ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio Thieves Steal Local Santa's Car Used For Delivering Toys

By Taylor Linzinmeir
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bAzxz_0jh2o7Na00
Photo: Getty Images

A local Ohio Santa Claus' car was recently stolen in broad daylight.

The man and his wife, who asked to be identified as Mr. and Mrs. Claus , travel around central Ohio taking pictures with children and their families. He was working inside Cabela's near Polaris Saturday evening when the theft was reported in the parking lot. Unfortunately, the parking lot's security cameras did not catch the person behind the theft.

“Somebody came in about 4:30 or 5 p.m. and said, ‘There’s glass in the parking lot. I think Santa’s car has been stolen,’” Mrs. Claus told NBC 4. The vehicle is a 2017 red Kia Sportage with a handicap license plate. The couple have had the car for nearly two years, and have asked people online to be on the lookout. Dozens of people have offered support and rides to help the two continue their work.

“The community here in Columbus has been awesome about it !” Santa Claus said.

“Just everybody — friends, family, people we don’t know — have reached out with their condolences, and they’re on the lookout for it,” Mrs. Claus added. “The word has spread big time.”

As for the car, Mr. and Mrs. Claus hope whoever's responsible turns themselves in. “Hold them accountable,” Mrs. Claus said. “If nothing else, make them do community service. I’m not opposed to them doing community service to give back to the community because that’s what it’s all about.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwcolumbus.com

Hilltop porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A thief was caught on camera stealing packages off two separate porches and tossing them into his truck in the Hilltop. The thefts took place along the 300 block of Binns Boulevard in west Columbus, police said. Columbus police said the suspect was caught on...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Which Columbus stores are closed on Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of grocery stores and retailers across central Ohio are closing their doors for Christmas. Find which shops are closed near you below. View which stores and restaurants are open on Christmas here. AldiAldi locations are closed on major holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. Barnes & Noble Barnes & Noble […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff. The flags will be lowered on Ohio’s public buildings and grounds throughout Wyandot County, at the statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes Tower in honor of the Wyandot County deputy killed in a car […]
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on gas station robbery

NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a Newark convenience store robbery. Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Duke Duchess Gas Station on North 21st Street on November 24.
NEWARK, OH
92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy