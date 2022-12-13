According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defensive prospect Axel Rindell on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract termination. Rindell, 22, was selected in the sixth round (177th overall) by the Maple Leafs in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In April, after parts of three seasons in Finland's top division, Liiga, with Jukurit and Karpat, Rindell signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs.

1 DAY AGO