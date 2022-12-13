ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeshore, CA

China Peak Mountain Resort under new ownership

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 3 days ago
A nearby ski resort is now under new ownership.

The owner and operator of Mountain High and Dodge Ridge Resorts has purchased China Peak Mountain Resort in Lakeshore.

For the past 12 and a half years, China Peak was owned by its general manager, Tim Cohee. The new owner and Cohee have been colleagues for many years and look forward to working together, as Cohee has agreed to remain as China Peak's operator.

No changes are expected in China Peak's resort management staff, which includes two of Cohee's five sons.

Due to recent storms, China Peak was hit with nearly two feet of snowfall and is ready for the winter season.

