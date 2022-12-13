Read full article on original website
Capacity Grids Set for Rolex 24 At Daytona and Full WeatherTech Championship Season
After receiving more than 70 entries from teams wishing to compete in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28-29, 2023, IMSA officials today confirmed a capacity 60-car field for the season-opening round of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Fifty-six of the 60 entries have committed to the...
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz AMG unleashes GT2 race car
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is soon to be redesigned, but the current generation of the V-8 sports car still has plenty of life left in it. AMG on Thursday revealed a new GT2 racing version of the GT that will be made available to customer teams in time for the 2023 motorsports season.
Flowdynamics Sprint Car Team 2022 Season Wrap Up
The Ontario, California-based USAC/CRA Flowdynamics sprint car racing team has wrapped up its 2022 racing season. When all was said and done, drivers Logan Williams and Matt McCarthy had both finished in the top ten of the series championship points standings. The team had perfect attendance in 2022 showing up...
Kimberly-Clark Elevates Partnership with No. 47 Kroger Racing NASCAR Cup Series Team, Reveals Daytona 500 car and more races with JTG Daugherty Racing
JTG Daugherty Racing celebrates the return of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) as an elite partner of the No. 47 Kroger® Racing program for a multitude of races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The news broke today during a Kroger® Racing kickoff meeting at the Great American Ball Park....
ThorSport Racing Partners with Ford
ThorSport Racing will partner with Ford Performance for the upcoming 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season and beyond. Racing into its 28th year of competition, the team also welcomes Hailie Deegan to its driver lineup. “With 28 years in the Truck Series, we look forward to the partnership with Ford...
MotorAuthority
Ford reveals wild GT Mk IV track car packing over 800 hp
Ford isn't done with its GT just yet. Even though production of the standard supercar officially comes to an end this year, Ford will offer a final, track-only version dubbed the GT Mk IV next year. Revealed on Friday, the new Ford GT Mk IV honors the original Ford GT40...
Potential $500,000 Payout for Future USAC Triple Crown Champ
Two individuals have captured all three USAC National driving championships in a single season: Tony Stewart in 1995 and J.J. Yeley in 2003. Now, the stakes are even greater in 2023 and beyond for any driver who can achieve the feat, which will pay out a $300,000 prize for any driver to pull off the hattrick by scoring the Silver Crown, AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship titles in the same year.
Rare AHG Modified BMW M1 With Paul Walker Ownership Selling at RM Sotheby's Miami Sale
Here’s what a true German racer looks like. If you weren’t an avid BMW enthusiast, you might not even recognize this car in the lineup of typically very large and bulky German luxury automobiles. In fact, it’s pretty easy to mistake it for an Italian designer. However, this car is all German and more than capable of competing with any brand that challenges it on the race track. On top of that, it’s incredibly rare and likely to fetch a very high value on the auction block. So why exactly should you get behind the wheel of this BMW M1?
Brembo Celebrates a 2022 Full of Motorsport Victories
Brembo, a global leader in braking systems, celebrates more than 600 world titles won since 1975, thanks to 62 world titles won in the major Racing competitions of 2022 - on two and four wheels - Brembo confirms its technological supremacy in Motorsport and continues to collect record numbers on every circuit in the world.
Mullins Racing Daytona Pre Practice Driver Announcement
Kayla Surles is paving her own path into the ARCA Menards Series and she hopes that will begin when she takes part in the ARCA Menards Series pre-race practice at Daytona International Speedway in January with Mullins Racing. The 21-year-old from Fredericksburg, Virginia, has become one of the dominant drivers...
SKI Autosports to race a Ferrari in 2023 GT America with Johnny O'Connell
After a race-winning partial debut season in SRO’s GT America series in 2022, SKI Autosports will return for 2023 with Le Mans, Daytona, and Sebring race-winning veteran, Johnny O’Connell. SKI Autosports will join the GT America series at NOLA Motorsports Park in April and will race in the...
Green Savoree Racing Promotions wraps up a spectacular 2022
Indianapolis-based Green Savoree Racing Promotions (GSRP) is full speed ahead into planning for 2023 with its diversified motorsports portfolio. For a limited time during the holiday gift buying season, GSRP is also providing race fans a few offers surrounding the thrill of motorsports and unique experiences. The company will promote...
Advance Tickets for South Boston Speedway 2023 Season Events Are Now on Sale
Advance tickets for South Boston Speedway’s 2023 season events are now on sale, just in time for those looking for a great gift for their favorite race fan. The tickets are available for purchase on the South Boston Speedway website, southbostonspeedway.com. “We are excited to have tickets for all...
Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland Return to Front Row Motorsports in 2023
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will continue to be led by a mix of senior leadership and youthful star power in 2023 in the NASCAR Cup Series. After a career-best season, Michael McDowell will once again pilot the No. 34 Ford Mustang. Returning for his sophomore season is third-generation driver, Todd Gilliland, who will race the No. 38 Ford Mustang led by new crew chief Ryan Bergenty.
Track Enterprises To Again Promote Nashville Fairgrounds Racing In 2023
Track Enterprises will begin its fourth season of operating the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in April 2023. It was voted unanimously by The Fairgrounds Nashville Board of Commissioners to extend Track Enterprises’ contract through the 2023 racing season at Tuesday’s board meeting. “We look forward to continuing our...
Ultra-Rare Bugatti EB 110 GT is selling at RM Sotheby's Miami Auction
Unique doesn’t even begin to describe this beautiful car. Have you ever been asked, “What color is your Bugatti?” Well, if you like this car, the answer to that question might just be Silver. That’s because recently it’s 1994 Bugatti has come onto the market and stun fans of both modern and classic sports cars and enthusiast circles. A surprising combination of style and speed wrapped up in a very highly sought after package makes this a great purchase for anyone looking to get behind the wheel of a Bugatti. But what makes it so special, you might ask?
Key Components Announced For ASA STARS National Tour
The inaugural season for the ASA STARS National Tour will harken the era of the glory days of the American Speed Association with program incentives for drivers and teams. Several of these items for the pavement Super Late Model national series were announced at a team and media gathering on Saturday during the Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis, IN.
Top USAC All-Pro SpeedSTR drivers to headline Bloomsburg Fair Raceway in '23.Rich Tobias joins promotion team
The 2023 season at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway is taking shape and when the green flag drops on April 20 to begin the third year of racing located inside the historic Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, fans will get their first taste of watching modern day cowboys such as “The Wheel Master General” Timmy Buckwalter, “The Kid’s Kid” Billy Pauch Jr., and Briggs Danner as they go slinging through the corners and lashing their way down the shoots against a bevy of other star-studded wheelmen over the spring and summer competing in the headline USAC All-Pro SpeedSTRs.
Gian D’Amico promoted to Director of Consumer Operations
Gian D’Amico has been promoted to Director of Consumer Operations at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison announced today. "Gian’s leadership has contributed greatly to the success of Atlanta Motor Speedway and several of our sister facilities across the Speedway Motorsports family,” said Hutchison. “His experience and knack for identifying new opportunities in our ticket office will go a long way in this expanded role.”
Kody King teams with Pathfinder
A busy 2023 season for Kody King will see him partner with a new chassis manufacturer. Pathfinder Chassis, which is co-owned by Joe Wood and Jason Schuler, has teamed with King as he looks to build upon his growing resume in stock cars by defending his title at Hawkeye Downs Speedway while also pursuing a Top 5 in the Big 8 Late Model Series standings.
