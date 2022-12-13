ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Boom lands partners to build ‘Symphony’ engine for ‘Overture’ jet to be built in Greensboro

By Justyn Melrose, Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pcCr_0jh2pIkj00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic’s search is over.

The company held a press conference Tuesday at Piedmont Triad International Airport for what it called “Boom’s upcoming Overture engine program announcement.” At the conference, the company announced that it now has a partner to help develop the carbon-neutral engine for Overture, the supersonic passenger jet it plans to build in Greensboro. The engine will be called Symphony.

Previously, Rolls-Royce was set to develop the engine until the company pulled out of the program in September .

Boom had been in discussions with a variety of potential partners before coming to a deal with a business unit of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions called Florida Turbine Technologies for the design, GE Additive for manufacturing engine components and StandardAero.

That piece was among the few missing from Boom’s plan to build the Overture transport jet at the company’s future manufacturing facility at PTI airport.

State and local governments signed off on about $130 million in incentives to lure the company to Greensboro. The company has a 40-year lease – but hasn’t broken ground – on 61 acres just north and east of the main terminal on the south side of I-73 and has an option on a second parcel .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1xpq_0jh2pIkj00
The latest conception of the Overture from Boom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klTxG_0jh2pIkj00
Boom’s leased site at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA)

The company is investing $500 million to build Overture and will hire 1,761 employees during the next five years. The average minimum annual salary would be $68,000.

American Airlines in August joined United Airlines, the United States Air Force and Grumman Northrup as customers for Boom , which plans to have its first jets in the air by 2029. But the engine element has been a sticking point.

Boom promises its jets will fly using carbon net-zero fuel, meaning that they would use no petroleum-based jet fuel and be environmentally friendly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodmanufacturing.com

Alamance Foods to Expand North Carolina Operations

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alamance Foods Inc., a manufacturer of a variety of consumer food products, will invest $42 million to expand its North Carolina operations in Alamance County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will create 135 jobs in Burlington. "Today, companies have many locations to choose from when...
BURLINGTON, NC
publicradioeast.org

Duke Energy substation attacks will result in higher prices for customers

Duke Energy officials faced questions from state utility regulators in Raleigh Monday about the attack on two electrical substations in Moore County. Three Duke executives offered few new details and still aren't saying publicly what the attack might cost customers. About 45,000 customers lost power when someone shot up two...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Taking a closer look at Greensboro pallet home placements

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders have finally chosen a location for 30 pallet homes that will provide a safe place for roughly 60 homeless individuals to spend the winter. The pallet home community and safe parking area will be located at Pamona Park on Clifton Road. The 30 pallets will sit on […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!

For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
GREENSBORO, NC
retail-merchandiser.com

Owned by the Harris family for over 50 years and dubbed the world’s largest store of its kind, Furnitureland South is keen to prove that when the going gets tough, the tough get furnished

When the pandemic first hit, no one knew what it was going to mean for us personally or professionally,” begins Jeff Harris, President and CEO at Furnitureland South, a 1.3 million-square-foot one-stop shop located in Jamestown, North Carolina that caters to every possible furniture need with more than 1000 partnered manufacturers.
JAMESTOWN, NC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants In Winston Salem, NC

A visit to Winston Salem, N.C. will charm you with its interesting history and fascinating cultural scene. The foodie scene in Winston Salem is not to be dismissed, either. The cuisine in this central North Carolina city has its roots in old Southern traditions with a twist of the contemporary and an international flare.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Finding the location of Guilford County’s only recorded lynching

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One local group is uncovering a centuries-old secret in Greensboro. The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has spent the last 4 years researching the only documented lynching in Guilford County. It has led them to the area near downtown Greensboro where this may have happened. Before it was the Church of […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Amazon truck crashes on I-85 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have reopened. Three lanes on I-85 are blocked due a crash involving an Amazon truck at exit 126 on US-421, according to Greensboro police. Southbound lanes of I-85 at US-421 are down to one lane after a crash involving an Amazon truck and...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Sand cats get new exhibit at North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It can be tough to see some of the animals at the North Carolina Zoo. Especially the ones that enjoy a long, afternoon nap! But it’s getting easier, but two of the most popular animals at the zoo are getting a new home. The new exhibit will give guests the chance […]
ASHEBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

There’s Something Fishy This Christmas At Gibson Park

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has brought an early Christmas present to Guilford County anglers. The commission just freshly stocked a pond at Gibson Park. The state’s Wildlife Commission has been increasing seasonal fishing opportunities across central and western North Carolina by stocking surplus trout in select bodies of water – including, most recently, at Guilford County’s Gibson Park at 5207 W. Wendover Ave.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
86K+
Followers
20K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy