Hailie Deegan will be racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series for ThorSport Racing who is partnered with FORD in 2023
ThorSport Racing will partner with Ford Performance for the upcoming 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season and beyond. Racing into its 28th year of competition, the team also welcomes Hailie Deegan to its driver lineup. “With 28 years in the Truck Series, we look forward to the partnership with Ford...
Kimberly-Clark Elevates Partnership with No. 47 Kroger Racing NASCAR Cup Series Team, Reveals Daytona 500 car and more races with JTG Daugherty Racing
JTG Daugherty Racing celebrates the return of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) as an elite partner of the No. 47 Kroger® Racing program for a multitude of races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The news broke today during a Kroger® Racing kickoff meeting at the Great American Ball Park....
Potential $500,000 Payout for Future USAC Triple Crown Champ
Two individuals have captured all three USAC National driving championships in a single season: Tony Stewart in 1995 and J.J. Yeley in 2003. Now, the stakes are even greater in 2023 and beyond for any driver who can achieve the feat, which will pay out a $300,000 prize for any driver to pull off the hattrick by scoring the Silver Crown, AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship titles in the same year.
Macon IL Speedway To Host Non-Wing Micro Special In May 2023
Macon Speedway will host the PureMax Racing Oil HART Non-Wing Micro Series presented by EMi, Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-27, for an awesome weekend of Outlaw Non-Wing Micro and Jr. Sprint racing at the famed 1/5th mile Bullring!. The event, holding the new name Cornfield Combat, will have two great...
NASCAR Begins Building its LA Memorial Coliseum Track
NASCAR proved earlier this year it could quickly build a temporary racetrack inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and stage an event unlike any other. On Thursday morning, it left no doubt that it’s ready to do it again. NASCAR broke ground on the (re)construction of its quarter-mile, asphalt...
Brembo Celebrates a 2022 Full of Motorsport Victories
Brembo, a global leader in braking systems, celebrates more than 600 world titles won since 1975, thanks to 62 world titles won in the major Racing competitions of 2022 - on two and four wheels - Brembo confirms its technological supremacy in Motorsport and continues to collect record numbers on every circuit in the world.
Eldora to Host Richest Sprint Car Race in Motorsports History With $1 Million-To-Win ‘Eldora Million’ on July 13, 2023
Eldora Speedway owner Tony Stewart announced today that winged sprint cars will race for the richest purse in sprint car history as his legendary, half-mile dirt oval will host its third version of the Eldora Million July 12-13. The unsanctioned event, which features a winner’s purse of $1,002,023 from a...
Green Savoree Racing Promotions wraps up a spectacular 2022
Indianapolis-based Green Savoree Racing Promotions (GSRP) is full speed ahead into planning for 2023 with its diversified motorsports portfolio. For a limited time during the holiday gift buying season, GSRP is also providing race fans a few offers surrounding the thrill of motorsports and unique experiences. The company will promote...
Mullins Racing Daytona Pre Practice Driver Announcement
Kayla Surles is paving her own path into the ARCA Menards Series and she hopes that will begin when she takes part in the ARCA Menards Series pre-race practice at Daytona International Speedway in January with Mullins Racing. The 21-year-old from Fredericksburg, Virginia, has become one of the dominant drivers...
Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland Return to Front Row Motorsports in 2023
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will continue to be led by a mix of senior leadership and youthful star power in 2023 in the NASCAR Cup Series. After a career-best season, Michael McDowell will once again pilot the No. 34 Ford Mustang. Returning for his sophomore season is third-generation driver, Todd Gilliland, who will race the No. 38 Ford Mustang led by new crew chief Ryan Bergenty.
Track Enterprises To Again Promote Nashville Fairgrounds Racing In 2023
Track Enterprises will begin its fourth season of operating the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in April 2023. It was voted unanimously by The Fairgrounds Nashville Board of Commissioners to extend Track Enterprises’ contract through the 2023 racing season at Tuesday’s board meeting. “We look forward to continuing our...
SKI Autosports to race a Ferrari in 2023 GT America with Johnny O'Connell
After a race-winning partial debut season in SRO’s GT America series in 2022, SKI Autosports will return for 2023 with Le Mans, Daytona, and Sebring race-winning veteran, Johnny O’Connell. SKI Autosports will join the GT America series at NOLA Motorsports Park in April and will race in the...
Top USAC All-Pro SpeedSTR drivers to headline Bloomsburg Fair Raceway in '23.Rich Tobias joins promotion team
The 2023 season at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway is taking shape and when the green flag drops on April 20 to begin the third year of racing located inside the historic Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, fans will get their first taste of watching modern day cowboys such as “The Wheel Master General” Timmy Buckwalter, “The Kid’s Kid” Billy Pauch Jr., and Briggs Danner as they go slinging through the corners and lashing their way down the shoots against a bevy of other star-studded wheelmen over the spring and summer competing in the headline USAC All-Pro SpeedSTRs.
Ford Performance NASCAR: ThorSport Returns to Ford
ThorSport Racing announced earlier today that the team will be returning to Ford in 2023, competing with a four-truck team that will include drivers Hailie Deegan, Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton. During a call with media, ThorSport team representatives Allison Thorson and Deegan joined Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook to answer questions.
Key Components Announced For ASA STARS National Tour
The inaugural season for the ASA STARS National Tour will harken the era of the glory days of the American Speed Association with program incentives for drivers and teams. Several of these items for the pavement Super Late Model national series were announced at a team and media gathering on Saturday during the Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis, IN.
Creating a Legacy: Roahrig to Race Full USAC Silver Crown Schedule in 2023
He’s conquered several of the biggest pavement late model races. He’s twice prevailed in the Little 500 in each of the past two years. Now, Tyler Roahrig aims for success in the USAC Silver Crown series in 2023 as he goes full-time with the champ cars on both dirt and pavement with Legacy Autosport.
Speedway Motorsports Promotes Sales Leader Jonathan “JT” Thomas To Vice President of Corporate Sales at Nashville Superspeedway
Speedway Motorsports officials announced today that Jonathan “JT” Thomas, an 11-year sales and event veteran of Bristol Motor Speedway, has been promoted to vice president of corporate sales at Nashville Superspeedway. The move marks a return to The Music City for Thomas, who, prior to joining the Bristol...
TireRack.com To Sponsor Battle on the Bricks in 2023 at IMS
Indianapolis Motor Speedway and TireRack.com – a customer-direct tire, wheel and car accessory distributor – announced Dec. 14 an entitlement sponsorship of the Battle on the Bricks IMSA sports car event in September 2023. TireRack.com is the “Official Partner of the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks” and “Official...
Defending NAPA Spring Sizzler® Winner Matt Hirschman Is First Entry for 2023 Sizzler®
Stafford Speedway has received its first entry for the 51st Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler®, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, April 29 & 30, 2023. The first entry comes from defending Sizzler® winner Matt Hirschman, who has entered his signature #60 modified in the 2023 edition of the Spring Sizzler, the same car he drove to victory in 2022. Hirschman will be looking to become the 9th different repeat winner of “The Greatest Race in the History of Spring.”
