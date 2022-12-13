ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

The Flint Journal

Shiawassee County receives $680K grant to plan for mega site development

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI - A major infrastructure upgrade is coming soon to Shiawassee County. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced in a news release it has awarded Shiawassee County government a $680,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to support planning activities for future development of a land site located in Vernon Township and the city of Durand, which would become one of Michigan’s top potential mega sites for new businesses and jobs.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Porch pirate steals priceless keepsakes from Grand Blanc Twp. woman

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. “It means absolutely nothing to them, but obviously it means everything to us,” said Jane Bullard, the victim...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

$5.8M going into improving SVSU residential housing

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) Board of Control approved nearly $5.8 million in renovations for improvements to Pine Grove Central and the Tranquil Hall portion of First Year Suites. The costs and renovations to the university’s oldest housing units were approved on Friday, Dec. 16...
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI
WNEM

Great Lakes Water Authority to provide $1.5M to Flint residents

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Board of Directors approved the transfer of more than $1.5 million in additional funding for Flint residents through its Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP). WRAP is a two-year program that aids eligible households through water bill credits, arrearage assistance, and...
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Genesee County Crime Stoppers Offering New Incentive to Combat Crime

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a new incentive to help reduce violent crime and get criminals off the streets. As of Sunday, violent crime is down in Flint. With the hopes of keeping up the momentum, Crime Stopper is offering a reward of $500 for tips that help lead to the arrest of a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Crime Stoppers anounces new incentive for reporting felon in possession of firearm

Crime Stoppers anounces new incentive for reporting felon in possession of firearm. Al Jakubowski, Crime Stoppers Board Member, speaks during a Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County press conference announcing a new incentive program offering a reward of $500 for tips that lead to the arrest of a felon in possession of a firearm during a press release at Flint olice Department Headquarters on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

One person dies in house fire on Flint's north side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died after a house caught fire on Flint's north side on Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Edwards Avenue, which is near Flint Lake Park. Firefighters from the Flint and Flint Township fire departments found heavy...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

City of Flint cracks down on blight violators

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A renewed initiative is underway in the city of Flint against blight violators. Leading the charge is Flint employee Arnold Brown and he’s passionate about the city. It’s where he grew up and he knows how important living in a clean, safe community is to residents.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

1 dead after house fire on Flint’s north side

FLINT, MI – Authorities are investigating a fatal fire on Flint’s north side. Flint fire crews were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, to the 4800 block of Edwards Avenue following reports of a structure fire with entrapment. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Nurses paint hospital rooms' windows

Here are some of the stories we've been following. Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your afternoon forecast. Tuesday, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley took the stage at the Capitol theatre to give his third State of the City address, the first in-person one since the pandemic. TV5 News Update: Wednesday morning, Dec....
FLINT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Local chicken business finds permanent home

What started out as a mobile food cart set up outside of Lansing City Hall has grown into a chicken empire, with owner Vicki Ueberroth at the helm. After selling her signature “Vicki Chicken” at various Michigan State University events and catering weddings, open houses and other corporate engagements, her company, Grand Grillin, opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Lansing on Dec. 1.
LANSING, MI
review-mag.com

Buzz by the Bay 2022: Midland Street Business District Bridging the Bay City Gap With Fresh Outlook

The Midland Street Business District made great strides in the past year to evolve beyond the reputation of rowdiness and pub crawl debauchery that has dogged the district for decades. After some minor drama, the District was welcomed into the City’s Feet on the Street campaign, which closes certain streets to cars from late spring to early fall to encourage foot traffic.
BAY CITY, MI

