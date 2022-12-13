Read full article on original website
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Do You Know What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town is?
Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First let's take a look at some...
BREAKING NEWS: Idaho State Police Find Lost 84-Year-Old Nampa Man
KTVB reports the Idaho State Police have ended the search for missing R.J. Lewis of Nampa as of late Wednesday night. The 84-year-old man had left his home on his own accord yesterday. It was reported that Lewis got into his black 2001 Ford F250 at 12:30 p.m., and hadn't been seen or heard from since.
hh-today.com
Governor helps open Millersburg reloading center
The speeches have been made and the ribbon has been cut, and any day now the Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center in Millersburg should start handling freight. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and about 200 others gathered this morning at the former site of a paper mill to dedicate the $35.5 million reloading center. They made or listened to speeches inside a tent, then stepped outside in the cold sunshine to watch a ceremonial ribbon being cut.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New details about 2 poached black bears found in Oregon trees
Oregon wildlife investigators have released more details about the deaths of two poached black bears whose bodies were found in trees earlier this year. It’s hoped that the new information will help lead to the arrest of whoever was responsible. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers responded to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
39-Year-Old Idaho Power Contractor Dies in Freak Accident
A 39-year-old Idaho Power contractor was killed on the job on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Post Register, the 39-year-old man from Oregon was working to "secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border." It Happened in Hells Canyon. The Seattle Post Intelligencer reported deputies from...
yachatsnews.com
The Mystery of the Entangled Oregon Orca: Search for killer whale carcass leads to an answer hidden in its DNA
The black-and-white pattern of a killer whale stood out to an Oregon fisherman 30 miles southwest of Newport. He spotted it at 1:47 p.m. June 26. The whale was belly up — and dead. A lone gull stood atop the carcass, which had a turquoise and yellow rope wound...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Friday: ODOT testing salt on highways to melt snow
The Oregon Department of Transportation is testing the use of salt to clear some of the state’s highways of heavy snow and ice accumulations. Rock salt is widely used in the Midwest and Eastern parts of the country to improve winter driving conditions, but has significant negative impacts on the environment and on vehicles — in the form of rust.
Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?
This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis
Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted. Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Milwaukie becomes second-largest Oregon city to ban natural gas in new construction
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — With a vote earlier this month, Milwaukie joined a growing group of cities looking to phase out natural gas from new homes and city-owned buildings. The city council approved two resolutions earlier this month: one banning natural gas hookups in new construction and the other calling for natural gas to be removed from existing city-owned buildings through retrofit. Both will go into effect in March of 2024.
Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho
An Idaho Falls man is facing multiple felony charges. The post Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
beachconnection.net
Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different
(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
klcc.org
Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
WWEEK
Just as Portland Limits Diesel Sales, a Finnish Oil Company Swoops In and Grabs Alternative Fuel
In Portland, grease is gold. Last week, the City Council passed a resolution that will gradually ban the sale of petroleum-based diesel fuel within city limits starting in 2024, a national first. By 2030, the city will require stations to sell only diesel made from low-carbon, renewable sources, such as used cooking oil or animal tallow, aka grease.
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
KXL
More Issues For Oregon’s Firearm Background Check Program
Portland, Ore. — As the State of Oregon prepares to fight in Harney County Court to fully implement Measure 114, the number of delayed firearm background checks at Oregon State Police continue to pile up. As of Wednesday afternoon, the number of background checks that were waiting for approval toped 38,500.
beachconnection.net
Weird Things Oregon Coast Sands Can Do
(Oregon Coast) – We all love to have it squishing beneath our feet, take long walks on it at sunset holding hands (yay for cliches), or maybe build a castle in it. Sand is by far and away one of the biggest attractions of the Oregon coast, but few know what it can do or what's going on beneath it. Sand in this region is full of surprises, not the least of which is the fact that every beach has different elements in it. Sometimes you can see it in the different colors and granules; other times you have to look in a microscope. (Above: Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
opb.org
Outgoing health authority director suggests Oregon needs to expand state’s psychiatric hospital
The number of people in Oregon who are accused of crimes but cannot understand the charges against them due to psychosis has increased to what one state official called “record levels” this fall, and is throwing a wrench into efforts to reduce the waitlist at the Oregon State Hospital.
KGW
