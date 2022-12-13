City: ‘Best to refocus resources’ from North Lawrence camp to Winter Emergency Shelter

Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
‘Who made this decision?’ City administrators address move to evict people from North Lawrence camp, reversal
Over a span of five days, people living outside at the city-sanctioned campsite in North Lawrence were told they would soon need to move; then the city reversed course and said they could stay until mid-March. In addition to the emotional rollercoaster the ordeal brought for residents of the camp...
Following complaints, Lawrence homeless shelter moving people to new location for winter months
Lawrence is moving the homeless from an encampment to an emergency winter shelter hoping to better serve them amid complaints from businesses.
lawrencekstimes.com
City clearing residents out of North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness
The sky was overcast as Jennifer Adams scanned the support camp in North Lawrence Monday morning. Many tents are empty, gone or disassembled. Adams’ eyes were red from crying off and on since Friday, when the city issued a batch of eviction notices to people at the camp, demanding they leave — some within five days, others by Jan. 15 — and take their belongings, or the city would destroy them.
KCTV 5
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence City Commission takes no action on North Lawrence camp after pleas from residents to reverse evictions
Thirty people pleaded with city commissioners at their meeting Tuesday to reverse a staff decision to close the camp in North Lawrence for people experiencing homelessness. City commissioners did nothing in response. The Homeless Initiatives Division, a group of nonelected city staff members, started distributing eviction notices to people staying...
bluevalleypost.com
This open field in south Overland Park could soon see new homes
Plans are moving forward once again for a new single-family subdivision in the far southern reaches of Overland Park. Catch up quick: For a second time, the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday voted to approve a rezoning request for the subdivision on 34 acres of open land at the northwest corner of 191st Street and Antioch Road.
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
Developers ready for phase two of Galleria project in Overland Park
Block Real Estate Services LLC is ready to tackle phase two of its sprawling $350 million Galleria project near 115th Street and Nall Avenue.
Developer has big plans for West Bottoms — if Kansas City approves
Kansas City council members are debating whether to approve a developer's new plans for apartments, a hotel, and offices in the West Bottom.
lawrencekstimes.com
15 undergraduates from Douglas County earn research awards from KU
The University of Kansas has selected 54 students for undergraduate research awards, including 14 students from Lawrence and one from Lecompton. The students are given $1,000 scholarships from the Center for Undergraduate Research and work on mentored research and creative projects, according to a KU news release Friday morning. “Students...
Olathe Public Schools to implement rolling transportation blackouts
Beginning next semester, families in the Olathe Public Schools district who ride the bus to school will need to find a different mode of transportation on certain days.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence City Commission to consider suspending enforcement of rules on downtown liquor sales
Lawrence city commissioners on Tuesday will vote on a resolution that would allow some small downtown establishments to derive up to 90% of their sales from liquor for the next few years. It stems from a request from John Brown’s Underground designed to skirt a long-standing city rule that requires...
Parents react to rolling blackouts for some Olathe school bus routes
Beginning January 5th, Olathe Public Schools will implement rolling transportation blackouts for certain bus routes.
Kansas school district closes for remainder of semester due to illness
USD 420 in Osage City, Kansas, announced Tuesday that it is closing for the remainder of the semester starting Wednesday because of illness.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: When it may snow and how much (FRI-12/16)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another cold day on tap for the region today with a mix of clouds and intervals of sunshine. Despite more sunshine today compared to yesterday, temperatures will be about as chilly as yesterday. It’s funny… the average high for this time of the year is...
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
bluevalleypost.com
LANE4 buys Hawthorne Plaza shopping center in Overland Park
LANE4 Property Group, a big player in commercial real estate in the Kansas City area, has another prominent property now in its portfolio: Overland Park’s Hawthorne Plaza. Driving the news: This week, the Kansas City-based property group announced its acquisition of the shopping center in south Overland Park. Where...
Developer to relocate holes at Shawnee golf course for apartment project
D and D Building Inc. plans to relocate two holes at Shawnee Golf and Country Club to build apartments at The Luxe Villas at the Greens.
WIBW
Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake Police Department says a man dubbed ‘Blanket Man’ is well within his rights to walk along Highway 24 - as long as he obeys the law. The Silver Lake Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to say...
bluevalleypost.com
McLain’s wants to open new bakery in south Overland Park
McLain’s, a Kansas City bakery fixture since 1945, is looking to open a new south Overland Park location. Catch up quick: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved final development plans for a new McLain’s Market at 15102 Travis St., in the former Jersey Boyz Subs and Deli near 151st and Metcalf.
