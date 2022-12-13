Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
President Biden Again Calls for Assault Weapons Ban During A Thanksgiving VisitThe Maine WriterNantucket, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times
Riley Ignacio-Cameron
Riley (A-KAH-CHOOCH) Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah died in a car accident on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Castine, Maine. He was the son of Ona Ignacio and Benjamin Cameron. His funeral service will be held at the Aquinnah Tribal Center on Sunday, Dec 18, at 12:00pm and burial following in...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Christmas comes to Cape Cod
“A Cape Cod Christmas” brings a brief bit of holiday cheer to the M.V. Film Center on Sunday, Dec. 18. It’s a cinematic romance filmed in Falmouth and Woods Hole, and writer and director John Stimson, who summers in Falmouth, will be present for Q and A after the screening. The Stimson family’s house provided inspiration for the story.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Sharky’s Edgartown set to close for good
Edgartown restaurant Sharky’s Cantina will be closing its doors after 14 years, owner J.B. Blau announced in a Facebook post Monday. “I could reminisce and write about this experience for 100 hours and still not scratch the surface of what Sharky’s [Edgartown] accomplished,” Blau wrote, “but right now I just want to thank the staff that have made it possible and the guests who have supported us so much for so long.”
capeandislands.org
A Dovekie flight for the record books
If you look at a map of the world on your computer screen, thanks to the way we project the curved earth onto a flat plane, at a certain point the map just ends. You just see a straight line north of Greenland, around where the North Pole should be, and above that is just nothing – the end of the earth. It is in this vicinity, just a bit south of the North Pole, that a little bird called the Dovekie nests by the millions in vast cliffside colonies. Relatively small numbers of these feathered little elves of the North Pole occasionally visit us at unpredictable intervals here on the Cape and Islands. When they do, birders always rejoice. Last week was one of those times, and when all the numbers from all the birders at all the usual vantage points were in, they showed that this was a Dovekie flight for the record books.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Christopher Francis
Christopher Stephen Francis, 48, of Vineyard Haven, passed away unexpectedly on October 13, 2022. Born in New Bedford, the son of Stephen Francis of Vineyard Haven and the late Colleen Ann (Davis) Francis, he had resided on Martha’s Vineyard for the past 20 years. He was a graduate of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
John Halliday Bunker Sr.
John Halliday Bunker Sr. passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, just shy of his 78th birthday. John was affectionately known to most as “JB.”. JB was born and raised on the Island, where hunting and fishing became some of his favorite hobbies. He attended the MVRHS, and enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating in 1964. He served his country in Germany during the Vietnam War until 1967. He returned to the Island and spent time swordfishing with Turtle Lawry. He also became a Chilmark Police officer, a member of the Fire Department, and owned and operated Know’s Soot Chimney Sweep. In his later years, he enjoyed custodial work at MVRHS, and also became a school bus driver.
vineyardgazette.com
Kelley House to Become Faraway MV
A historic Edgartown hotel is getting a makeover and a name change, as the Boston-based real estate investment firm Blue Flag Partners revealed their plans for the redesign and re-imagining of the Kelley House Hotel as Faraway MV last week. Blue Flag acquired the Kelley House and surrounding properties in...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Mary Stewart Allen
Mary Stewart Hammond Allen of New York City and Edgartown died peacefully at home on Dec. 1, 2022, after a brief fight with lung cancer. She was 82 years old. Born in Richmond, Va., to the Rev. Dallas Kirk and Mary Elizabeth Stewart Hammond, Mary Stewart grew up in Roanoke, Va., and later, Baltimore, Md., where she graduated from the Bryn Mawr School ’58 and Goucher College ’68. From 1948 to 1952, she and her family were early pioneers in television with the first integrated broadcast TV series in the nation, “The Treasure Chest,” co-produced and directed by her mother, featuring Mary Stewart, her brothers, and parents each week. She then went on to be a model, a sports journalist for the Baltimore Sun, a writer-producer of spots for Maryland Public Television, a writer-producer of national television with John Waters as her cameraman, and an editor and talk show host under the pseudonym Bonnie Randall for radio station WAYE in Baltimore. She found ways of being active in politics both on a local and national level, from her involvement in the civil rights movement and in the anti-Vietnam movement to running for local office. She considered political volunteer work a form of community service for the larger national community.
capeandislands.org
Shark student discovers 12-footer near Brewster home
10-year-old Maisie of Brewster encountered a 12-foot thresher shark near her home. BREWSTER—When 10-year-old Maisie Callahan came face-to-face with a dead shark on the beach earlier this month, she ran home. She needed her tape measure. It was a big shark. At 12 feet long, the thresher was the...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
lazytrips.com
Is There A Ferry From Boston To Nantucket?
Nantucket is a charming island off the coast of Massachusetts in Nantucket Sound, with destinations to see year-round. It's about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and 100 miles south of Boston. Being an island, the only way to get there is by boat, which begs the question - is there a ferry?
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Richard R. Biros
Richard R. Biros, 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Edgartown on Dec. 11, 2022. He was the loving and attentive husband of Martha Biros for 65 years. Richard was born on Nov. 8, 1931, and raised in New Jersey by George and Marie Biros. He served in the U.S. Army and graduated from Montclair University in New Jersey before receiving his master’s in education.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Select board slams MVC
Upon reappointing Brian Smith as Oak Bluffs’ representative to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Tuesday, the Oak Bluffs select board discussed some of the issues currently facing the regional planning and permitting agency. Oak Bluffs joins Edgartown, which also recently mulled over how to move forward with its participation...
theweektoday.com
About dam time: Town to choose between three Parker Mills revamps
The town of Wareham has three options to deal with the crumbling Parker Mills Dam that sits on Elm Street next to the Tremont Nail Factory. The town can reduce the height of the 10-foot dam structure by 5 feet, remove the structure completely or do something in between. These...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Norwood Allegations Follow New Community Development Director
HARWICH – Paul Halkiotis, the new director of planning and community development, arrived in town hall on Monday. The former director of planning and economic development in the town of Norwood left that position for a new start here after an investigation determined Halkiotis violated Norwood’s professional workplace conduct policies.
fallriverreporter.com
The bells are ringing once again at St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, and that’s not all
What was once a familiar sound in the south end of Fall River can be heard once again. According to St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, the long silent bells are ringing as of Wednesday. Through the generosity of many benefactors, the bells of St. Anne are heard, once...
nbcboston.com
Pile of Mattresses Dropped Off by Fall River Water Supply
A pile of mattresses that was apparently dumped near a South Coast city's water supply has prompted a police investigation. The pile was dropped off Friday night on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts and included over a dozen mattresses, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police have been looking over...
Single family residence sells in Falmouth for $6.9 million
190 Associates Road Rt bought the property at 190 Associates Road, Falmouth, from Rt Reelan on Nov. 14, 2022. The $6,900,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $1,011. The property features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 2.6-acre lot. Additional...
New Bedford Lab Winning Over the Hearts of Everyone at the Shelter [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
The love of an animal is the greatest blessing a family can have. If you are thinking about bringing a pet into your home, consider adoption. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we cater to the hundreds of beautiful animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, we head to New Bedford where a young lab is starting to come out of her shell.
