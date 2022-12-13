Read full article on original website
After the FTX News, Can Binance’s CEO Be Believed?
As FTX news piles up, scrutiny is growing over rival exchange Binance’s operations. Already, jittery users have withdrawn billions in funds from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume due to fears that it could be the industry’s next domino to fall. Fueling those concerns are...
Binance Crypto Exchange Faces Growing Industry Headwinds
Efforts to restore public trust in the Binance crypto exchange are proving to be challenging. This, as ongoing industry headwinds continue to blow and new developments surrounding audit practices come into play. By all accounts, it has not been an easy week for the embattled exchange, which has seen billions...
EQT Private Equity Completes Go-Private Acquisition of Billtrust
The acquisition of Billtrust by EQT Private Equity has been completed. With the completion of its acquisition by the global investment organization, the B2B order-to-cash software provider has ceased trading and will no longer be listed on Nasdaq, Billtrust said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release. The transaction was...
Pulse Check on Capitol Hill’s Plans for Crypto Markets Regulation
With crypto markets in turmoil, regulating the volatile industry has become a priority for lawmakers. This pivot comes as the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has sent tremors through the emergent industry. While Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has since been arrested, the knock-on effects of his company’s implosion have caused both crypto participants and observers to wonder what Washington could have done differently to prevent it.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Says Crypto Industry Faces ‘Tough Questions’
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the cryptocurrency exchange will ride out the current crypto winter. In a Tuesday (Dec. 13) memo to Binance staff that was provided to PYMNTS, Zhao said he expects the next several months to be “bumpy” but that the exchange will emerge stronger. “The...
Credit Card Delinquency Data Hints at Paycheck-to-Paycheck Pressures
Reports from banks and payment networks show credit card delinquency rates are on the rise. Connect the dots, and the data hints at trouble ahead in the paycheck-to-paycheck economy. Citigroup said in its latest details from its Credit Card Issuance Trust that its 30-day delinquency rate was 1.3% in November,...
Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
Former President Trump’s digital trading cards have sold out less than 24 hours after he first announced they were available. As of Friday morning, the site selling the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) says they are sold out, and links to purchase the digital cards are no longer available. OpenSea Data, which tracks the sales and markets…
Buy Now Pay Later Lenders Face Challenges Amid Sector Growth
Challenges in the buy now pay later (BNPL) sector vary from market to market. In countries where credit is traditionally accessed via credit cards, the installment aspect of BNPL is what distinguishes it from other solutions. For others, it’s nothing more than a solution that has been in use for years.
NYDFS Says Crypto Activities by Financial Institutions Need Their Approval First
A New York regulator has reiterated that financial institutions need prior approval for cryptocurrency activities. The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) released guidance Thursday (Dec. 15) to New York regulated banking organizations and department-licensed foreign banking organizations’ branches and agencies that want to begin activities related to virtual currencies, DFS said in a Thursday press release.
Senate FTX Crypto Hearing Pits Blockchain Promoters Against Skeptics
Another day, another congressional committee hearing on the FTX crypto collapse. Fresh off of Tuesday’s (Dec. 13) House Financial Services Committee hearing covering the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs held its own earlier Wednesday (Dec. 14). The House’s hearing Tuesday...
Digital Transformation Shows Retail Store Payment Preferences Split by Geography
New research found payment innovation is seen as increasingly critical to long-term retail store growth. Introducing new and better payment choices for their customers is the key driver of internal innovation strategies among some of the largest U.K. and U.S.-based retailers. That’s according to “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,” a 2022 PYMNTS report.
Bank-Issued Tokenized Deposits Gain Support Amid Bad Stablecoin and Crypto News
Bad crypto news has brought a big opportunity for traditional banks to advance tokenized deposits. Add in the unreliable, peg-breaking status of so-called stablecoins, as well as a swirl of scandal surrounding the collapse of FTX, and these banking-system-backed digital alternatives might just be ready for prime time. Most recently,...
US Bankruptcy Attorney for FTX Spars With Bahamas
Choice words, not assets, are being exchanged between FTX’s US bankruptcy attorney and Bahamian officials. While Sam Bankman-Fried, disgraced founder of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, awaits his extradition to the U.S. in a Bahamian jail cell, his ex-company’s legal team isn’t mincing words as they clash with their respective peers on the island nation over unwinding the remains of his once high-flying crypto empire.
Global Money Transfer Business Requires Ongoing Reinvention Amid Rising Competition
While digitization has transformed the global remittance market, it is far from a one-dimensional process. After all, any money transfer service aiming for global coverage needs to be flexible enough to move money across diverse payment ecosystems and fragmented regulatory landscapes, while meeting the different needs of senders and receivers.
Report: AI Chatbot Maker OpenAI Expects $1B in Revenue by 2024
AI chatbot maker OpenAI anticipates it will generate $1 billion in revenue by 2024. That’s according to a report Thursday (Dec. 15) by Reuters, citing information from a trio of sources with knowledge of the company’s pitch to investors. One source said the company — a Silicon Valley nonprofit co-founded by Twitter/Tesla/Space X CEO Elon Musk — was recently valued at $20 billion.
CFOs Seek Efficiencies in Costly and Complex Workers' Compensation Plans
As businesses look ahead with uncertainty, cost centers like workers' compensation plans are under review. This, as CFOs are turning towards tech solutions that deliver incremental savings by optimizing payments management practices, including managing spending. Workers’ compensation plans require hefty premiums, and managing this expense can be complex. According...
Israeli Cybersecurity Unicorn Snyk Raises $196.5M
Israeli cybersecurity unicorn Snyk has raised $196.5 million in a Series G funding round. The Boston-based company, which was founded in 2015 by Israeli entrepreneurs Assaf Hefetz, Danny Grander and Guy Podjarny in London and Tel Aviv, is now valued at $7.4 billion, according to a Monday (Dec. 12) press release.
Financial Securities and Payments Firm Swift Announces Leadership Change
The board of financial securities and payments transactions facilitator Swift has a new chair. Swift Chair Yawar Shah has retired from the board after 16 years in that role. During the leadership transition, Deputy Chair Mark Buitenhek will cover the chair’s activities until the board elects a new chair in the coming months, Swift said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release.
FIS Opens Strategic Review and Accelerates CEO Transition
FIS has made leadership changes and begun a performance review. The financial services technology firm said in a Thursday (Dec. 15) press release that, effective Friday (Dec. 16), Jeffrey A. Goldstein has been appointed independent chairman of the board of directors. Stephanie L. Ferris will become CEO and Gary A. Norcross will depart from the company and the board.
B2B eCommerce Platform Fashion Cloud Raises $26.6M
B2B eCommerce platform Fashion Cloud has raised €25 million (about $26.6 million). The B2B software solution for the European fashion wholesale industry said in a Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release that it will use the new capital to accelerate its international expansion. “Brands and retailers want to be able...
