air into the region.
You Better Think Twice If You Want To Own This Pet in Illinois
It's been more than a decade since I've lived in the Rockford area and for the past 4 years I've been in Montana, but it's nothing like you see on the television series Yellowstone. One part of the TV show that's somewhat accurate is the constant threat of wild animals...
agupdate.com
Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
Illinois’ Circle K gas stations to offer 40 cents off each gallon of fuel on Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Circle K will give motorists 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Friday, December 16th, as part of Circle K Fuel Day. The company said the promotion will be active between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at participating Illinois, Iowa and Missouri locations, approximately 300 stations in total. You can […]
10 Illinois-isms That Will Leave Non-Illinoisans Scratching Their Heads
As an Illinois native, I've grown up surrounded by unique phrases and slang that might sound foreign to those not from the Prairie State. From the way we refer to our beloved sports teams to the nicknames we give to our iconic landmarks, Illinois has its own distinct language that can be a bit bewildering to outsiders. In this post, I'll be sharing 10 common Illinois-isms that are sure to leave non-Illinoisans scratching their heads. So grab a slice of Chicago-style deep dish pizza and get ready to learn some local lingo!
Illinois Hunter Tags Monster 23-Point Nontypical Whitetail Buck
Most of us will never even see a 200-inch whitetail, much less get a shot at one. Illinois whitetail hunter David Heinemann got not one, but two chances to kill an absolute goliath of a buck this fall. Heinemann tagged the buck on the second day of the Prairie State firearms season, a week after he had an incredible encounter with the very same buck while bowhunting.
Wisconsin Student harassed By Wild Turkey In Bizarre TikTok Video
What happens in Wisconsin, stays in Wisconsin - like this turkey chasing down a kid walking home from school. You gotta see it to believe it!. I find the weirdest videos just scrolling through Facebook. That's probably a sign I spend way too much time on social media (lol). I've...
What Are The Chances We Get A White Christmas in Illinois?
As my 9-year-old says, "It's not Christmas until it snows," she's right it doesn't feel like Christmas just yet. It's got most of us thinking will there be a White Christmas? Well, the US National Weather Service Chicago shares what the chances are of seeing a White Christmas this year.
Wonder Why Your 2023 Illinois License Plate Sticker Looks Different? Here's Why
Renewing your license plate stickers is a yearly occurrence in the state of Illinois, but motorists likely noticed that their new stickers were a bit more sparse than usual for 2023. Apparently, there’s a good reason for that. Under normal circumstances, the state includes both the month and year...
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois
Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
KFVS12
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0