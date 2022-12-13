The 2023 season at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway is taking shape and when the green flag drops on April 20 to begin the third year of racing located inside the historic Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, fans will get their first taste of watching modern day cowboys such as “The Wheel Master General” Timmy Buckwalter, “The Kid’s Kid” Billy Pauch Jr., and Briggs Danner as they go slinging through the corners and lashing their way down the shoots against a bevy of other star-studded wheelmen over the spring and summer competing in the headline USAC All-Pro SpeedSTRs.

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO