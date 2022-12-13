ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frametown, WV

West Virginia man charged with murder after being found with knife, blood on hands

By Bailey Brautigan
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK)—A man is in custody and charged with murder after police say he admitted to stabbing a woman to death.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies were dispatched to a home on the 4000 block of Dessie-Clem Rd. in response to a potential stabbing.

Man involved in September Wayne County, West Virginia, bus crash arrested on drug charges

Upon arrival, officers found a man holding a large kitchen knife. The complaint says that there appeared to be blood on both the knife and the man’s hands.

Laying on the ground face down next to the man was an unresponsive woman who was later identified as Donna Dobbins, according to the complaint. Police say that when they told the man to drop the knife, he lifted it to his neck and tried to cut himself.

The complaint says that the man, 48-year-old Rodney Dobbins, of Frametown, told officers on the scene that he was responsible for the injuries that caused Donna’s death. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Dobbins is being held at the Central Regional Jail.

