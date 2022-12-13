ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises as Investors Assess Economic Outlook

The 10-year Treasury yield rose as investors considered what is next for the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up about 4 basis points at 3.49%, after climbing back above the 3.5% level earlier in the day. The 2-year Treasury yield last fell about 5 basis points at 4.193%.
NBC New York

Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Earnings and Economic Data Should Give Clues on Fed Policy

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar. Wall Street is growing increasingly concerned that the Fed's rate-hiking campaign will tip the U.S. economy into a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar, which...
NBC New York

Goldman Sachs Is Planning to Cut Up to 8% of Its Employees in January

Goldman Sachs plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees as it girds for a tougher environment next year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The layoffs will impact every division of the bank and will likely happen in January, according to the person, who declined to be identified speaking about personnel decisions.
NBC New York

Massive Tech Support Scam Generates $10M, Targets 20,000+, Including in NJ: Feds

Five men were charged in an indictment in connection with a transnational technical support scam that targeted more than 20,000 victims, many of whom were elderly, in the United States and Canada, federal prosecutors announced Friday. Gagan Lamba, 41, and Harshad Madaan, 34, both of New Delhi, India; Jayant Bhatia,...
NBC New York

Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets

Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy