Mary Stewart Hammond Allen of New York City and Edgartown died peacefully at home on Dec. 1, 2022, after a brief fight with lung cancer. She was 82 years old. Born in Richmond, Va., to the Rev. Dallas Kirk and Mary Elizabeth Stewart Hammond, Mary Stewart grew up in Roanoke, Va., and later, Baltimore, Md., where she graduated from the Bryn Mawr School ’58 and Goucher College ’68. From 1948 to 1952, she and her family were early pioneers in television with the first integrated broadcast TV series in the nation, “The Treasure Chest,” co-produced and directed by her mother, featuring Mary Stewart, her brothers, and parents each week. She then went on to be a model, a sports journalist for the Baltimore Sun, a writer-producer of spots for Maryland Public Television, a writer-producer of national television with John Waters as her cameraman, and an editor and talk show host under the pseudonym Bonnie Randall for radio station WAYE in Baltimore. She found ways of being active in politics both on a local and national level, from her involvement in the civil rights movement and in the anti-Vietnam movement to running for local office. She considered political volunteer work a form of community service for the larger national community.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO