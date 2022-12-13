PLEASE HELP: This veteran has no family to attend his burial in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The public is invited to attend an unaccompanied veteran burial in Abilene.

U.S. Air Force Veteran Technical Sergeant (TSgt) Steven Liszkai will be buried at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 16.

TSgt has no known next-of-kin, so the Texas Veterans Land Board is asking for help to ensure he is not buried alone.

During his service, TSgt Liszkai received an Air Force Achievement Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

He will receive military honors, and if no next-of-kin is at the ceremony, a Land Board representative will accept a United States flag on behalf of TSgt Liszkai.

The Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene is located at 7457 W Lake Road.

