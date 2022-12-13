INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials predicted Thursday that an economic downturn will dramatically slow the growth in state tax collections that have fueled a booming budget surplus over the past two years. A report presented to the State Budget Committee forecast tax collections declining slightly over the next six months and then growing about 3% the next two years. That is far below the state’s 14.4% tax revenue jump during the last full budget year and has Republican Statehouse leaders questioning how much spending can be increased on schools and other big-ticket items. Much of the Republican-dominated Legislature’s four-month-long session that begins in early January will focus on drafting a new two-year state budget, with Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposals poised to include a big increase in funding for local public health programs stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a plan for making salaries for state employees more competitive. “I think we need to be very cautious as we move forward,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Ryan Mishler, a Republican from Bremen.

