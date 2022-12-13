Read full article on original website
1 dead in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed during a head-on collision in Williamsburg County. Corporal David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:00 a.m. along SC Highway 41 near SC Highway 51. The driver of a Hyundai sedan was traveling north on SC 41 when they crossed […]
live5news.com
Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Bryan Frye, 41, of Goose Creek, died at a local hospital after he was struck by an SUV while walking along Red Bank Road around 7:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County Coroner's Office identifies victim in Red Bank Road Crash
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the Red Bank Road crash that occurred on December 15th. The victim has been identified as Bryan Frye, a 41-year-old man from Goose Creek. On Thursday night, Frye was crossing Red Bank...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman killed Georgetown Co. house fire
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire Friday morning. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified...
live5news.com
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a person was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound Hyundai SUV.
abcnews4.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Red Bank Road near Goose Creek High School
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following a crash involving an SUV and pedestrian on Red Bank Road Thursday evening. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the unidentified pedestrian was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane when, at approximately 7:30 p.m., he or she was struck by an SUV.
live5news.com
Crews respond to Daniel Island structure fire
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A building on Daniel Island has been evacuated after a Friday afternoon structure fire. In a tweet, Charleston Police said the fire happened on Pier View Street. No injuries have been reported at this time, according to police. Police say the scene has been cleared,...
73-year-old woman found dead in Clarendon County home; search underway for suspect, missing car
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Two sheriff's departments and state agents are working together to find the suspect in a woman's murder that unfolded earlier in the week. According to a statement from Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley, deputies responded to a home in the Oakdale community around 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday while assisting Sumter County with an investigation.
live5news.com
Report: Wando student charged after hunting shotgun, dead duck found in truck
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Wando High School student is facing a charge after police say they brought a hunting gun onto school property. Mount Pleasant Police were at the school with a staff member on Wednesday, checking parking sticker passes. At 10:05 a.m., they spotted a truck that...
abcnews4.com
Colleton Co. man convicted of murder in deadly shooting of software engineer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Bluffton man in his home during a botched armed robbery in 2020 was convicted and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison on Friday, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of...
WMBF
Coroner: 1 found dead in Georgetown County house fire
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a fire is under investigation after a woman was found dead inside the home. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Bostic said when...
abcnews4.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car wreck on Jedburg Road at Hardwood Lane
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Please be cautious of a crash on Jedburg Road at Hardwood Lane. The crash site is near I-26 and the Spinx.
live5news.com
Freight train blocking traffic on E. Montague Ave. cleared
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a freight train impacting traffic Thursday afternoon in North Charleston has been cleared. East Montague Avenue at Gaynor Street was blocked by the train, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Earlier, Remount Road and Dutton Avenue were also blocked but have since...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian struck by vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of the pedestrian struck and killed on Ashley Phosphate Road. Rigoberto Lorenzo Baca Espinal, 43, died on Dec. 11 around 10:47 p.m. after a vehicle struck Espinal. No charges will be filed against the driver, according...
Man ID’d in deadly auto v. pedestrian crash in North Charleston
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in Sunday-night auto versus pedestrian crash. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identifies Rigoberto Espinal, 43, who was pronounced dead in the crash. The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the crash which happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the area of Ashley […]
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died late Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 5 p.m. on Highway 41 near Earle Road, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. According to Pye, the driver of a 2016 Honda sedan lost […]
counton2.com
Man found dead in car after accidental discharge, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a man found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday was accidentally shot. Officers responded to the area of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street around 6:20 a.m. following a reported traffic accident. “First responders assisting the victim found a...
abcnews4.com
Bond hearing rescheduled for Colleton County man who allegedly burned wife to death
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County man who allegedly set his wife on fire has a rescheduled bond hearing for Jan. 5 due to COVID and lawyer scheduling conflicts. In 2019, police reported Craig Lewis murdered his wife by setting her on fire. She suffered severe burns...
Driver dead after running off the road, hitting trees in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver is dead after running off the road and striking several trees in Georgetown County. The crash happened around 5:00 p.m. Monday, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper Pye said the driver of a 2016 Honda Sedan was traveling south on Highway […]
South Carolina firefighters rescue technician trapped under elevator
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston firefighters recently rescued a technician who became trapped under an elevator while doing repairs. The incident happened on Dec. 1. “Crews began to formulate a rescue plan without delay and gathered supporting blocks (known as cribbing) and specialized airbags,” officials said. After lifting the elevator with the airbags, firefighters stabilized […]
