MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say one person has been rushed to the hospital after a serious crash on the U.S. 60 in the East Valley early Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 7;30 a.m. near the Val Vista Drive exit in Mesa. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, four vehicles were involved in the crash. One person had to be taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

MESA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO