USA HOCKEY NAMES FINAL ROSTER FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIORS
On Friday evening, USA Hockey announced their final 25-man roster for the upcoming 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. With the final roster being announced, four more cuts were made by USA Hockey. The players that were released were goaltender Tyler Muszelik, defenseman Shai Buium and forwards Ryan Leonard and Jack Devine.
REPORT: MAPLE LEAFS INTERNALLY DISCUSSED ADDING VETERAN FORWARD FROM ST. LOUIS
During their recent NHL trade board update, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic and TSN mentioned that the Toronto Maple Leafs have internally discussed the possibility of trading for St. Louis Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly, who's listed at #5. "Not that I think anything is imminent — we're only in December...
PHF SALARY CAP TO DOUBLE FOR 2023-24 SEASON
Some great news came out of the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) this morning, as the women's professional hockey league announced that their salary cap will double from $750,000 to $1.5 million for the 2023-24 season. This marks the third straight year of substantial growth for pay in the league, as...
MAPLE LEAFS PLACE PROSPECT ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS FOR CONTRACT TERMINATION
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defensive prospect Axel Rindell on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract termination. Rindell, 22, was selected in the sixth round (177th overall) by the Maple Leafs in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In April, after parts of three seasons in Finland's top division, Liiga, with Jukurit and Karpat, Rindell signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs.
