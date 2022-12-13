Gisele Bündchen Turned Heads in This Dramatic Golden Gown for Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Divorce

Ever since news broke that their marriage was on the rocks, everyone has kept their eyes peeled for any and all updates on the newly single Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady. While Brady has been focusing on his football career, Bündchen is making her way back to the spotlight, looking as happy and glowing as ever. On Dec 12, Bündchen did her first A-list event, and in true Bündchen style, she came in a dazzling, flowing dress.

The supermodel attended Joias Vivara’s jewelry store anniversary dinner in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and in photos obtained by Daily Mail , she truly looked like a golden goddess in a flowing, cutout Reinaldo Lourenco gown. She paired the gold floor-length gown with matching statement jewelry, a metallic clutch, and strappy heels.

The Victoria’s Secret supermodel wasn’t the only stunning guest at the event, but she definitely stole the show. And considering this is her first event since her shocking divorce, she looks better than ever as she glows on the red carpet!

She said in a Vogue cover interview that she earned her glow from getting older and wiser, stating she felt so much better in her forties than she ever did in her twenties. “Not just physically,” she continued, “because we’re all told that life is over at 40, and I feel like I’m just beginning.”

In Dec 2006, Bündchen and Brady started dating after meeting through a mutual friend, marrying less than three years later on Feb 2009. They welcomed two children named Ben, 13, and Vivian, 10. The pair finalized their divorce in late Oct 2022.

