KRQE News 13

Human Services renames Medicaid in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has submitted a renewal application to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the state’s Medicaid program, which they are renaming “Turquoise Care.” Turquoise Care is a five-year renewal and will be effective from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028. A […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Associated Press

US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions

REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S. The ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals means the restrictions known as Title 42 are still set to be lifted Wednesday, unless further appeals are filed. A coalition of 19 Republican-leaning states were pushing to keep the asylum restrictions put in place by former President Donald Trump...
LOUISIANA STATE
KRQE News 13

Biden urges veterans to seek health benefits under new law

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden urged military veterans on Friday to take advantage of new healthcare opportunities under legislation that he signed in August. He promoted the aid as he visited a Delaware National Guard facility named for his late son, Beau. “It’s one of the...
DELAWARE STATE
KRQE News 13

Woman admits to unwittingly funding Iran critic kidnap plot

NEW YORK (AP) — A California woman pleaded guilty on Thursday in connection with her unwitting role in a foiled plot to kidnap a prominent Iranian opposition activist living in New York City and take her back to Tehran. U.S. prosecutors have not accused Niloufar Bahadorifar of participating in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

