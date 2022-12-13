ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
koamnewsnow.com

I-44 Oklahoma into Missouri crash near Spring River halts traffic

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, reports of a multi-vehicle crash along I-44 near 323 mile marker. “The Will Rogers Turnpike eastbound at mile marker 323 is completely blocked at this time due to an overturned semi across the road. There is also a secondary collision that has occurred around mile marker 320 involving three vehicles.” — OHP.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Local elementary students sing carols to businesses

SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. -- Some McDonald County Missouri students spread Christmas cheer through their community. Southwest City, Missouri elementary students went to downtown businesses singing Christmas carols. It was part of their last day of school for the semester. Teachers say it gives the students a chance to have some...
SOUTHWEST CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy