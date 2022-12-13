Read full article on original website
The Last 747 Ever Built Has Rolled Off Boeing’s Production Line (Updated)
Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty ImagesAfter well over a half century of production, Boeing has built its final example of the iconic 747 Jumbo Jet.
The very last 747 jumbo jet just rolled off Boeing's assembly line
After 53 years and more than 1,570 planes, the last Boeing 747 rolled off the assembly line in Washington state Tuesday evening, on its way to serve as a cargo plane.
United CEO says Delta pilots contract will set template
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) Chief Executive Scott Kirby said a tentative contract agreement between rival Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and its pilots union would set an industry pattern.
China Eastern takes delivery of the world's first made-in-China C919 jet
The world's first C919, a Chinese-made narrowbody jet, was delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines in Shanghai on Friday and took off for a 15-minute flight to mark the historic moment.
Thrillist
A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe
Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
Aviation International News
Business Aircraft Flight Activity in MENA Peaked after Pandemic
During a presentation on Tuesday at MEBAA 2022, WingX managing director Richard Koe updated attendees on business jet traffic growth since November 2019, highlighting factors that have affected activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. “The pandemic created a record new peak in flight activity,” he said....
Delta pilots are in line for huge pay rises worth billions of dollars if they agree to a new contract, report says
Delta has reached a preliminary agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association to increase pay and quality of life, Reuters reported.
Boeing Stock Took Off. Still a Smooth Flight? Check the Chart.
Boeing (BA) - Get Free Report stock has been in the headlines a lot lately, and its recent rally surely is a factor. At this week’s high, the stock was up 56% from the fourth-quarter low. Coming into this week, Boeing stock had rallied in eight of the past nine weeks. That included a stretch of six straight weekly gains.
Embraer Unveils New Hydrogen Fuel-Cell-Powered Jets
Embraer yesterday revealed four jets of the future. As part of its Energia initiative, the new jets will include 19- and 30-seat aircraft with hybrid-electric propulsion. Two other 19- and 30-seat jets will be powered by hydrogen-electric propulsion. The company announced its new Energia aircraft program a year ago as part a companywide path to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. “We have set bold but realistic goals for these concepts to come to market,” said Arjan Meijer, president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation during the webinar. “Since we announced our Energia concepts last year, we’ve been busy evaluating different architectures...
Aviation International News
SPA To Take Delivery of Embraer Praetor 500 Next Year
Saudia Private Aviation (SPA, Stand 1125), the Saudi flag carrier’s VIP air charter arm, has placed an order for an Embraer Praetor 500, with delivery set for third-quarter 2023. It also has an option on a second of the midsize business jets, SPA CEO Fahad Al Jarboa told AIN.
aeroroutes.com
British Airways NW23 Cincinnati Operations – 06DEC22
British Airways in the last few days filed operational schedule for London Heathrow – Cincinnati route, during Northern winter 2023/24 season, previously not covered on AeroRoutes. From 29OCT23, winter schedule will see the airline operates 4 weekly flights, instead of 5 during summer season. The oneWorld member is scheduled...
From New Zealand to Costa Rica, see 5 retired planes that have been converted into hotels you can stay in
A handful of old jetliners and military aircraft have been retrofitted with beds, cafes, and showers, including one with a cockpit suite.
Aviation International News
Switzerland's Rega Orders 12 More Airbus H145s
Switzerland-based air rescue service Rega has ordered 12 more five-bladed Airbus H145 light, twin-engine helicopters to replace its fleet of AW109SPs. This order follows an initial contract for nine H145s, announced in March. By 2026, Rega—which operates 14 helicopter emergency medical service stations in Switzerland—will operate an all-Airbus fleet consisting...
Aviation International News
Titan Continues To Add Aircraft at Steady Rate
Dubai-based Titan Aviation (Static Display) manages and operates a fleet of more than 30 aircraft and is planning to bring that size to 50 aircraft by the end of next year, managing director Sakeer Sheik told AIN. The plan he outlined at EBACE of adding 10 aircraft in 2022 and...
Aviation International News
Gulf Business Boom Driving Interest in Lighter Aircraft, Embraer Says
Embraer is seeing a notable pick up in activity in the Middle East as interest in business aviation expands across numerous sectors and for aircraft of all sizes, according to Stephen Friedrich, chief commercial officer for Embraer Executive Jets (Static A26). “We view this region as having significant potential,” Friedrich...
aeroroutes.com
Korean Air 1Q23 Sydney Aircraft Changes
Korean Air this week filed aircraft changes on Seoul Incheon – Sydney route, as the airline extends Boeing 777-300ER operation. The 777-300ER was previously scheduled from 08NOV22 to 31DEC22, however this is now extended to 25MAR23, the end of Northern winter 2022/23 season. KE401 ICN1845 – 0655+1SYD 77W D...
Boeing Starliner: Live updates
Read live updates of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft development as it moves towards sending humans to space for the first time.
