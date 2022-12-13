ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

West Texas Weekend events, Dec. 16-18

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 4 p.m. - Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo...
More than $85,000 awarded to San Angelo teachers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Funding is a helpful way to create more educational experiences in the classroom. For San Angelo teachers, helping their students just became easier thanks to the "Grants to Teachers" program that recently awarded SAISD educators more than $85,000. The funding was made possible by the...
Angelo State prepares for two fall graduation ceremonies

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fall graduation festivities are swiftly approaching. An estimated 740 students will walk the stage during Angelo State University's two fall commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena, 2235 S. Jackson St. Commencement ceremonies are planned for:. 9 a.m. - Graduates of the...
Shannon joins Mayo Clinic Care network

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shannon Medical Center and the Mayo Clinic announced Wednesday the Texas health system has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Mayo Clinic Care Network members, a group of carefully vetted, independent health care organizations, have special access to Mayo Clinic's knowledge and expertise. "We are...
Goodfellow honors San Angelo's Pearl Harbor heroes

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Eighty-one years ago, three young residents of the small town of San Angelo, Texas, found themselves at the center of a brutal, fiery, unprovoked attack that would forever alter the course of history on this planet. Hawaii had not yet become the 50th state, they...
San Angelo hosts 4th annual 'Community Rally for Mental Health'

SAN ANGELO, Texas — More than 50% of United States citizens will receive a diagnosis of a mental illness at some point during their lives, according to the CDC. Disorders such as anxiety, depression and PTSD can become increasingly difficult to manage during the holiday season, and San Angelo community members are attempting to show their support for those in need.
Elks Lodge seeks young writers with essay contest

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Elks Americanism essay contest is for fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. This year’s theme is “What Is Your American Dream?”. The essay should not exceed 300 words, and must be typed or written legibly in Ink. The entrant must submit the essay no later than Dec. 15, to the San Angelo Elks Lodge #1880 at 2121 S. Chadbourne St., or it can be emailed to lodge1880@gmail.com.
UPDATE: Lonestar MS on "Hold" protocol Wednesday afternoon

SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): According to an SAPD press release, at approximately 1 p.m. San Angelo Police were made aware of a student who was possibly in possession of a firearm on campus. School staff and an off-duty SAPD officer who was working security at Lone Star immediately began investigating the incident.
Suspected porch pirate arrested by San Angelo Police

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man has been arrested after being caught on a homeowner's security camera taking packages from a porch. According to San Angelo Police, Donald Hubbard, 43, has been charged with mail theft after being caught on camera taking packages from a front porch Nov. 25 in the 2800 block of Freeland Avenue.
TGCSO asks the public for help locating suspect

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding Stephen Allen Smith, 37, of Ballinger. According to a release from the TGCSO, on Dec. 09, 2022, deputies responded to the 5900 block of US Hwy 87N for a report about the location of two stolen motorcycles.
