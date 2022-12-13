ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Receives State Grant Money

More than 1.1 million dollars in state grant money is on the way to Cambria County. Nearly 760-thousand dollars is going to the Johnstown Police Department for equipment. 47-Thousand dollars was awarded to the Child Advocacy Center. Just over 73-thousand-dollars is going to the county. And roughly 234-thousand dollars was...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Approaching Grim Record

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees saying Wednesday that the County is on pace to potentially see a record number of overdose deaths this year. This comes despite a lot of aid meant to combat this. Lees says the work of First Responders has been commendable to save lives, but the fact that the County is still on pace to break a record amount of overdose deaths shows just how unmanageable the drug situation is in Cambria County and beyond.
WTAJ

Clearfield County to receive $25,000 nonprofit award

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Over $3.9 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for 93 churches, synagogues, and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities and frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth. Among those to receive the funds is the Sons of Israel Congregation in Clearfield County. The congregation will receive $25,000. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

New Altoona Homeless Shelter

A new homeless shelter will soon be available in Blair County. The current shelter in Altoona has been open and running, but only houses 16 beds. Officials quickly realized they needed a bigger facility about 5 years ago and after multiple pandemic setbacks, they say the shelter is closer than ever to opening.
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

Altoona Area School District Act 120

The Altoona Area School District is setting the record straight clarifying a possibly new adaptation to a school policy. Officials are clarifying that trained ACT 120 certified police officers in the school district would have access to AR-15 semi-automatic rifles in the case of an emergency —- We’re told...
fox8tv.com

New Location For Moshannon Valley EMS

Its called the financial trifecta for the planned new headquarters for the Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters. This week, an application is approved for three hundred thousand dollars in federal funding for the project joining funds from local and state grant programs in helping to provide a total of just over two million dollars.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County receives over a million in criminal justice funding

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Criminal justice programs in Cambria County got a boost after they were awarded over a million dollars in funding. State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced on Thursday that the money will go towards the Johnstown Police Department, the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center, and Victim Services Inc. In total, $1,113,879 in […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Centre County Naloxone Initiative

Emergency medical boxes aimed at reversing the effects of opioid overdoses may soon be available in several Centre County Government buildings. The County wants to put what are called Naloxone boxes in the Courthouse and several other buildings. Each box would contain Narcan — one of the medications that can reverse an opioid overdose. The Narcan would be in nasal form, and has proven to be effective elsewhere.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Rockwood Memorial Park

Rockwood Borough in Somerset County is home to over 150 active veterans. That’s why one group has formed the ‘Rockwood Veterans and Community Park’ committee and decided to revamp an old demolished lot into a community park and veteran’s memorial in order to honor those who served.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Towne Manor Motel Condemed

The Towne Manor motel in Johnstown has been condemned by city officials for what they call poor living conditions. The legal notice was posted on the motel doors Monday afternoon and now residents have just forty-eight hours to leave. About a dozen people have been staying in The Towne Manor...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Sandy Township and the City of DuBois receive grant for police department

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township officials announced a grant of $562,937 is coming to Sandy Township and the City of DuBois from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. This grant will directly assist with the integration of the city of DuBois Police Department and the Sandy Township Police. In November of 2021, […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA

(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for after-hours vandals at Bedford County business

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after a Bedford County business was vandalized after hours by an unknown person(s). According to state police out of Bedford, they were called to The Den in Saxton on Dec. 7 just after 4:30 a.m. The caller claimed there were unknown people inside of […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PennDOT reporting multiple crashes in our region due to winter storm

According to PennDOT's 511PA alert page, multiple crashes have been reported throughout our region as ice and snow move through the area. A crash has closed all lanes of Route 192 between Ridge Road and Penns Cave Road. Officials say no injuries were reported but power lines are down in the area. (Update: Crash has been cleared)
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Altoona water and sewage costs may increase in 2023

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inflation is continuing to keep costs up, and monthly water and sewage bills may add up even more in 2023. The Altoona Water Authority is proposing a rate increase of 8% for water and 15% for sewer for next year’s base charges. Authority Controller Gina DeRubeis said the increase is to […]
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

OUTAGES REPORTED THROUGHOUT INDIANA COUNTY

Outages have been reported throughout the county today. First responders responded to seven calls for utility lines down in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong and East Wheatfield Township between 1:36 and 9:49 this morning. Penelec reports at this time, over 1400 of its customers in Indiana County are without power, with outages reported in Armagh, Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana boroughs along with Black Lick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East and West Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, and White Townships. Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 at the latest.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy