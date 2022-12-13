Read full article on original website
What happens to student loan debt when you die?
In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
How Student Loan Pause Could Lead to Separate Forgiveness All Its Own for Some Borrowers
Those who are patiently waiting for student loan forgiveness will enjoy some more breathing room as the Biden administration has extended the student loan pause through June 2023. This will give the...
Does My Spouse Have To Pay My Student Loans If I Die?
Back in 2019, when more than 44 million Americans had a combined student loan debt of $1.5 trillion, insurance firm Haven House surveyed borrowers about the impact of death on their student loans and...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Already Applied? 3 Key Updates To Know
In recent weeks, there have been several changes made concerning federal student loan debt relief and the student loan repayment pause. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to MoneySee...
CNET
I Just Received a $6,000 Student Loan Refund. Now What?
This Thursday, I received thousands of dollars from the US Department of Education. And I'm not spending a penny of it… yet. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From wondering when federal loan payments were going to restart to nearly receiving $10,000 to $20,000 in federal loan forgiveness per borrower, we're all feeling whiplash from the back and forth.
Student Loan Refund Checks Are In the Mail for Anyone Who Paid During the COVID-19 Moratorium
Some checks are starting to be sent to certain student loan borrowers even though, as result of a court order, the Biden administration is temporarily blocked from processing debt discharges. SNAP...
Student Loan Forgiveness: There’s a Way To Cancel Your Debt Within 2 Weeks
The White House continues to encourage qualified borrowers to submit debt relief claims even while legal objections to President Joe Biden’s proposal to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt are being heard in courts. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the temporary order does...
CNBC
360,000 student loan borrowers received $24 billion in forgiveness from fix to Public Service Loan Forgiveness
The Biden administration's fix to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program has benefited hundreds of thousands of borrowers. In October 2021, the Biden administration announced a one-year opportunity for student loan borrowers pursuing the Public Service Loan Forgiveness to get closer to being debt-free. Signed into law by then-President George...
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions today
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 on Wednesday.
Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
A federal court approved a settlement between the Department of Education and around 200,000 student loan borrowers on Wednesday for $6 billion in loan relief, as the borrowers argued the department was taking too long to process applications claiming the borrowers were defrauded by their colleges. Federal Judge William Alsup...
CNBC
If Biden's student loan plan fails in court, these work benefits can help pay student debt
Student loan repayment is an increasingly talked about workplace benefit that many employees under the financial strain of student debt want to see in a job, and it might become more critical as the Supreme Court considers whether to uphold a lower court ruling against the Biden plan. Hundreds of...
55-Year-Old Medical Professional Incurs Lifetime Worth of Debt with $1,000,000 Student Loan balance
The average cost of student loan debt for a degree ranges from $60,000 to $100,000 for many students around the country who embarked on a standard degree to pursue their career choices. However, for those who seek to obtain credentials in some of the nation's highest-earning professions, the cost of earning an education can end up being millions.
money.com
4 Ways Biden's New Student Loan Repayment Plan Could Help Borrowers
Student loan forgiveness has captured the attention of millions of Americans, as they wait to see how the Supreme Court will rule on the Biden Administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of federal debt per borrower. But while loan forgiveness has been in the spotlight, many student borrower...
Student loan forgiveness: Millions mistakenly told their debt relief was approved
A corrected email will soon be sent out to millions of student loan borrowers after they received an email with the wrong subject line telling them their student debt relief had been approved.
Are Student Loans Forgiven After You Die?
With all the talk surrounding President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in the headlines, it's easy to forget that borrowers and their families have other things on their minds when it comes...
How student loan policies widen the homeownership gap
For Black Americans with student loan debt, the home buying dream may be disappearing altogether.
Credit cards and loans
- An estimated 32% of Americans are using credit cards and loans for basic spending - Of this group, 86% are "moderately" or "very stressed" by increased prices For Americans relying on credit to make ends meet, record-high interest rates compound the complexity of their financial woes. Bankrate data showed the average credit card interest rate to be 19.04% as of Nov. 9, 2022—the highest rate since 1991. The Federal Reserve plans to continue raising interest rates to control inflation. Many Americans paid down their credit card debt during the pandemic by using stimulus payments and spending less. But inflation appears to be reversing this progress. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, credit card balances saw their largest yearly percentage increase in over 20 years in quarter one of 2022. Additionally, credit limits saw their most significant increase in a decade, indicating that utilization frequency is up.
What If I Can’t Pay My Bills This Month? Steps To Take To Avoid Debt
Inflation has wreaked havoc on many household budgets in 2022, as prices jumped a whopping 9.1% on a year-over-year basis in June. As most Americans can't even adequately fill up an emergency fund,...
America’s student loan balance experienced its biggest drop in 20 years due to Biden’s student debt relief efforts
Total student loan debt in the U.S. fell to $1.57 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 from $1.59 trillion in the second quarter. Total student loan debt in the U.S. fell to $1.57 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 from $1.59 trillion in the second quarter. That’s the largest decline in at least 20 years, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve’s Household Debt and Credit Report.
denver7.com
Federal government making it easier to include student loans in bankruptcies
Bankruptcy is becoming an option for more people who are dealing with student loan debt. The Biden administration recently announced changes that would make it easier to discharge these loans in bankruptcy. The changes set specific requirements for you to prove you're dealing with economic distress. The government will consider...
