Flowdynamics Sprint Car Team 2022 Season Wrap Up
The Ontario, California-based USAC/CRA Flowdynamics sprint car racing team has wrapped up its 2022 racing season. When all was said and done, drivers Logan Williams and Matt McCarthy had both finished in the top ten of the series championship points standings. The team had perfect attendance in 2022 showing up...
Kimberly-Clark Elevates Partnership with No. 47 Kroger Racing NASCAR Cup Series Team, Reveals Daytona 500 car and more races with JTG Daugherty Racing
JTG Daugherty Racing celebrates the return of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) as an elite partner of the No. 47 Kroger® Racing program for a multitude of races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The news broke today during a Kroger® Racing kickoff meeting at the Great American Ball Park....
Potential $500,000 Payout for Future USAC Triple Crown Champ
Two individuals have captured all three USAC National driving championships in a single season: Tony Stewart in 1995 and J.J. Yeley in 2003. Now, the stakes are even greater in 2023 and beyond for any driver who can achieve the feat, which will pay out a $300,000 prize for any driver to pull off the hattrick by scoring the Silver Crown, AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship titles in the same year.
Macon IL Speedway To Host Non-Wing Micro Special In May 2023
Macon Speedway will host the PureMax Racing Oil HART Non-Wing Micro Series presented by EMi, Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-27, for an awesome weekend of Outlaw Non-Wing Micro and Jr. Sprint racing at the famed 1/5th mile Bullring!. The event, holding the new name Cornfield Combat, will have two great...
Eldora to Host Richest Sprint Car Race in Motorsports History With $1 Million-To-Win ‘Eldora Million’ on July 13, 2023
Eldora Speedway owner Tony Stewart announced today that winged sprint cars will race for the richest purse in sprint car history as his legendary, half-mile dirt oval will host its third version of the Eldora Million July 12-13. The unsanctioned event, which features a winner’s purse of $1,002,023 from a...
Ford Performance NASCAR: ThorSport Returns to Ford
ThorSport Racing announced earlier today that the team will be returning to Ford in 2023, competing with a four-truck team that will include drivers Hailie Deegan, Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton. During a call with media, ThorSport team representatives Allison Thorson and Deegan joined Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook to answer questions.
ThorSport Racing Partners with Ford
ThorSport Racing will partner with Ford Performance for the upcoming 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season and beyond. Racing into its 28th year of competition, the team also welcomes Hailie Deegan to its driver lineup. “With 28 years in the Truck Series, we look forward to the partnership with Ford...
Capacity Grids Set for Rolex 24 At Daytona and Full WeatherTech Championship Season
After receiving more than 70 entries from teams wishing to compete in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28-29, 2023, IMSA officials today confirmed a capacity 60-car field for the season-opening round of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Fifty-six of the 60 entries have committed to the...
Mullins Racing Daytona Pre Practice Driver Announcement
Kayla Surles is paving her own path into the ARCA Menards Series and she hopes that will begin when she takes part in the ARCA Menards Series pre-race practice at Daytona International Speedway in January with Mullins Racing. The 21-year-old from Fredericksburg, Virginia, has become one of the dominant drivers...
Track Enterprises To Again Promote Nashville Fairgrounds Racing In 2023
Track Enterprises will begin its fourth season of operating the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in April 2023. It was voted unanimously by The Fairgrounds Nashville Board of Commissioners to extend Track Enterprises’ contract through the 2023 racing season at Tuesday’s board meeting. “We look forward to continuing our...
Brembo Celebrates a 2022 Full of Motorsport Victories
Brembo, a global leader in braking systems, celebrates more than 600 world titles won since 1975, thanks to 62 world titles won in the major Racing competitions of 2022 - on two and four wheels - Brembo confirms its technological supremacy in Motorsport and continues to collect record numbers on every circuit in the world.
NASCAR Begins Building its LA Memorial Coliseum Track
NASCAR proved earlier this year it could quickly build a temporary racetrack inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and stage an event unlike any other. On Thursday morning, it left no doubt that it’s ready to do it again. NASCAR broke ground on the (re)construction of its quarter-mile, asphalt...
Gian D’Amico promoted to Director of Consumer Operations
Gian D’Amico has been promoted to Director of Consumer Operations at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison announced today. "Gian’s leadership has contributed greatly to the success of Atlanta Motor Speedway and several of our sister facilities across the Speedway Motorsports family,” said Hutchison. “His experience and knack for identifying new opportunities in our ticket office will go a long way in this expanded role.”
Green Savoree Racing Promotions wraps up a spectacular 2022
Indianapolis-based Green Savoree Racing Promotions (GSRP) is full speed ahead into planning for 2023 with its diversified motorsports portfolio. For a limited time during the holiday gift buying season, GSRP is also providing race fans a few offers surrounding the thrill of motorsports and unique experiences. The company will promote...
Advance Tickets for South Boston Speedway 2023 Season Events Are Now on Sale
Advance tickets for South Boston Speedway’s 2023 season events are now on sale, just in time for those looking for a great gift for their favorite race fan. The tickets are available for purchase on the South Boston Speedway website, southbostonspeedway.com. “We are excited to have tickets for all...
Nemechek is Selected by Joe Gibbs Racing for a Full-time Xfinity Seat in 2023
John Hunter Nemechek will join Joe Gibbs Racing as a full-time driver in 2023 as part of the team's addition to its driver roster for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The No. 20 Toyota will be driven by Nemechek next season, with Ben Beshore acting as the crew chief. Sammy Smith, who was introduced as the driver of JGR's No. 18 GR Supra on December 8, is his new teammate. After being out of the car number rotation for a year, JGR is bringing the No. 20 back to the Xfinity Series. Sports bettors are excited for the upcoming season. Casino players and bettors can utilize no deposit bonuses at iGaming NJ for the best experiences possible.
Top USAC All-Pro SpeedSTR drivers to headline Bloomsburg Fair Raceway in '23.Rich Tobias joins promotion team
The 2023 season at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway is taking shape and when the green flag drops on April 20 to begin the third year of racing located inside the historic Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, fans will get their first taste of watching modern day cowboys such as “The Wheel Master General” Timmy Buckwalter, “The Kid’s Kid” Billy Pauch Jr., and Briggs Danner as they go slinging through the corners and lashing their way down the shoots against a bevy of other star-studded wheelmen over the spring and summer competing in the headline USAC All-Pro SpeedSTRs.
NASCAR Announces Partnership With RealResponse
NASCAR and RealResponse, the award-winning reporting platform for athletic teams and organizations, today announced a partnership that provides NASCAR and national series industry members with a safe and anonymous tool to secure feedback, report concerns and seek assistance from professionals in countless areas of expertise. RealResponse is the industry leader...
Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland Return to Front Row Motorsports in 2023
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will continue to be led by a mix of senior leadership and youthful star power in 2023 in the NASCAR Cup Series. After a career-best season, Michael McDowell will once again pilot the No. 34 Ford Mustang. Returning for his sophomore season is third-generation driver, Todd Gilliland, who will race the No. 38 Ford Mustang led by new crew chief Ryan Bergenty.
Ventura Raceway Western Midget Racing National Dates Announced
Western Midget Racing has confirmed its four national races at Ventura Raceway for the 2023 season which will pay points for both the California and Arizona regions. WMR will invade the dirt track adjacent to the Pacific Ocean on April 29, June 17 for the Wagsdash, August 26, and October 21. The October 21 race will also be the championship race for the California region while the Arizona region concludes on November 10 and 11 at Adobe Mountain Speedway for the Tribute to Billy Shuman. Championships will be awarded in each region individually this season.
