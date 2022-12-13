Read full article on original website
Battles have gone badly before in Dimension 20, but not like this
This year, Brennan Lee Mulligan has been involved with some of the most vivid experimentation in Dungeons & Dragons actual play, from helming a landmark tragedy for Critical Role’s Exandria Unlimited: Calamity to crafting a Byronic Bugbear for Dimension 20’s own Fey Regency rom-com A Court of Fey & Flowers. As the year closes, Mulligan is trying his hand at horror with Neverafter, a 20-episode main campaign with “Intrepid Heroes” Emily Axford, Ally Beardsley, Brian Murphy, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson, and Lou Wilson.
Horizon Forbidden West’s makers are at work on ‘separate Online Project’
Guerrilla Games, makers of the Horizon series of open-world, post-apocalyptic adventures for PlayStation, is working on a “separate Online Project” set in that series’ universe, the studio said in a tweet Friday morning. Guerrilla shared the news in an open call for designers to apply for the...
Fortnite is turning into a digital theme park
To celebrate Polygon’s 10th anniversary, we’re rolling out a special issue: The Next 10, a consideration of what games and entertainment will become over the next decade from some of our favorite artists and writers. Here, freelance writer Jay Castello looks into the future of the industry’s closest thing to a metaverse: Fortnite.
The Witcher 3’s Geralt is still the best dad in video games
Geralt of Rivia, at first blush, appears to be another gruff, straight white guy, who kills often and talks less. He grunts his way through quests with the diplomacy of a caged wolf, and his interactions with women are little more than one-note, Dionysian dalliances. You’d be forgiven for labeling him another entry in a staple archetype of action-adventure stories in TV, film, and games. But such a reading would be a shallow interpretation of the protagonist of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
Game Pass is the perfect place for High on Life
High on Life, the latest project from Squanch Games, is difficult to recommend. That has nothing to do with the game’s quality — instead, it’s a result of the game’s hyperspecific humor. Unlike other comedy games, like Portal 2 — which is filled with a variety of characters, each with their own style of humor — High on Life strongly pulls from the comedy stylings of the studio’s co-founder and CEO, Justin Roiland of Rick and Morty fame.
Where to find the Witcher 3 next-gen update’s kickass new armor
The Witcher 3’s ballyhooed next gen update adds two new sets of gear: the Dol Blathanna and White Tiger of the West sets. Both include swords and armor, and are included free with the update, but they don’t show up in your inventory automatically. Here’s how to unlock the new armor — and where to find it.
Avatar: The Way of Water’s box office total is already making waves
The box-office returns for Avatar: The Way of Water have started to roll in and they signal a massive hit for James Cameron. The mega-blockbuster, which was released on Dec. 16 in the United States, made $17 million in previews on Thursday night, as well as around $69 million so far in global markets, including China.
Warcraft veteran Chris Metzen returns to Blizzard to help with WoW
Chris Metzen js returning to Blizzard Entertainment to work on World of Warcraft, Warcraft general manager John Hight announced Thursday. Metzen was one of the lead creatives on the Warcraft franchise, penning much of the lore and world-building behind the original real-time strategy games. Metzen continued to helm creative projects throughout World of Warcraft until his retirement in 2016 as senior vice president for story and franchise development.
Everything new in the Witcher 3 Next Gen update
Anyone who owns The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt has just gotten an update to version 4.0 (the Nintendo Switch update is coming soon). There’s a lot new in this update, from graphical improvements, tweaks to address some quality of life issues, nods to the Netflix series, and even a new quest.
Traveling through time to see future Pokémon, with Mr. Boop creator Alec Robbins
As part of Polygon’s The Next 10 special issue looking at the future of games and entertainment, we asked Mr. Boop creator Alec Robbins to imagine what various Pokémon will look like in 10 years. He did us one better, traveling to the future to discover exactly what they will look like, then traveling back to report on what he saw. Or what he remembers he saw. You’ll see. Robbins is currently working as a narrative director at Squanch Games, the studio behind comedic first-person shooter High on Life.
Baldur’s Gate 3 adds Critical Role’s Matt Mercer in ‘critical role’
Larian Studios brought a new update to Baldur’s Gate 3 on Wednesday, letting players of the early access role-playing game try on a new class: the Paladin. During a “Panel from Hell” livestream on Wednesday, Larian also confirmed some extra star power for the game, with Critical Role DM and veteran voice actor Matthew Mercer joining the cast.
The next Tomb Raider game will be published by Amazon
The next Tomb Raider game in development at Crystal Dynamics will be published by Amazon Games. The untitled follow-up to 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be a multiplatform game that’s described as a “single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft’s story in the Tomb Raider series.”
The best board games that we played in 2022
Things felt blissfully normal this year in the land of board gaming, with groups the world over beginning to regularly gather together in person around the table once more. A load of new games finally cleared customs and made their way into the hands of eager fans. As a bonus, the annual convention circuit was back in full swing with near normal attendance at marquee events such as Gen Con and Essen Spiel. It all added up to a bumper crop of new board games.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is free to play this weekend
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is opening its gates and allowing players to sample the shooter for five days. From Dec. 15 through Dec. 19, the 6v6 Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, and Kill Confirmed game modes will be available, both in first and third-person. It’s a good way to test the game out and see whether it’s your cup of tea — or just spend the weekend fighting across maps like Shipment, Farm 18, and El Asilo.
The best tabletop RPGs we played in 2022
The relentless pace of video game releases — even board game releases! — can make it feel like you’re always a step behind. Tabletop role-playing games, on the other hand, always seem willing to meet you where you are. Something about rolling dice and telling stories feels timeless, and an older TTRPG can bring a group of friends around the table just as easily as a new one.
PlayStation Plus Extra’s December games lineup offers lots of Far Cry, Yakuza
Three Far Cry games, including Far Cry 5 and the underrated caveman adventure Far Cry Primal, lead the slate of games joining PlayStation Plus’ new Extra tier of downloadable titles in December. Far Cry 5, Far Cry Primal, and Far Cry New Dawn (for PlayStation 4, all compatible with PlayStation 5) are available to subscribers beginning Dec. 20.
The Avatar games are canon, but won’t share any story with the Avatar movies
With Avatar: The Way of Water — the long-delayed sequel to James Cameron’s groundbreaking 2009 movie Avatar — finally hitting theaters, fans may be wondering how the new wave of tie-ins and spinoffs might tie into the promised five-movie series, three of which have already reportedly been shot.
Next-gen Steam Deck would focus on improving battery life, screen
When the Steam Deck debuted in February, we called it our new favorite console. The appeal is easy to understand: What if the games in your Steam library were playable on the go, via a handheld device with the processing power of a gaming PC? Valve has since pushed more than 90 updates for the Steam Deck, fixing bugs and improving the player experience. The real question, now, is what future updates Steam Deck owners can expect.
The Steam Deck works so much better with this kickstand
My hands hurt when I use a controller for too long. First there’s pain, then my hands get tingly, like they’ve fallen asleep. My phone, a lightweight controller, and the Nintendo Switch all make me feel the same way, so I thought the Steam Deck would be entirely off-limits. I didn’t even have to hold one to know its size and weight would be a major issue.
Epic Games is taking a bunch of Rock Band and Unreal Tournament games offline
Epic Games announced Wednesday that it’s shutting off “out-of-date online services and servers” for older games. The first three Rock Band games will have online servers shut off on Jan. 24, alongside servers for Unreal Gold, Unreal Tournament 3, and plenty more. Epic Games said it’s looking to “solely support Epic Online Services with its unified friends system, voice chat features, parental controls, and parental verification features.”
