So President Biden plans on giving America a nice Christmas present by canceling Title 42 and allowing thousands more immigrants to march right on over our useless borders. This after making deals with the devil of Venezuela to allow Chevron to pump their dirty oil and ship it here in fuel-guzzling ships to be refined for the good ol’ U.S. Keep in mind we have the capability to pump it cleaner and cheaper right here while keeping Americans working with good-paying jobs.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO