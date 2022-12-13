ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Bryan Frye, 41, of Goose Creek, died at a local hospital after he was struck by an SUV while walking along Red Bank Road around 7:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed Georgetown Co. house fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire Friday morning. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a person was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound Hyundai SUV.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Red Bank Road near Goose Creek High School

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following a crash involving an SUV and pedestrian on Red Bank Road Thursday evening. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the unidentified pedestrian was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane when, at approximately 7:30 p.m., he or she was struck by an SUV.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Crews respond to Daniel Island structure fire

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A building on Daniel Island has been evacuated after a Friday afternoon structure fire. In a tweet, Charleston Police said the fire happened on Pier View Street. No injuries have been reported at this time, according to police. Police say the scene has been cleared,...
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

73-year-old woman found dead in Clarendon County home; search underway for suspect, missing car

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Two sheriff's departments and state agents are working together to find the suspect in a woman's murder that unfolded earlier in the week. According to a statement from Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley, deputies responded to a home in the Oakdale community around 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday while assisting Sumter County with an investigation.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner: 1 found dead in Georgetown County house fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a fire is under investigation after a woman was found dead inside the home. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Bostic said when...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Freight train blocking traffic on E. Montague Ave. cleared

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a freight train impacting traffic Thursday afternoon in North Charleston has been cleared. East Montague Avenue at Gaynor Street was blocked by the train, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Earlier, Remount Road and Dutton Avenue were also blocked but have since...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man ID’d in deadly auto v. pedestrian crash in North Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in Sunday-night auto versus pedestrian crash. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identifies Rigoberto Espinal, 43, who was pronounced dead in the crash. The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the crash which happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the area of Ashley […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Man found dead in car after accidental discharge, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a man found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday was accidentally shot. Officers responded to the area of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street around 6:20 a.m. following a reported traffic accident. “First responders assisting the victim found a...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina firefighters rescue technician trapped under elevator

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston firefighters recently rescued a technician who became trapped under an elevator while doing repairs. The incident happened on Dec. 1. “Crews began to formulate a rescue plan without delay and gathered supporting blocks (known as cribbing) and specialized airbags,” officials said. After lifting the elevator with the airbags, firefighters stabilized […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy