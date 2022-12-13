ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kate Hudson and Glen Powell, Drinking Buddies: The Duo on Loving ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Calling Tom Cruise for Help

By Daniel D'Addario
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Stuns on First Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen was all gold everything in her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old model attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th-anniversary celebration in Brazil on Monday, Dec. 12, and was seen wearing a gold halter gown with a long skirt. Bündchen shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram story.
SFGate

‘A Place in the Field’ Director Nicole Mejia Signs with A3 Artists Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

Writer, director, and producer Nicole Mejia has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation. Mejia’s directorial debut feature “A Place in the Field” was acquired for theatrical distribution by Lionsgate and Grindstone and is slated to arrive in 2023. The drama tells the story of Army Veteran, Gio Scuderi, who struggles to cope after the suicide of his best friend, Herbert Davis. After receiving a package from his old pal, he sets out on a road trip across the American Southwest where he encounters people from all walks of life. Don DiPetta, Khorri Ellis, Xochitl Portillo and Bluesmon Del Vecchio penned the film. DiPetta, Mejia and Heliya Alam produced the picture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy