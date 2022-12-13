Read full article on original website
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man shot dead at The Point Apartments
A Gainesville man was shot and killed after an argument with his neighbor in an apartment complex three miles away from UF campus Friday, the Gainesville Police Department announced. Law enforcement officials received a call at 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon about gunshots at The Point Apartments, located at 3100 SW...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested on kidnapping charges after forcing another man to drive at gunpoint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man had to take evasive actions to escape a kidnapping situation after deputies report a friend entered his car, pointed a gun to his head, and told him to drive. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kenneth Cruz-Santiago, 23, on Thursday on charges of Kidnapping,...
alachuachronicle.com
GPD investigating fatal shooting at The Point Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the scene of a fatal shooting at The Point Apartments at 3100 SW 35th Place at about 1:20 p.m. today. The victim was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries. The suspect remained at the scene and is being questioned. The suspect and victim knew each other, and the shooting arose from a neighborhood dispute.
Action News Jax
Clay deputies exchange fire with man while they were taking him into custody, undersheriff says
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A man suspected in a shooting earlier this week fired at deputies Friday morning in Green Cove Springs while they were trying to take him into custody. Green Cove Springs Police Department Chief Guzman said they initially responded to a shooting on Tuesday morning...
WCJB
Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road. He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig...
News4Jax.com
1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – One man was killed and two others were injured Thursday night in a shooting in Lake City, police said. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers on patrol near Northwest Jefferson Street and Northwest Florida Avenue heard gunshots and found two men shot: One with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.
Human remains identified as missing 14-year-old Florida girl
Human remains found last week in Florida have been identified as a missing 14-year-old girl, the Dixie County Sheriff's Office said.
WCJB
Gainesville Police ask for help identifying car burglary suspect
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are asking for the community’s help to identify a suspected car burglar. Officers released a video of a man they say broke into numerous cars recently. He stole credit cards from many of the vehicles and used them the same morning at stores.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested in connection to murder in Colorado
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Gainesville who was wanted in connection to the murder of a woman at a hotel south of Denver. On Dec. 12, U.S. Marshals worked with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Alexander Morgan, 28, at a home in Gainesville.
WCJB
Residents react to GPD’s report cards to reduce car burglaries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Many residents are upset about bright orange vehicle safety report cards left on cars and trucks throughout the city by Gainesville police. The cards are meant to encourage drivers to lock their doors and avoid leaving valuables in their cars during the holiday season. Gainesville PIO David...
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department holds ‘Heroes and Helpers’ shopping event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department in partnership with Target took 16 children on a shopping spree as part of ‘Heroes and Helpers’. Each child received a $125 gift card to pick out anything they wanted for Christmas. Police officers say this is their...
alachuachronicle.com
Two drive-by shootings yesterday; two juveniles arrested, one got away
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two drive-by shootings were reported yesterday in the Gainesville area, one in Holly Heights and one in the 1600 block of NE 1st Avenue. At about 2:45 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 600 block of SW 67th Terrace left a bullet hole in an apartment and damaged the windshield of an unoccupied U.S. Postal Service mail truck, but there were no injuries reported. No suspects have been identified or arrested, and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD arrests gunman in shooting
A Lake City man was arrested after he allegedly shot a passenger in his vehicle on Wednesday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, after an argument with a passenger inside his Jeep Cherokee around Duval and Lake Jeffrey at 9:20 p.m.
WCJB
Stolen police officer’s handgun used in Starke gas station shooting
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have confirmed the gun involved in a shooting at a gas station in Starke was stolen from a police officer by his stepson. Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm Cole Crosby, 18, used a stolen gun when he shot a woman at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street in Starke. On Dec. 8, Crosby was handling the gun went it went off hitting the woman. He then fled the scene.
WCJB
Lake City shooting leaves one dead, two wounded
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are searching for those responsible for a deadly shooting in Northwest Lake City on Thursday that left one dead and two others hurt. Police say a little after 9 p.m., officers on patrol heard multiple gunshot ring out near Northwest Jefferson Street and Florida Avenue. Officers found two victims, one person was seriously injured, and the other had minor injuries. One man is believed to have been shot in the arm and groin, and a bullet just grazed the other victim.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Darwin, Fern, and Buddy
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes. First, we have Darwin. Darwin is a 7-year-old ice cream cone lover who loves to play and then take long naps. Next we have this beauty, Fern....
mycbs4.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Gainesville man wanted for murder near Denver
Alachua County — U.S. Marshals arrested Alexander James Morgan in Gainesville on Monday. The Arapahoe County, CO Sheriff's Office identified Morgan as a suspect in a homicide. Staff at a hotel outside Denver, CO found a woman unresponsive on December 2nd, according to 9News in Denver. At the time...
WCJB
Lake City Police arrest gunman accused of shooting a man outside Dollar General
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for shooting someone in a vehicle outside a Dollar General Store in Lake City. Officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, on the charge of aggravated battery after a person was found on West Duval Street Wednesday with a gunshot wound. Officers say the victim was rushed to the emergency room.
Person of interest wanted in connection to Centennial murder arrested in Florida
A person of interested wanted in connection to a woman's murder in Centennial was arrested Monday in Gainesville, Florida, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service announced.
WCJB
Family and friends celebrated the life of an 18-year-old killed in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Reichert House was full of more than 60 people celebrating the life of 18-year-old Cameron Gibbs. Who was shot and killed last Friday at The Crossing at Santa Fe apartments. “Cam was always someone that was always going to be there for you when you...
