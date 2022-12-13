Read full article on original website
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?
No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
stlpublicradio.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
Illinois Rewind – 8 Interesting Laws That Started in 2022
There are over 300 new laws that went into effect in Illinois on January 1st, 2022. Taking a look back... it's enough to make your head spin. Here are some of the laws that you may or may not have known went into effect this year. Big changes came to...
freedom929.com
FRIDAY’S HEADLINES (12/16/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois is on pace to lead the nation again this year for the number of firearm background checks. In fact, the FBI National Instant Criminal System firearm background check data by state shows Illinois leading the nation with nearly 4 million hits through November. That’s over 300,000 more than second place Kentucky at 3.6 million checks. However, officials say that while the number of checks does not necessarily equal the number of guns being bought, people do buy more guns when there is uncertainty in America. Such is the case now in Illinois with proposed gun control legislation.
wlip.com
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices and Unemployment Rates Remains Vastly Different
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices on both sides of the state line continue to fall, as winter driving season officially begins and demand remains low. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 16-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.38. That number is 19-cents above the national average, and the highest in the Midwest. Lake County also dropped 16-cents over the last week to $3.28. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas dropped 14-cents from this point last week to $2.80. That number is 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County currently stands at an even lower $2.71.
wmay.com
Central Illinois company’s workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.
Illinois helpless to stop panhandling thanks to U.S. court ruling
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Municipalities across Illinois are still struggling to find ways to stop panhandling. But, because of two federal court rulings, their hands remain tied. “What we used to do in the past is send out Health and Human Services staff and go out and talk to (panhandlers) and say, ‘Do you need help?’ […]
10 Things You Should Never Say to Someone From Illinois
As an Illinois native, I've heard my fair share of questionable comments from outsiders who may not be fully aware of our state's rich history and culture. Here are 10 things you should never say to someone from Illinois:. "Is Chicago the only city in Illinois?" No, no it is...
Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child
Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
starvedrock.media
Our three local counties among 16 at low COVID transmission
As of Friday, there's only 16 Illinois counties at a low COVID transmission level. La Salle, Bureau and Putnam are three and Henry, Grundy, Will and Livingston make four more. Those counties at an elevated level are all around us. The CDC says forty-three are at a High Community level, up from 29 a week ago. Included are Whiteside, Lee, Dekalb and Marshall. Forty-three counties are at Medium level, compared to 45 last week.
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
‘Over-policed’ minority communities object to Illinois’ proposed gun ban penalties
(The Center Square) – Opposition to a proposed ban on semi-automatic guns and certain magazines in Illinois is coming from all sides, including minority communities opposed to penalty enhancements. House Bill 5855, introduced by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, would prohibit the future sale of around 100 semi-automatic guns and the future sale and possession of magazines of more than 10 rounds. During Thursday’s hearing on the bill in an...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 2 Counties Reach ‘High' Alert Level, Masks Urged
Two Chicago-area counties have risen to the highest COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. 2 Chicago-Area Counties Reach High COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended. Two Chicago-area counties have reached a "high" COVID...
Financial impact from Illinois' no cash bail discussed
(The Center Square) – As the SAFE-T Act remains in legal limbo, some are concerned about the added costs the law will place onto the Illinois justice system at the local level. Illinois is set to become the first state in the country to eliminate cash bail on Jan....
It Is Illegal To Throw These 8 Things Away In Illinois
There are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
Masks Recommended in Over 40 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Alert Level
Masks are encouraged in 43 out of Illinois' 102 counties that have been raised to "high" COVID-19 community level status as a result of an uptick in weekly metrics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest CDC data showed a total of 86 counties are at...
kmaland.com
Illinois wheat acreage may increase this year
Wheat acreage in Illinois may be rebounding following a down year. While official numbers are not yet available, many believe acreage will increase from the 560,000 planted in 2021. “Acreage is higher, in my estimation,” said Matt Wehmeyer of Mascoutah-based AgriMAXX Seed. “Sales were up. In some areas they were...
Google’s surprising top searches for Central Illinois in 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Are mochi squishies, blue heeler-corgi mixes, and creme brûlée symbols of Central Illinois? According to Google searches this year, they should be. Google released the top trends searched by metro areas and regions, allowing users to see their local top trends. For Central Illinois, our results can be found within the […]
Pritzker proclaims passage of labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially proclaimed that Amendment 1, which prohibits laws regulating collective bargaining in Illinois, has been passed. The measure, which was certified as passed by the Illinois State Board of Elections earlier this month with 54.5% of total ballots cast in support, puts into the state constitution collective bargaining rights for wages, work conditions, and other issues. "This is the greatest state in the...
proclaimerscv.com
$300 One-Time Paycheck For Residents in Illinois On Property, Income Taxes
Illinois Residents To Receive One-Time Paycheck On Property And Income Taxes. The Governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, is beginning to allocate money and property tax refunds for some Illinois Resident taxpayers by giving out one-time payment checks. Family Relief Plan: – offers one-time rebate. Property Tax: – tax rebate is estimated up to $300.
