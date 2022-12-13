John Hunter Nemechek will join Joe Gibbs Racing as a full-time driver in 2023 as part of the team's addition to its driver roster for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The No. 20 Toyota will be driven by Nemechek next season, with Ben Beshore acting as the crew chief. Sammy Smith, who was introduced as the driver of JGR's No. 18 GR Supra on December 8, is his new teammate. After being out of the car number rotation for a year, JGR is bringing the No. 20 back to the Xfinity Series. Sports bettors are excited for the upcoming season. Casino players and bettors can utilize no deposit bonuses at iGaming NJ for the best experiences possible.

