fox8tv.com
Cambria County Receives State Grant Money
More than 1.1 million dollars in state grant money is on the way to Cambria County. Nearly 760-thousand dollars is going to the Johnstown Police Department for equipment. 47-Thousand dollars was awarded to the Child Advocacy Center. Just over 73-thousand-dollars is going to the county. And roughly 234-thousand dollars was...
abc23.com
Cambria County Approaching Grim Record
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees saying Wednesday that the County is on pace to potentially see a record number of overdose deaths this year. This comes despite a lot of aid meant to combat this. Lees says the work of First Responders has been commendable to save lives, but the fact that the County is still on pace to break a record amount of overdose deaths shows just how unmanageable the drug situation is in Cambria County and beyond.
Clearfield County to receive $25,000 nonprofit award
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Over $3.9 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for 93 churches, synagogues, and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities and frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth. Among those to receive the funds is the Sons of Israel Congregation in Clearfield County. The congregation will receive $25,000. […]
fox8tv.com
New Altoona Homeless Shelter
A new homeless shelter will soon be available in Blair County. The current shelter in Altoona has been open and running, but only houses 16 beds. Officials quickly realized they needed a bigger facility about 5 years ago and after multiple pandemic setbacks, they say the shelter is closer than ever to opening.
fox8tv.com
Altoona Area School District Act 120
The Altoona Area School District is setting the record straight clarifying a possibly new adaptation to a school policy. Officials are clarifying that trained ACT 120 certified police officers in the school district would have access to AR-15 semi-automatic rifles in the case of an emergency —- We’re told...
fox8tv.com
New Location For Moshannon Valley EMS
Its called the financial trifecta for the planned new headquarters for the Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters. This week, an application is approved for three hundred thousand dollars in federal funding for the project joining funds from local and state grant programs in helping to provide a total of just over two million dollars.
Cambria County receives over a million in criminal justice funding
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Criminal justice programs in Cambria County got a boost after they were awarded over a million dollars in funding. State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced on Thursday that the money will go towards the Johnstown Police Department, the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center, and Victim Services Inc. In total, $1,113,879 in […]
fox8tv.com
Centre County Naloxone Initiative
Emergency medical boxes aimed at reversing the effects of opioid overdoses may soon be available in several Centre County Government buildings. The County wants to put what are called Naloxone boxes in the Courthouse and several other buildings. Each box would contain Narcan — one of the medications that can reverse an opioid overdose. The Narcan would be in nasal form, and has proven to be effective elsewhere.
fox8tv.com
Rockwood Memorial Park
Rockwood Borough in Somerset County is home to over 150 active veterans. That’s why one group has formed the ‘Rockwood Veterans and Community Park’ committee and decided to revamp an old demolished lot into a community park and veteran’s memorial in order to honor those who served.
fox8tv.com
Towne Manor Motel Condemed
The Towne Manor motel in Johnstown has been condemned by city officials for what they call poor living conditions. The legal notice was posted on the motel doors Monday afternoon and now residents have just forty-eight hours to leave. About a dozen people have been staying in The Towne Manor...
Sandy Township and the City of DuBois receive grant for police department
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township officials announced a grant of $562,937 is coming to Sandy Township and the City of DuBois from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. This grant will directly assist with the integration of the city of DuBois Police Department and the Sandy Township Police. In November of 2021, […]
Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
Winter storm causes closed roads, crashes in Centre County
Numerous crashes have been reported throughout the area.
Police search for after-hours vandals at Bedford County business
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after a Bedford County business was vandalized after hours by an unknown person(s). According to state police out of Bedford, they were called to The Den in Saxton on Dec. 7 just after 4:30 a.m. The caller claimed there were unknown people inside of […]
WJAC TV
PennDOT reporting multiple crashes in our region due to winter storm
According to PennDOT's 511PA alert page, multiple crashes have been reported throughout our region as ice and snow move through the area. A crash has closed all lanes of Route 192 between Ridge Road and Penns Cave Road. Officials say no injuries were reported but power lines are down in the area. (Update: Crash has been cleared)
Medical marijuana company to lay off workers at McKeesport growing facility
Trulieve, a medical marijuana company with locations throughout Pennsylvania, is laying off an unspecified number of people at its growing facility in McKeesport. The company said in a statement the cuts are the “result of greater efficiencies throughout our supply chain and retail operations in the state.”. “Where possible,...
Here are roadways PennDOT has issued restrictions on during winter storm
Editor’s note: This story has been modified to show changes that have occurred since early in the morning. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced it has placed travel restrictions on certain roadways due to the ice storm hitting the region Thursday. As of 11:00 p.m., all speeds restrictions have been lifted. The reduced speeds are in addition […]
Altoona water and sewage costs may increase in 2023
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inflation is continuing to keep costs up, and monthly water and sewage bills may add up even more in 2023. The Altoona Water Authority is proposing a rate increase of 8% for water and 15% for sewer for next year’s base charges. Authority Controller Gina DeRubeis said the increase is to […]
wccsradio.com
OUTAGES REPORTED THROUGHOUT INDIANA COUNTY
Outages have been reported throughout the county today. First responders responded to seven calls for utility lines down in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong and East Wheatfield Township between 1:36 and 9:49 this morning. Penelec reports at this time, over 1400 of its customers in Indiana County are without power, with outages reported in Armagh, Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana boroughs along with Black Lick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East and West Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, and White Townships. Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 at the latest.
Westmoreland will cut ties with renowned pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht
Westmoreland County is cutting ties with renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht. The county commissioners Thursday are expected to approve a one-year contract with Wecht’s former assistant to do autopsies for Coroner Tim Carson and rent the autopsy suite at Westmoreland’s forensics center in Hempfield. Wecht, 92, has...
