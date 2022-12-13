Read full article on original website
Digital Transformation Shows Retail Store Payment Preferences Split by Geography
New research found payment innovation is seen as increasingly critical to long-term retail store growth. Introducing new and better payment choices for their customers is the key driver of internal innovation strategies among some of the largest U.K. and U.S.-based retailers. That’s according to “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,” a 2022 PYMNTS report.
Credit Card Delinquency Data Hints at Paycheck-to-Paycheck Pressures
Reports from banks and payment networks show credit card delinquency rates are on the rise. Connect the dots, and the data hints at trouble ahead in the paycheck-to-paycheck economy. Citigroup said in its latest details from its Credit Card Issuance Trust that its 30-day delinquency rate was 1.3% in November,...
Buy Now Pay Later Lenders Face Challenges Amid Sector Growth
Challenges in the buy now pay later (BNPL) sector vary from market to market. In countries where credit is traditionally accessed via credit cards, the installment aspect of BNPL is what distinguishes it from other solutions. For others, it’s nothing more than a solution that has been in use for years.
Uber’s Meijer Partnership Expands Grocery Delivery to Drive Platform-Wide Sales
Uber has announced a grocery delivery partnership spanning hundreds of stores with Midwestern retailer Meijer. According to a press release, Uber Eats is adding nearly 250 of the supermarket chain’s approximately 500 stores to its marketplace, expanding grocery delivery options in six states. “Fresh food, fresh thinking and a...
Payoneer to Expand Payments Services Offering in Singapore
Payoneer will soon be able to offer additional payments services to companies located in Singapore. In a Friday (Dec. 16) press release, the commerce technology company said it had received in-principle approval as a Major Payment Institution License holder from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). When it receives the...
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions today
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 on Wednesday.
Indian Payment Gateway Razorpay Pauses Onboarding of Online Merchants
Razorpay has reportedly paused its onboarding of online merchants for a couple of weeks. Moneycontrol reported Friday (Dec. 16) that the Indian payment gateway did so after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advised the firm to pause onboarding until it obtains a final payment aggregator (PA) license. Razorpay said...
Amazon vs Walmart Battle to Remain Focused on Inflation, Food Prices
Walmart’s CEO said inflation will persist into the new year, especially for food prices. Although government data this week showed the pace of price hikes in the United States dipped to an 11-month low of 7.1% last month, key categories are still stubbornly high and set to shape the retail landscape’s competitive environment for the foreseeable future.
Binance Crypto Exchange Faces Growing Industry Headwinds
Efforts to restore public trust in the Binance crypto exchange are proving to be challenging. This, as ongoing industry headwinds continue to blow and new developments surrounding audit practices come into play. By all accounts, it has not been an easy week for the embattled exchange, which has seen billions...
NYDFS Says Crypto Activities by Financial Institutions Need Their Approval First
A New York regulator has reiterated that financial institutions need prior approval for cryptocurrency activities. The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) released guidance Thursday (Dec. 15) to New York regulated banking organizations and department-licensed foreign banking organizations’ branches and agencies that want to begin activities related to virtual currencies, DFS said in a Thursday press release.
Report: AI Chatbot Maker OpenAI Expects $1B in Revenue by 2024
AI chatbot maker OpenAI anticipates it will generate $1 billion in revenue by 2024. That’s according to a report Thursday (Dec. 15) by Reuters, citing information from a trio of sources with knowledge of the company’s pitch to investors. One source said the company — a Silicon Valley nonprofit co-founded by Twitter/Tesla/Space X CEO Elon Musk — was recently valued at $20 billion.
Business Travel Platform TripActions Partners With Airwallex
Business travel platform TripActions has tapped Airwallex for cross-border payment support. The companies said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 14) that Airwallex’s support will benefit TripActions Liquid, the company’s corporate card and expense management solution. “With support from Airwallex’s global payments and banking infrastructure, TripActions can further...
Data Access Will Power CFOs’ New Role in 2023
Businesses expanding globally will face numerous Black Swan challenges in 2023 and what will power them through is data access, so says Connatix Chief Financial Officer Joe Pergola. Pergola believes CFOs must partner closely with CEOs to navigate the economic headwinds and sat down with PYMNTS to discuss his insights...
ManuFuture Taps OpenBOM to Streamline Custom Parts Manufacturing
OpenBOM and ManuFuture want to give mechanical custom parts manufacturing a digital makeover. OpenBOM, a digital product data management platform, announced Wednesday (Dec. 14) it was working with ManuFuture, a mechanical custom parts manufacturing marketplace. “Digital transformation is in the air and manufacturing companies are looking for connected cloud-native platforms...
Information Sharing Helps Banks Fight Consumer Identity Fraud
Increasing online fraud threatens businesses and consumers, and both are aware of the growing problem. Fraudsters use leaked credentials in 95% of credential-stuffing attacks on retail websites. Automated threats are responsible for 62% of security incidents in eCommerce, with 64% of automated account takeover (ATO) attempts utilizing an advanced bad bot.
Retail Sales Data Helps Send FinTech IPO Index 3.5% Lower
Stocks, including those of the FinTech IPO Index, slumped as retail sales data disappointed. As PYMNTS reported Thursday (Dec. 15), retail sales in November declined 0.6% over October’s levels. Holiday spending has proven no panacea here, and other macro data points helped underscore the fact that inflation is not...
EQT Private Equity Completes Go-Private Acquisition of Billtrust
The acquisition of Billtrust by EQT Private Equity has been completed. With the completion of its acquisition by the global investment organization, the B2B order-to-cash software provider has ceased trading and will no longer be listed on Nasdaq, Billtrust said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release. The transaction was...
Digital Transformation Tools Turn Treasury Teams Into Strategic Business Advisers
Treasury departments are grappling with dynamic interest rates, tight labor markets and supply chain shocks. Josh Comer, head of global liquidity solutions for commercial banking at J.P. Morgan, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that while the pandemic and geopolitical risks ushered in a season of unpredictability for corporate treasurers and CFOs, wrestling with working capital and liquidity is always a permanent priority.
Financial Securities and Payments Firm Swift Announces Leadership Change
The board of financial securities and payments transactions facilitator Swift has a new chair. Swift Chair Yawar Shah has retired from the board after 16 years in that role. During the leadership transition, Deputy Chair Mark Buitenhek will cover the chair’s activities until the board elects a new chair in the coming months, Swift said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release.
Logistics Companies Prioritize Automated Accounts Payables to Improve Supplier Relationships
A new study shows that nearly half of transportation and logistics companies plan on innovating their AP platforms within three years. Transportation, shipping and logistics companies have proven essential to the rise of eCommerce, particularly since the pandemic began. Amid soaring demand, these businesses recognize a pressing need to upgrade their accounts payable (AP) systems to ensure that supplier and vendor payments are sent reliably and efficiently. Companies in this sector already process payables at high volumes — 71% process an average of at least 1,000 payables each month, and 72% expect their payables to rise by 11% or more over the next three years, as revealed in “Accounts Payable Automation: Transportation Companies Innovate To Drive Growth,” a PYMNTS report in collaboration with Routable.
