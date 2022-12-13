ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

What happens to student loan debt when you die?

In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
CNET

I Just Received a $6,000 Student Loan Refund. Now What?

This Thursday, I received thousands of dollars from the US Department of Education. And I'm not spending a penny of it… yet. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From wondering when federal loan payments were going to restart to nearly receiving $10,000 to $20,000 in federal loan forgiveness per borrower, we're all feeling whiplash from the back and forth.
The Hill

Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers

A federal court approved a settlement between the Department of Education and around 200,000 student loan borrowers on Wednesday for $6 billion in loan relief, as the borrowers argued the department was taking too long to process applications claiming the borrowers were defrauded by their colleges. Federal Judge William Alsup...
money.com

4 Ways Biden's New Student Loan Repayment Plan Could Help Borrowers

Student loan forgiveness has captured the attention of millions of Americans, as they wait to see how the Supreme Court will rule on the Biden Administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of federal debt per borrower. But while loan forgiveness has been in the spotlight, many student borrower...
GOBankingRates

Are Student Loans Forgiven After You Die?

With all the talk surrounding President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in the headlines, it's easy to forget that borrowers and their families have other things on their minds when it comes...
The Herald News

Credit cards and loans

- An estimated 32% of Americans are using credit cards and loans for basic spending - Of this group, 86% are "moderately" or "very stressed" by increased prices For Americans relying on credit to make ends meet, record-high interest rates compound the complexity of their financial woes. Bankrate data showed the average credit card interest rate to be 19.04% as of Nov. 9, 2022—the highest rate since 1991. The Federal Reserve plans to continue raising interest rates to control inflation. Many Americans paid down their credit card debt during the pandemic by using stimulus payments and spending less. But inflation appears to be reversing this progress. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, credit card balances saw their largest yearly percentage increase in over 20 years in quarter one of 2022. Additionally, credit limits saw their most significant increase in a decade, indicating that utilization frequency is up.
Fortune

America’s student loan balance experienced its biggest drop in 20 years due to Biden’s student debt relief efforts

Total student loan debt in the U.S. fell to $1.57 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 from $1.59 trillion in the second quarter. Total student loan debt in the U.S. fell to $1.57 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 from $1.59 trillion in the second quarter. That’s the largest decline in at least 20 years, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve’s Household Debt and Credit Report.
denver7.com

Federal government making it easier to include student loans in bankruptcies

Bankruptcy is becoming an option for more people who are dealing with student loan debt. The Biden administration recently announced changes that would make it easier to discharge these loans in bankruptcy. The changes set specific requirements for you to prove you're dealing with economic distress. The government will consider...

