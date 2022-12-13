Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Peter Morici: Extremists from the left are a threat to democracy, too
The midterm elections, as expected, delivered the House to the Republicans, but our democracy still stands. Congressional candidates who won the most votes will come to Washington to confront and compromise and do some good and some bad, owing earnest intentions and poor judgment. Either we accept human frailties or...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
House approves referendum to 'decolonize' Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that would allow Puerto Rico to hold the first-ever binding referendum on whether to become a state or gain some sort of independence, in a last-ditch effort that stands little chance of passing the Senate. The bill, which passed 233-191...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
GOP seeks vote in May on Dem vacancies in House power struggle
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania House’s Republican leader on Thursday submitted paperwork seeking to wait until the May primary before holding special elections in two vacant districts, the latest move in a power struggle over control of the nearly evenly divided chamber. Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Nation deserves better than Biden
M. Lou Harrison, your letter “Remember these things about Trump” (Oct. 31, TribLIVE) was a perfect fit for the current political environment, where, given the choice between a brain surgeon and a lame brain, the latter is chosen. While you cited my letter “Before voting, ask yourself if you’re happy with …” (Oct. 22, TribLIVE), where I listed seven cogent issues relevant to the nation and the economy, you failed to address a single one. Instead, you launched a tirade against Donald Trump.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Biden must do duty to secure border
Well, President Biden, I really don’t care whether you go to the border or not. But I do care that you finally do your sworn duty to stop the chaos of illegals swarming through our borders, slow the record fentanyl coming into our country and stop the human trafficking by the cartels — all record numbers in your two years.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Biden's dangerous Christmas gift
So President Biden plans on giving America a nice Christmas present by canceling Title 42 and allowing thousands more immigrants to march right on over our useless borders. This after making deals with the devil of Venezuela to allow Chevron to pump their dirty oil and ship it here in fuel-guzzling ships to be refined for the good ol’ U.S. Keep in mind we have the capability to pump it cleaner and cheaper right here while keeping Americans working with good-paying jobs.
