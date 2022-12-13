Read full article on original website
Three Angelo State football players receive All-American honors
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Three Angelo State University football team players have been selected to two Division II All-America teams. Andrew Pitts was named a First-Team All-American for Division II by the Associated Press after leading the Lone Star Conference in interceptions with seven for the year. The ASU...
Discover San Angelo honors vice president with farewell celebration
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Diann Bayes has served the role of Discover San Angelo vice president for the past five years. She recently announced she is leaving her position for a new role in Tyler, and a farewell celebration is being organized in her honor. The "come and go"...
West Texas Weekend events, Dec. 16-18
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 4 p.m. - Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo...
More than $85,000 awarded to San Angelo teachers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Funding is a helpful way to create more educational experiences in the classroom. For San Angelo teachers, helping their students just became easier thanks to the "Grants to Teachers" program that recently awarded SAISD educators more than $85,000. The funding was made possible by the...
Elected or appointed? Committee makes its recommendation on selecting San Angelo's next police chief
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Elect or appoint? The debate on selecting San Angelo's next police chief has been the source of research and discussion for a charter committee created in June of this year. Tuesday, the group presented its findings to City Council: Keep the position an elected one,...
Angelo State prepares for two fall graduation ceremonies
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fall graduation festivities are swiftly approaching. An estimated 740 students will walk the stage during Angelo State University's two fall commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena, 2235 S. Jackson St. Commencement ceremonies are planned for:. 9 a.m. - Graduates of the...
Shannon joins Mayo Clinic Care network
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shannon Medical Center and the Mayo Clinic announced Wednesday the Texas health system has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Mayo Clinic Care Network members, a group of carefully vetted, independent health care organizations, have special access to Mayo Clinic's knowledge and expertise. "We are...
Goodfellow honors San Angelo's Pearl Harbor heroes
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Eighty-one years ago, three young residents of the small town of San Angelo, Texas, found themselves at the center of a brutal, fiery, unprovoked attack that would forever alter the course of history on this planet. Hawaii had not yet become the 50th state, they...
San Angelo hosts 4th annual 'Community Rally for Mental Health'
SAN ANGELO, Texas — More than 50% of United States citizens will receive a diagnosis of a mental illness at some point during their lives, according to the CDC. Disorders such as anxiety, depression and PTSD can become increasingly difficult to manage during the holiday season, and San Angelo community members are attempting to show their support for those in need.
Dog hoarding case causes San Angelo Animal Shelter to be over capacity
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo said Wednesday the San Angelo Animal Shelter is over capacity because of a hoarding case which resulted in 14 dogs being impounded at the shelter. City Council direction says the shelter may not hold more than 180 dogs at any...
Lightning strikes leave some City of San Angelo departments without network/phone service
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Several City of San Angelo departments are without network or phone service Monday because of lighting strikes over the weekend. According to an email from the City, there is no ETA for when service will be restored. COSA will share updates as new information becomes...
San Angelo family celebrates holiday season with lights, decorations in front yard
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Santa Claus, Rudolph, a penguin wearing a festive hat and more Christmas characters can be seen on display in David and Jessica Vasquez' front yard. The married couple first started decorating the outside of their house when their daughter was just two or three years old and the tradition has grown exponentially since then.
San Angelo Red Lobster is permanently closed, spokesperson confirms
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Red Lobster spokesperson confirmed Monday morning that the San Angelo Red Lobster location is permanently closed. Although the store's website says the location is "temporarily closed", that is not the case, the statement from the company said. Some former employees of the store posted...
Elks Lodge seeks young writers with essay contest
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Elks Americanism essay contest is for fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. This year’s theme is “What Is Your American Dream?”. The essay should not exceed 300 words, and must be typed or written legibly in Ink. The entrant must submit the essay no later than Dec. 15, to the San Angelo Elks Lodge #1880 at 2121 S. Chadbourne St., or it can be emailed to lodge1880@gmail.com.
UPDATE: Lonestar MS on "Hold" protocol Wednesday afternoon
SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): According to an SAPD press release, at approximately 1 p.m. San Angelo Police were made aware of a student who was possibly in possession of a firearm on campus. School staff and an off-duty SAPD officer who was working security at Lone Star immediately began investigating the incident.
San Angelo recognized as one of the 'Best in Texas' for 2021 Dia de los Muertos celebration
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dia de Los Muertos is a Hispanic holiday that has been around for approximately 3,000 years to pay homage to the dead. In San Angelo, the holiday was first celebrated virtually in 2020 as organized by the Hispanic Heritage Committee. In 2021, the event was...
Community donations have helped make a room of hope
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley knows when to come together as a community and help out, especially in times of need. With the help of many generous citizens, they’ve contributed to fill the Rainbow Room with clothes, toys and other essentials. The Rainbow Room is a...
Suspected porch pirate arrested by San Angelo Police
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man has been arrested after being caught on a homeowner's security camera taking packages from a porch. According to San Angelo Police, Donald Hubbard, 43, has been charged with mail theft after being caught on camera taking packages from a front porch Nov. 25 in the 2800 block of Freeland Avenue.
'The Great Cookie Caper' begins Dec. 1 at Goodfellow Air Force Base
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Students in the air force often don't get to go home for the holidays. At Goodfellow Air Force Base, "The Great Cookie Caper" is a way to bring holiday desserts to military students. From Dec. 1-6, San Angelo community members are encouraged to help bake,...
TGCSO asks the public for help locating suspect
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding Stephen Allen Smith, 37, of Ballinger. According to a release from the TGCSO, on Dec. 09, 2022, deputies responded to the 5900 block of US Hwy 87N for a report about the location of two stolen motorcycles.
