Roku’s streaming TVs and streaming sticks just got a great free upgrade
Roku has just delivered the biggest upgrade to your Roku account in five years
makeuseof.com
How to Search All Streaming Services At Once: 9 Options
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’ve all had those moments when we wanted to find which streaming service has a specific film or show. Whether you realized you hadn’t seen a classic show after hearing your friends discuss it, or you want to see if your favorite movie is streaming, you can save time by searching multiple streaming services to find what you want to watch.
Business Insider
Amazon Prime Video lets you add channels for an extra monthly fee — here's how to get HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Prime Video Channels lets you add extra streaming networks and services to your Prime Video membership. Channels like HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and Showtime range from $9 to $15 a month. You can also watch a few...
Netflix Bumps Disney+ From Top Spot in Streaming Apps Rankings
Winter is the best time to stay inside and catch up on your favorite programs. PYMNTS’ latest provider ranking of streaming apps reflects the best lineup of apps to stream your regular broadcasting. This time around, we see our key players falling down the rankings, with two ties and...
Hulu with Live TV channels, sports, price, plans and packages
All you need to know about the Hulu with Live TV packages, price and channels.
Android Authority
Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku
Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
Roku just got a ton of new free content — here’s what you can stream now
The Roku Channel, which offers a ton of free ad-supported TV content, just got 36 new channels. Here's everything you need to know.
I’m testing Roku’s new security cameras — and this is one feature I really like
Roku now makes smart home devices and I love how easy it is to view the company’s security cameras right from my TV.
Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service that features library and original titles.
livingetc.com
Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa
Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
You only have a few more hours to get a year of Hulu for just $1.99 per month!
Hulu is currently running a deal that'll give you your first year of streaming for a mere $1.99/month.
Turn Every TV In Your House Into A Smart TV For Less Than $30
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Smart TVs have become the hottest thing every household must have. Stream internet channels, live entertainment, and choose from basically any TV show or movie and more with this incredible invention. Wish that you could transform all of your house’s TVs into a smart TV for cheap? That just might be possible with this great deal on the Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player that’s available now on Amazon for under $30!
9to5Mac
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet scores high for customer sat (and no one loves their legacy ISP)
T-Mobile is out with a report today on “The State of Fixed Wireless Access.” Using its own data and research from a number of independent third parties, the Uncarrier says it’s leading the rollout of 5G Home Internet by a wide margin over Verizon, offers one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings across all broadband providers, shares why customers are switching, and more.
Business Insider
How to cancel your Netflix subscription on any device
You can cancel your Netflix subscription at any time, but the process depends on how you subscribed. If you signed up directly through the Netflix website, you can also cancel using the website. But if you signed up through your Apple ID or Google account, you need to cancel using...
Warner Music Launches First Free FAST Channels, Exclusively on Roku Channel
Warner Music Group has punched its way into the free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) segment, with the launch of a trio of genre-based channels exclusively on the Roku Channel. The new channels from the music company — WMX Pop, WMX Rock and WMX Hip-Hop — are now available to stream for free on the Roku Channel through the service’s Live TV Guide. WMG is giving Roku a three-month exclusive window on the FAST channels for the U.S. before widening distribution to other platforms. The new FAST channels come from WMX, the division WMG formed a year ago that houses the company’s content,...
Why Your Apple TV Is Slow And What You Need To Do To Fix
Apple TV is a perfect option to stream content if you're already a user of Apple products. However, like any other smart TV or streaming device, it can sometimes experience issues like slow streaming and poor video quality. Whether you're encountering trouble streaming video content or having connectivity issues between your Apple TV and other devices, resolving the cause of these problems is essential if you want the best possible experience with your Apple streaming machine.
Disney+ rolls out ad-supported tier to better compete with Netflix
In brief: The ad supported tier for Disney+ has arrived and there are a couple of changes that new and existing subscribers will want to take note of. The new tier is called Disney+ Basic and it is priced at $7.99 per month. With it, you'll get access to the same library of content that's available through higher-priced tiers including more than 300 titles in 4K UHD and HDR. The ad-supported plan also enables users to watch on up to four screens at no extra cost.
