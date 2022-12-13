ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

America’s Longest Running Christmas Parade is in Illinois

The longest running Christmas parade in America, is held right here in Illinois! I mean, it stops and then restarts the next year, it's not nonstop or anything... :) AmericanProfile. The state of Illinois is known for a lot of good things. The pizza thick like a cake, the baseball...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Doggie Daycare Santa Photos Will Melt Your Heart

You may think you board your dog at the best doggie daycare in Illinois, but do they take santa photos? I didn't think so!. I don't have a dog, or a cat, or anything that might make me sneeze. I'm allergic to most pets, but you know what I'm not allergic too? Cute photos of pets!
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Weekly Holiday Happenings in Central Illinois: Dec. 14

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With so many events happening throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, we are continuing to put together a list of some of the merriest things to add to your calendars. Every week, we will share a new list of Holiday Happenings, so be sure to check back for more events to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
97ZOK

Do You Remember The Wisconsin Winter That Barely Had Any Snow?

The winter of 1968 in Wisconsin was a surprising and unusual one. Despite being known for its cold and snowy winters, this year was almost entirely snowless. At the time, Wisconsin was experiencing a mild winter overall. The average temperature for December through February was 22.2 degrees Fahrenheit, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. This mild weather was due to a shift in the jet stream, which brought warmer air into the region.
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

10 Illinois-isms That Will Leave Non-Illinoisans Scratching Their Heads

As an Illinois native, I've grown up surrounded by unique phrases and slang that might sound foreign to those not from the Prairie State. From the way we refer to our beloved sports teams to the nicknames we give to our iconic landmarks, Illinois has its own distinct language that can be a bit bewildering to outsiders. In this post, I'll be sharing 10 common Illinois-isms that are sure to leave non-Illinoisans scratching their heads. So grab a slice of Chicago-style deep dish pizza and get ready to learn some local lingo!
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

It Is Illegal To Throw These 8 Things Away In Illinois

There are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Energy Insider

ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint

As part of its commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities, ComEd announced it would launch a new program to convert low-income residents in Northern Illinois to reduce their carbon footprint. The Whole ... Read More » The post ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois

Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy