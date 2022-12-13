Read full article on original website
10-Year Treasury Yield Rises as Investors Assess Economic Outlook
The 10-year Treasury yield rose as investors considered what is next for the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up about 4 basis points at 3.49%, after climbing back above the 3.5% level earlier in the day. The 2-year Treasury yield last fell about 5 basis points at 4.193%.
Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Earnings and Economic Data Should Give Clues on Fed Policy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar. Wall Street is growing increasingly concerned that the Fed's rate-hiking campaign will tip the U.S. economy into a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar, which...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Millions of Americans Would Get $3,600 Payments in 2023 Under New Plan
Scores of Americans were lifted out of poverty thanks to 2021's expanded child tax credit. Whether it comes back in 2023 is another question.
New York Attorney General Asks Federal Judge in Florida to Dismiss Donald Trump’s Attempt to ‘End-Run’ New York Fraud Suit
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a federal judge in Florida to reject former President Donald Trump’s second attempt to “end-run” her fraud lawsuit against him in Manhattan. “This action is Mr. Trump’s second improper attempt to collaterally attack and end-run around rulings that have been...
How Sam Bankman-Fried Swindled $8 Billion in Customer Money, According to Federal Prosecutors
CNBC pulled together a history of the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, based upon the charges brought this week by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York and in civil suits filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Bankman-Fried's swift fall from...
Cramer Warns Investors That Powell Won't Go Easy on Stocks: ‘The Fed Is Not Your Friend'
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors shouldn’t expect the Federal Reserve to go easy on the economy because the market is suffering. “Investors have to learn that the Fed is not your friend, it’s not your pal — if anything, it’s your enemy," he said.
Binance's Native BNB Token Plunges to Lowest Since July as Concerns Mount About Withdrawals, FTX Ties
BNB, the coin created by crypto exchange Binance, dropped 6.5% in the past day and 15% over the last week. Binance is facing questions over its ability to handle potential clawback demands of $2.1 billion in FTX's bankruptcy proceedings. Binance had been an early and major investor in FTX and...
The 10 States Where $1 Million in Retirement Savings Will Run Out the Fastest—Hawaii Is No. 1
As it turns out, $1 million may not be enough to sustain you through retirement in certain states. Retirement can last 25 years or more after you stop working, according to Fidelity Investments. But in a few states, $1 million in savings likely won't last that long, according to recent data from personal finance site GOBankingRates.
Goldman Sachs Is Planning to Cut Up to 8% of Its Employees in January
Goldman Sachs plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees as it girds for a tougher environment next year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The layoffs will impact every division of the bank and will likely happen in January, according to the person, who declined to be identified speaking about personnel decisions.
Massive Tech Support Scam Generates $10M, Targets 20,000+, Including in NJ: Feds
Five men were charged in an indictment in connection with a transnational technical support scam that targeted more than 20,000 victims, many of whom were elderly, in the United States and Canada, federal prosecutors announced Friday. Gagan Lamba, 41, and Harshad Madaan, 34, both of New Delhi, India; Jayant Bhatia,...
Sam Bankman-Fried Will Now Surrender Himself for Extradition Before Bahamian Court Monday: Source
Former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried will no longer contest U.S. extradition, a source familiar with the matter said, a change of heart just days after his legal team planned to fight. Bankman-Fried was indicted in New York federal court on eight counts including securities fraud and money laundering. His crypto...
Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets
Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
