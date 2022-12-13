Read full article on original website
5 Romantic Getaways to Treat Your Sweetie To In Illinois This Holiday Season
If you're stumped on what to get your better half for Christmas this year, why not gift them a quick Illinois getaway where you can both soak in some romance and a whole lot of relaxation? It's the perfect gift for them, and YOU benefit too, so let's chalk that up as a major win/win!
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shaped
Looking through window into night sky.Photo byEdward PoloonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at New Lenox reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering about 50 feet overhead at about 8:37 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
America’s Longest Running Christmas Parade is in Illinois
The longest running Christmas parade in America, is held right here in Illinois! I mean, it stops and then restarts the next year, it's not nonstop or anything... :) AmericanProfile. The state of Illinois is known for a lot of good things. The pizza thick like a cake, the baseball...
Is it Illegal to Drive Below the Posted Speed Limit on Illinois Roads?
Driving too slowly can be just as dangerous as driving too fast. It can cause accidents and confusion on the road, and it can also be a traffic violation. But is it actually illegal to drive below the posted speed limit in Illinois?. I was wondering about this while driving...
Illinois Doggie Daycare Santa Photos Will Melt Your Heart
You may think you board your dog at the best doggie daycare in Illinois, but do they take santa photos? I didn't think so!. I don't have a dog, or a cat, or anything that might make me sneeze. I'm allergic to most pets, but you know what I'm not allergic too? Cute photos of pets!
Weekly Holiday Happenings in Central Illinois: Dec. 14
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With so many events happening throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, we are continuing to put together a list of some of the merriest things to add to your calendars. Every week, we will share a new list of Holiday Happenings, so be sure to check back for more events to […]
This Is The Coldest City In Illinois
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Did You Know Illinois Is Infamous For Three Weird Christmas Traditions?
When it comes to odd holiday traditions, Illinois is closely linked to three of the weirdest ones. During the holiday season, most families have a whole set of traditions they do each year and many of them may be the same as our neighbors and friends, while others may be vastly different.
Here’s How Christmas Lights Affect Your Illinois Power Bill
As a kid, I remember asking my dad why he pulled the plug on our Christmas lights at around 9:00 each evening. He said something that came right out of the typical Midwestern dad phrasebook: "What? Am I made of money? Do you know what it costs to run these lights? Do You?"
You Better Think Twice If You Want To Own This Pet in Illinois
It's been more than a decade since I've lived in the Rockford area and for the past 4 years I've been in Montana, but it's nothing like you see on the television series Yellowstone. One part of the TV show that's somewhat accurate is the constant threat of wild animals...
Do You Remember The Wisconsin Winter That Barely Had Any Snow?
The winter of 1968 in Wisconsin was a surprising and unusual one. Despite being known for its cold and snowy winters, this year was almost entirely snowless. At the time, Wisconsin was experiencing a mild winter overall. The average temperature for December through February was 22.2 degrees Fahrenheit, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. This mild weather was due to a shift in the jet stream, which brought warmer air into the region.
Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
Illinois’ Circle K gas stations to offer 40 cents off each gallon of fuel on Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Circle K will give motorists 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Friday, December 16th, as part of Circle K Fuel Day. The company said the promotion will be active between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at participating Illinois, Iowa and Missouri locations, approximately 300 stations in total. You can […]
10 Illinois-isms That Will Leave Non-Illinoisans Scratching Their Heads
As an Illinois native, I've grown up surrounded by unique phrases and slang that might sound foreign to those not from the Prairie State. From the way we refer to our beloved sports teams to the nicknames we give to our iconic landmarks, Illinois has its own distinct language that can be a bit bewildering to outsiders. In this post, I'll be sharing 10 common Illinois-isms that are sure to leave non-Illinoisans scratching their heads. So grab a slice of Chicago-style deep dish pizza and get ready to learn some local lingo!
It Is Illegal To Throw These 8 Things Away In Illinois
There are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
Wonder Why Your 2023 Illinois License Plate Sticker Looks Different? Here's Why
Renewing your license plate stickers is a yearly occurrence in the state of Illinois, but motorists likely noticed that their new stickers were a bit more sparse than usual for 2023. Apparently, there’s a good reason for that. Under normal circumstances, the state includes both the month and year...
What Are The Chances We Get A White Christmas in Illinois?
As my 9-year-old says, "It's not Christmas until it snows," she's right it doesn't feel like Christmas just yet. It's got most of us thinking will there be a White Christmas? Well, the US National Weather Service Chicago shares what the chances are of seeing a White Christmas this year.
ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint
As part of its commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities, ComEd announced it would launch a new program to convert low-income residents in Northern Illinois to reduce their carbon footprint. The Whole ... Read More » The post ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois
Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
