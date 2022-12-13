ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-year-old Wilmington boy surprised with the trip of a lifetime to Walt Disney World

 3 days ago

Ten years ago, a local cancer survivor started a mission to help children stricken with life threatening illnesses - and their families too. This week, he surprised a very strong little boy with an emotional gift: the trip of a lifetime.

Four-year-old Aaron Koban was born with a heart defect and he's already undergone three open-heart surgeries. But he was beaming Monday when he got this surprise: he's going to Walt Disney World!

Frank Squeo from Baking Memories 4 Kids joined first responders at Aaron's home in Wilmington, Delaware to present him with his surprise.

"Aaron has been through so much, so much," said his mom, Anita Koban. "I just wanted him to be given the opportunity to enjoy things that normal kids get to enjoy. It's such a gift to be able to go on this trip, but it's also a surreal moment when you realize how blessed and lucky we actually are."

The trip to Disney is all-expense paid. It's something Squeo started doing when he created the foundation ten years ago.

"The reason why the foundation exists is because people buy our cookies that we bake from scratch," said Squeo. "On the weekends, we make 40,000 with my volunteers at my home. We ship them all over the country. The proceeds from these cookies pay for children and families that have gone through so much."

After his own battle with cancer, Squeo made this promise to help others live every moment that they have.

The family tells Aaron that he's like Buzz Lightyear because he has to wear a battery pack to keep his heart in rhythm. Now, he gets to meet his hero - the real Buzz Lightyear - at Walt Disney World.

For more information on Baking Memories 4 Kids, CLICK HERE .

